By Labor Day, parklets in downtown Chula Vista may be gone
By Labor Day, the parklets that line some of the streets in downtown Chula Vista may be gone. But businesses owners say they’re committed to taking this fight to City Hall."
By Labor Day, the parklets that line some of the streets in downtown Chula Vista may be gone. But businesses owners say they’re committed to taking this fight to City Hall."
The 27-year-old hockey star and 28-year-old interior designer hosted friends and family for a lavish, multi-day celebration.
Donald Trump on Monday appeared to suggest he’d flee to Venezuela if he loses the election. “If something happens with this election, which would be a horror show, we’ll meet the next time in Venezuela,” Trump told Elon Musk during their X interview. Trump explained the South American nation—where at least 23 people have been killed in recent violent crackdowns on political protests—will be “a far safer place to meet than our country.” Read more at The Daily Beast.Get the Daily Beast's biggest s
George Conway’s PAC has “strategically placed” more than a dozen billboards to ensure the former president sees them.
It's giving Olivia Benson, SVU.
Donald Trump's campaign took another hit with a disastrous, glitchy X interview with Elon Musk that left many wondering if the former president is OK.
Prince Harry is expected to inherit millions of dollars next month on his 40th birthday—here's why.
The conversation on X was marred with technical problems that delayed the platform's event
An old photo appearing to show the Republican vice presidential nominee in a blonde wig and a dress quickly went viral.
"That's what happens when he gets desperate," Sarah Matthews told MSNBC.
The comedian summed up what happened in politics while the Olympic Games were on.
The off-market deal was part of a property swap between the former talk show host and Singapore-based tycoon Robert Friedland.
Vice President Harris is nipping at former President Trump’s heels in his home state of Florida, a pollster from Suffolk University says after a new Sunshine State survey. The USA Today/Suffolk University/WSVN-TV poll found Harris just 5 points behind Trump among likely Florida voters, 42 percent to 47 percent, just outside the poll’s margin of…
After more than five years on Saturday Night Live, Bowen Yang has some stories. The Emmy Award nominee recounted some of the worst behavior he’s seen from a celebrity host on the NBC sketch comedy show “without naming names” as he recently appeared on Watch What Happens Live. “This man, this person, this host made …
Former Los Angeles city councilman and state senator Nate Holden said Friday that he was with former President Donald Trump in the helicopter ride that made an emergency landing, despite Trump saying it was former San Francisco Mayor Willie Brown.
The email account of longtime Donald Trump ally Roger Stone was breached as part of suspected hacking attempts from Iran targeting Trump’s campaign, according to reports.The self-proclaimed GOP “agent provocateur”—whose dirty tricks can be traced back to the Nixon campaign—was duped by an espionage unit.The hackers then used Stone’s account in an effort to get into another account belonging to a senior Trump campaign official, a source told CNN. That attempt was part of wider efforts to breach c
The "Last Week Tonight" host declared that there was almost "no wrong" response to the reporter's inquiry.
The Dutch volleyball player, 30, has spoken publicly for the first time since the Paris 2024 Olympics.
To this day, Scott Peterson maintains his innocence regarding the murder of his wife Laci and their unborn child Conner, and he’ll likely continue to do so in Peacock’s upcoming Face to Face with Scott Peterson, in which he gives his first on-air comments in more than 20 years. Nonetheless, it’s hard to imagine him providing any notable revelations after viewing American Murder: Laci Peterson, Netflix’s three-part docuseries about the case that captivated the nation in the early 2000s, which arr
George Clooney participated in a joint cover story for GQ magazine along with his longtime friend and co-star Brad Pitt ahead of the release of their new film “Wolfs,” and he got quite candid when discussing the state of movie stars in Hollywood. Clooney playfully fired back at Quentin Tarantino, who directed Pitt to an …
It seems to be the perfect counter to Russia's 'Z' insignia.