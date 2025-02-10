Afternoon Update: Labor scrambles over steel tariffs; Australian makes Super Bowl history; and sheepdogs go for glory

Donald Trump salutes as the national anthem is played before the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana.

Donald Trump salutes as the national anthem is played before the Super Bowl in New Orleans, Louisiana. Photograph: Roberto Schmidt/AFP/Getty Images

Anthony Albanese has scheduled a call with Donald Trump after the US president escalated his trade policy overhaul by flagging 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminium imports into the US.

Labor had been bracing for such a decision, with ministers and officials working behind the scenes to secure exemptions like those achieved during Trump’s first term. The Coalition has questioned whether the US ambassador, Kevin Rudd, is the best person to negotiate an exemption to the new tariffs.

More than 300 pairs of dogs and handlers entered the Commonwealth championship sheepdog trials in Port Fairy, Victoria, vying for the title of Australian dog of the year.

“Today is about facing up to what’s not working.”

Anthony Albanese has provided an update on Closing the Gap targets and key focuses for the coming year. The Greens leader, Adam Bandt, said in response that Labor has had “no clear plan” for First Nations’ justice since the voice referendum failed, while independent senator Lidia Thorpe decried “a year of betrayal, delay and deflection”.

Jordan Mailata became the first Australian Super Bowl winner as the Philadelphia Eagles thumped the Kansas City Chiefs 40-22 in the NFL title decider. The biggest loser may have been Drake, whose ex-girlfriend Serena Williams joined the party as Kendrick Lamar performed his diss track, Not Like Us, in an expansive half-time show.

Do we really want to introduce quite so much surveillance into our domestic lives? Eva Wiseman asks whether it’s time to run the alarm on internet door cameras.

