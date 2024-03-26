Afternoon Update: Labor unveils fuel efficiency standard; Crown keeps Melbourne casino licence; and Diddy’s properties raided

Energy minister Chris Bowen and infrastructure minister Catherine King today released the Albanese government’s changes to its long-awaited fuel efficiency standard bill. Photograph: Mick Tsikas/AAP

Welcome, readers, to Afternoon Update.

The transport minister, Catherine King, and the federal energy minister, Chris Bowen, have today released the Albanese government’s changes to its long-awaited fuel efficiency standard bill.

The proposed fuel standard places a cap on the emissions from new cars to incentivise carmakers to import cleaner vehicles into Australia. The cap will be lowered over time. The bill also includes $60m in funding for car dealers to build more chargers for electric vehicles.

But the changes to the bill, which follow backlash from the automotive industry, also ease the rules for a raft of Australia’s most popular SUVs.

Top news

Self-described ‘nationalist’ speaks at anti-trans rights rally | Matthew Trihey, who was formerly a member of the far-right white nationalist group the Lads Society, addressed an anti-transgender rights rally on the steps of the Victorian parliament at the weekend. Trihey, who also goes by Matthew Raine, has since apologised for drawing attention for his appearance, confirming he was not an invited speaker but assisted by providing a PA system.

Labor announces urgent immigration bill | Hundreds of immigration detainees and unlawful non-citizens are being threatened with a minimum of one year in prison if they refuse to cooperate with efforts to deport them under a new government bill. The legislation, which has been criticised by several crossbench MPs, also creates a power that would impose a ban on new visa applications from non-citizens in designated countries.

NZ parliament targeted in China-backed hack | “This is the first time we have attributed state-sponsored malicious cyber activity to the People’s Republic of China, for intrusion into New Zealand government systems,” said Andrew Clark, the Government Communications Security Bureau (GCSB) director.

Julian Assange extradition appeal: what you need to know | The WikiLeaks founder will learn whether he can fight to stop his extradition to the US at 9.30pm AEDT (10.30am UK time) on Tuesday when two senior judges of London’s high court hand down their ruling. Here is everything you need to know ahead of the decision.

Crown Resorts can keep licence to run Melbourne casino | The company will be allowed to retain Victoria’s sole casino licence. The Victorian gaming watchdog made the decision after a royal commission in 2021 recommended Crown be given two years to reform after findings of “illegal, dishonest, unethical and exploitative”. “We have observed a very different Crown emerging,” said Fran Thorn, chair of the Victorian Gambling and Casino Control Commission (VGCCC).

Racecourse plan threatens endangered bell frog | Conservationists have expressed surprise at reported plans to move Sydney’s Rosehill racecourse to a historic brickpit at Olympic Park, which is home to a colony of endangered green and golden bell frogs. The plan has reportedly been devised by racing bosses, alongside the deal between the Australian Turf Club and the New South Wales government.

Story continues

US agents raid properties of Sean ‘Diddy’ Combs | The Department of Homeland Security confirmed on Monday that agents had raided properties in Los Angeles, Miami and New York tied to rapper and mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs. Law enforcement were conducting searches of the properties as part of a sex trafficking investigation.

Russia calls on Australian embassy to delete social media post | Russian authorities say they have summoned a diplomat from the Australian embassy in Moscow over a social media post that criticised the holding of Russian presidential elections in occupied parts of Ukraine.

In pictures

For a ‘values’ education, who pays the price?

The buck stops … where? Cartoon by Fiona Katauskas

What they said …

***

“Your worst night out … but it never ends.” – Tallulah Chellew, a peer-based harm reduction worker at Pitch music festival.

Attendees at Pitch festival earlier in March were “dropping like flies” from severe heatstroke and drug use, and may have been put at risk by widespread disorganisation, workers at the festival have alleged. The festival organisers deny preparations had been inadequate and say the weather conditions had presented a “unique set of challenges”.

In numbers

The battery powered Fractl:2 system, developed by Melbourne-based AIM Defence, has the precision to shoot down a drone travelling at 100km/h and can be operated remotely. The system, which can down 50 drones with one shot, replaces the need for ammunition.

Before bed read

‘Disinformation continues to infect Australia’s body politic. It’s time to anchor our discourse in shared reality’

From a viable news media to social media platforms free from state control to enforceable election ground rules, guardrails are urgently needed, Peter Lewis writes.

Daily word game

Today’s starter word is: WIRE . You have five goes to get the longest word including the starter word. Play Wordiply.

Sign up

Enjoying the Afternoon Update? Then you’ll love our Morning Mail newsletter. Sign up here to start the day with a curated breakdown of the key stories you need to know, and complete your daily news roundup.

• The actor Olivia Colman’s name was spelled incorrectly in yesterday’s newsletter. We apologise for the error.