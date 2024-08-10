Labour abandons Tory pledge not to build solar farms on food-growing fields

Planning rules introduced to block the construction of new solar farms on food-producing land will be scrapped under Labour’s net zero drive.

Angela Rayner, the Deputy Prime Minister, has signalled she will rip up the Tory era reforms to allow for the expansion of green energy projects.

The move is part of a wider overhaul of England’s planning laws, which the Government has said is essential to improve economic growth.

It comes after Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, overruled officials to give the go-ahead for Britain’s biggest solar farm on green land.

Ms Rayner, who has overall responsibility for the planning rules, has proposed sweeping changes that would see more building in the countryside.

Among the measures she intends to ditch are protections that force councils to take food security into account when assessing green energy projects.

The current rules state: “The availability of agricultural land used for food production should be considered… when deciding what sites are most appropriate for development.”

The wording was introduced by Rishi Sunak’s government last December to stem the tide of solar farms, which are cropping up on prime agricultural land.

A new draft version of the National Planning Policy Framework published by Ms Rayner’s department shows the sentence has been scrubbed out.

Claire Coutinho, the shadow energy secretary, said: “Our good farmland should be used for food production, not enormous solar farms.

“That’s why I made changes to protect our best agricultural land in government and made it easier to put panels on rooftops.

“However Ed Miliband, in his first few weeks, has signed off thousands of acres of farmland for solar panels in order to meet his costly climate targets.

“We cannot put our food security at risk or ramp up energy bills in the name of Labour’s climate policy.”

Impact on food production

It comes after Mr Miliband overruled planning inspectors to give the go-ahead for a solar farm and energy storage infrastructure covering 2,792-acre of prime agricultural land in Suffolk and Cambridgeshire.

The decision came despite the planning inspectorate urging him to reject the project, citing the impact that it would have on food production.

In its report, officials directly cited the changes to the rules made by Mr Sunak as one of the main reasons behind their objection.

In response, Mr Miliband said that he believed the need to produce more green energy “outweighs the effectively permanent loss of food production”.

He also approved two other sites, both in Lincolnshire, which will cover around 2,000 acres each and were opposed by local residents and councillors.

The proposed changes to the planning rules have been put out to consultation, with Ms Rayner set to make a final decision on them in the autumn.

If as expected she goes through with the move to remove the protections for agricultural land, it will make it easier for solar farms to be approved in future.

The planning framework will still include a requirement that “areas of poorer quality land should be preferred to those of a higher quality” where possible.