How labor unions could impact the 2024 general election
Anthony Scaramucci has claimed that Melania Trump wants Kamala Harris to win the 2024 presidential election, and that she “hates” her husband. The former White House communications director recycled allegations that the former first lady is not keen on four more years in the White House during an interview with the MeidasTouch podcast over the weekend.Claiming Melania “is tired of all this nonsense,” Scaramucci said of the 2024 presidential campaign: “Nobody wants (Kamala Harris) to win more tha
Trump asks how their husbands ‘put up’ with them as his appeal with women voters begins to crash
With Donald Trump and Kamala Harris neck and neck in the polls and favorability ratings, Republicans are funneling millions of dollars into attack ads against the vice president.According to data from AdImpact, the Trump campaign and its affiliated super PACS shelled out 57 percent of the their television spending to anti-Harris campaigns, compared to the 8 percent dedicated to anti-Trump ads by the Democratic ticket, from Aug. 23 to Aug. 29.“This is a moment in the message arc of us seeking to
Corey Lewandowski pushed the false claims that Democrats are in favor of abortion after a baby is born, also known as infanticide
SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — A few months ago, Utah Gov. Spencer Cox was one of the few prominent Republicans consistently keeping his distance from Donald Trump, whose brash style seemed to be the antithesis of a brand of politics Cox had carefully cultivated that centered on unity and respect.
Former president Donald Trump is for the moment elated with his mercurial running mate JD Vance, but had been “unaware” of the extent of the Ohio Senator’s arch-conservative positions on women and families as his campaign vetted potential vice presidential candidates, according to a New York Times report.The latest clip from Vance’s misogynistic playbook to make the rounds emerged Saturday: In a resurfaced podcast interview from 2021, the Republican nominee for vice president said professional w
Jeff Walz even went as far as to hint that he would be open to publicly endorsing Trump in the presidential race
WASHINGTON (Reuters) -The United States has seized a plane used by Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro and flown it from the Dominican Republic to Florida after determining that its purchase violated U.S. sanctions, the U.S. Justice Department said on Monday. The seizure of the aircraft came amid continuing pressure on Maduro at home and abroad over a contested July 28 election that he claims to have won, while the opposition says its copies of vote tallies show its candidate to be the victor. The Venezuelan government, which confirmed Maduro had used the plane, said in an afternoon statement the seizure was "nothing but piracy", illegal and a "repeated criminal practice" by the United States.
CAIRO (Reuters) -Hamas' armed wing said on Monday that since June the group has been operating under new instructions on how to handle hostages should Israeli forces approach their locations in Gaza. The announcement comes days after the Israeli military recovered the bodies of six hostages from a tunnel in the southern Gaza city of Rafah, saying they had been shot dead by their captors as Israeli forces got close. Abu Ubaida, spokesperson for Hamas' al-Qassam Brigades, did not provide details on what the instructions were.
Donald Trump told ally Mark Levin that he had “every right” to interfere with the 2020 election in comments aired on Fox News on Sunday.Trump was talking to the host of Life, Liberty and Levin to spruik his latest book in part two of the pre-recorded interview. At one point, Levin discusses the former president’s legal troubles and the Department of Justice’s intentions to “keep smearing you”; notably Jack Smith’s revival of the DOJ’s federal election interference case.“It’s so crazy that my pol
If Juan Merchan had just recused himself over a measly $15 Biden-Harris donation he made years ago, we wouldn’t be here now. | Opinion
Lawyers for Trump and Eddy Grant are "gonna rock down to" a Manhattan courtroom to fight over Trump's use of the '80s hit "Electric Avenue."
The race for the Sun Belt states of Arizona, Nevada and Georgia is tightening, as Vice President Harris closes the gap former President Trump had built on President Biden when he was the presumptive Democratic nominee. Harris is polling slightly ahead of Trump in Nevada and Georgia, according to an Emerson College Polling/The Hill poll…
EXCLUSIVE: When it comes to The Apprentice film screening Saturday night at the Telluride Film Festival, Donald Trump has proved again to be all bluster, no bite. The former president’s campaign may have sent out a vitriolic cease-and-desist letter earlier this year after its debut at the Cannes Film Festival and threatened legal action against …
Rich Lowry, editor-in-chief of the conservative National Review, told a bemused Chris Wallace in a Saturday appearance on CNN that Republican vice presidential nominee JD Vance has essentially run a perfect campaign.In remarks during a panel on The Chris Wallace Show, Lowry first granted Vance “obviously did have a rocky introduction to national life.” Citing the furor surrounding his now-infamous “childless cat ladies” criticism as just one example, Lowry continued to note that Vance is, “not n
In over-the-top attacks, Donald Trump calls Vice President Kamala Harris a communist, sometimes even a fascist. Why his wild swings aren't connecting.