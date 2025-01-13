LA wildfires: Shocking images show scale of devastation in Los Angeles

The Palisades Fire ravages a neighborhood amid high winds in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles (AP)

A series of heartbreaking photos show the sheer destruction of the wildfires in Los Angeles as firefighters continue to battle the fires across the county.

A home is engulfed in flames during the Eaton fire. (AFP via Getty Images)

A home burns in the Eaton Fire in Altadena. (AP)

A fire fighting helicopter drops water as the Palisades fire grows. (AFP via Getty Images)

Firefighters work to clear a firebreak as the Palisades Fire. (REUTERS)

A firefighter battles the blaze. (AP)

Firefighters battle the Palisades Fire as it burns during a windstorm (REUTERS)

A cyclist pedals past a burning structure on Lake Avenue in Altadena. (AP)

Fire crews monitor the Palisades Fire in Mandeville Canyon. (AP)

The Palisades Fire ravages another neighbourhood. (AP)

A home burns in the Eaton Fire in Altadena. (AP)

An apartment building burns during the Eaton fire in Altadena. (AFP via Getty Images)

The Palisades Fire burns a structure in the Pacific Palisades (AP)

A car drives past homes and vehicles destroyed by the Palisades Fire at the Pacific Palisades Bowl Mobile Estates (AP)

Police pass a commercial building destroyed by the Palisades Fire in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles (AP)

A view of fire-ravaged beach property overlooking the Pacific Ocean (AFP via Getty Images)

A cadaver dog, from the Los Angeles County Sheriff, sniffs through the rubble of beachfront properties destroyed by the Palisades Fire along the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu (AFP via Getty Images)

A view shows the remains of homes burned by the Palisades Fire, in the Pacific Palisades neighbourhood in Los Angeles (REUTERS)

Firefighters return as they battle the Palisades Fire on J (Getty Images)

Burned-out cars and homes reduced to rubble by the Eaton Fire are seen in Altadena, (AFP via Getty Images)

Burned homes are seen from above during the Palisades fire (AFP via Getty Images)

Flowers and a car are covered by fire retardant. (REUTERS)

Red flame retardant is seen on a car in the Mandeville Canyon . (AFP via Getty Images)

Firefighters work to clear a firebreak. (REUTERS)

Firefighterscontiunue to race against time to contain the fire before expected strong winds threaten to push flames towards LA's cultural landmarks.