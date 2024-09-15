Labour to go ahead with study into headlight glare

Labour has confirmed it will go ahead with research into headlight glare amid concerns about drivers being dazzled.

Roads minister Lilian Greenwood said the Government will commission a study to identify possible solutions to the issue.

The Conservative government announced in April that independent research into headlight glare would be funded, but there was uncertainty over whether this would continue under the Labour administration.

Responding to a recent written parliamentary question, Ms Greenwood stated: “The Government is in the process of commissioning independent research to better understand the root causes of headlamp glare and help identify potential countermeasures.”

Rod Dennis, road safety spokesman for the RAC, which has campaigned on headlight glare, told the PA news agency: “We are delighted to see a commitment from the new Government that independent research into the issue of dazzling headlights is being commissioned, especially with darker evenings now on the way.

“We hope it leads to a better understanding of what is a complex problem, but one that is undoubtedly affecting drivers up and down the country.

“More drivers have contacted us with their concerns about this topic than any other in recent times.

“We’ve worked hard over a number of years to raise this topic on drivers’ behalf and now look forward to supporting the Department for Transport in this piece of work.”

Government figures show that since 2013 there have been an average of 280 collisions on Britain’s roads every year where dazzling headlights were a contributory factor.

Of these, six a year involved someone losing their life.

The RAC believes headlights appear brighter on modern cars because the use of LED rather than traditional halogen bulbs creates a more intense and focused beam, which improves a driver’s view but can be to the detriment of other road users.

Other potential factors include badly aligned headlights and the increase in the number of cars that sit higher on the road, such as SUVs.

Baroness Dianne Hayter, who has also urged the Government to take action over headlights, said: “For anyone who suffers from headlight glare and wonders what is being done about it, this will be a very welcome announcement.

“We know some drivers have stopped driving at night, and we know concern about dazzle isn’t only felt by drivers in the UK but further afield as well.

“Getting to the bottom of these issues and deciding a way forward is extremely important.”

A petition urging ministers to launch a review into headlight glare received more than 14,000 signatures before closing in May.

A December 2023 survey commissioned by the RAC suggested more than four out of five (85%) drivers affected by headlight glare believed the problem is getting worse.

The poll of 2,000 UK drivers also indicated that 89% thought some car headlights were too bright.

Two-thirds (67%) of those affected by headlight glare said being dazzled forced them to slow down considerably, while 64% believe some headlights were so bright they risk causing accidents.