Hundreds packed a church in North Preston, N.S., on Saturday for the funeral of a father and daughter who were killed in Halifax on New Year's Eve. As the CBC's Josh Hoffman tells us, it was an emotional service with tears of sadness and joy.
An Australian man celebrated in his own country and the UK for his success overcoming his disability has fallen victim to the Los Angeles wildfires, his mother has announced on X. Shelley Sykes wrote of her sadness in confirming that her son Rory Sykes, aged 32, who previously appeared in the media as a boy …
Sykes' mother says she tried to save him but he was overcome by carbon monoxide after their Malibu cottage caught fire
Aubrey Plaza has broken her silence on the tragic death of her husband Jeff Baena, three days after his passing. "This is an unimaginable tragedy," she, along with his family, said in a statement. "We are deeply grateful to everyone who has offered support. Please respect our privacy during this time.". The film director and writer died by suicide on 3 January, according to the County of Los Angeles Medical Examiner. He was 47. The Los Angeles Police Department confirmed that authorities had responded to a call near Baena's residence on Friday. The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
Under-Reacting Nearly three-quarters of a century ago, a youthful Jimmy Carter was brought in during the world's first nuclear reactor meltdown to lead a toxic cleanup crew. As Fox 5 Atlanta recounts, the Georgia-born late president — who died on December 29 at the ripe old age of 100 — was just 28 years old when he was brought in to help clean up nuclear waste at an NRX research reactor in Chalk River, Canada. During a cold December day in 1952, the reactor located just a few hours away from th
A man who died in a fire on Christmas Day in Scarborough was a fun and loving grandfather and a best friend to his grandchildren, his granddaughter said. Newton Buchanan, 85, was celebrating Christmas with a long-time friend when the house fire broke out. He had decided to spend the holiday with them as they were grieving the loss of their husband.Emergency crews responded to the scene just after 2:30 a.m. Buchanan was taken to hospital where he was pronounced dead. Nine others were in the house