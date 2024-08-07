Labor Day ‘rager’ for UNC frat brothers who protected US flag will feature Lee Greenwood

The UNC-Chapel Hill fraternity brothers who protected an American flag that was pulled down during a pro-Palestinian protest on campus last spring will be serenaded by the “incomparable icon” Lee Greenwood at the $500,000 “rager” party being thrown in their honor, organizers said Wednesday.

“Flagstock 2024,” the Labor Day event on the Chapel Hill campus, will also feature performances from country duo Big & Rich — best-known for their hit “Save A Horse (Ride A Cowboy)” — and from Five for Fighting and Aaron Lewis of the alt-metal band Staind.

“Well, we made a promise to the boys in North Carolina to give them a free concert, and now we’re ready to throw down on Labor Day to salute these patriots of UNC!” said John Rich, the host of Flagstock 2024, in a news release.

“These guys have become a symbol of hope for a generation and have so much potential to lead. We plan to kick the school year off right in Chapel Hill, so be prepared to have a rockin’ good time as we celebrate our freedom! All involved are so proud to bring some rowdy country music with a shot of rock and roll, and one of the greatest patriotic songs of all time, ‘God Bless the USA’ by Mr. Lee Greenwood for an epic party.”

GoFundMe campaign

Flagstock grew out of a GoFundMe campaign to throw a “rager” for the fraternity brothers photographed holding up an American flag as it was being pulled from its pole during a Chapel Hill protest over the Israel-Hamas war. They drew nationwide praise from conservatives, who donated more than $500,000 to the campaign.

The students later appeared at the Republican National Convention, then drew praise from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu in a speech before Congress last month.

Organizers said in Wednesday’s news release that part of the funds will be donated to charities of the fraternity’s choice: Back the Blue NC, Wounded Warrior Project, Children of Fallen Patriots, and Zeta Beta Tau Foundation.

But they have not said what percentage of the half million in donations will pay for the part and how much will go toward the charities.

The party location in Chapel Hill hasn’t been disclosed. It is a private event.

But the two-hour party will be livestreamed, organizers said.

An “afterparty” featuring dance music duo Twinsick, however, will not.