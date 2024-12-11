Afternoon Update: Labor’s $1bn childcare promise; anti-Israel graffiti in Sydney; and why so many Americans are doomsday prepping

Good afternoon. Anthony Albanese has announced his childcare plan ahead of next year’s election, promising a $1bn fund to build and expand childcare centres.

In a speech on Wednesday, the prime minister described the policy – which would start with more than 160 early education and care centres being built or expanded – as the “biggest investment by an Australian government ever in new childcare services”. Albanese also announced that, if re-elected, he would give families earning up to $530,000 a year access to the childcare subsidy for three days a week.

But not everyone is on board, with the Greens senator and early childhood education spokesperson, Steph-Hodgins May, saying the announcement is “dangling another carrot after a future election, rather than taking action today”.

Takashi Murakami (pictured), the superstar Japanese artist famed for his Louis Vuitton bags and Kanye West album sleeves, is back with an exhibition in London – and the work is as intricate in detail as it is epic in scope.

“This is an international embarrassment for the Australian government.”

The national children’s commissioner, Anne Hollonds (pictured), has lambasted the Queensland government’s “adult crime, adult time” laws.

New ABS arrivals and departures data shows 740 more student arrivals than the corresponding month last year – despite a new direction from education minister Jason Clare.

There are no trap doors, underground bunkers, or stashes of gold. But there is a gun safe in the garage and long-lasting emergency provisions on a shelf in the pantry. Welcome to America, where more than 20 million people engage in prepping.

