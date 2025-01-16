Labour attempts to stem grooming gang backlash with new local inquiries

Charles Hymas
·3 min read
Yvette Cooper announced the inquiries in the Commons on Thursday
Yvette Cooper announced the inquiries in the Commons on Thursday

Labour has attempted to stem the grooming gangs backlash by announcing nationally-backed local inquiries.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, announced government funds to back inquiries modelled on the judge-led one into grooming gangs in Telford.

In a Commons statement on Thursday afternoon, she also announced a national audit, led by Baroness Louise Casey, to establish the current scale of grooming. It will focus on the “cultural drivers” and ethnicity of the gangs.

Ms Cooper ordered further work by the police’s Child Sexual Exploitation Taskforce to improve the collection of ethnic data on perpetrators and victims after evidence that allegations of abuse were suppressed to avoid damaging relations with some cultural communities.

ADVERTISEMENT

Official data last week showed Pakistanis were up to four times more likely to be responsible for child sex grooming offences reported to police than the general population.

Victims will also be able to ask a special child abuse panel to independently review rather than “go back to the institutions that decided not to proceed with their cases.”

It followed calls for a national inquiry from the Conservatives, Reform UK and some Labour MPs into the sexual abuse of girls and young women by gangs in several areas of the country.

Ms Cooper’s announcement came as it emerged that she was threatened with legal action by Maggie Oliver, the police whistleblower in the Rochdale child grooming scandal, unless she took “urgent steps to allay widespread public concern” over gangs sexually exploiting children.

Ms Oliver said she had put Ms Cooper “on notice” that she would seek a judicial review in the High Court unless the Home Secretary published a timetable for implementing all 20 recommendations by the Alexis Jay Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ms Cooper announced last week that the Government would implement all 20 of the recommendations from the 2022 report, although she would not put a timescale on when this would happen. Prof Jay has previously distanced herself from calls for a new national inquiry but said it was “critical” that her recommendations were fully implemented.

Three Labour MPs publicly expressed support for a national inquiry into the grooming gangs – Dan Carden, the Liverpool Walton MP, Sarah Champion, the Rotherham MP, and Paul Waugh, the Rochdale MP. On social media, Ms Champion said that it “looks like the Government is accepting my five-point plan to prevent child abuse”.

Other senior Labour figures including Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, also said they would support a limited new inquiry.

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, said: “I welcome any work that [Baroness] Louise Casey is able to do in this area... but I don’t think that local inquiries are enough.

“Oldham has decided not to do the local inquiry and asked for a national inquiry because it knows that local inquiries are limited. They couldn’t summon people – only a national inquiry can do that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “The Government’s announcement of just five local rape gang onquiries is totally inadequate. Up to 50 towns are affected. What about the rest – don’t they matter?

“And it appears these local inquiries won’t have the legal powers under the Inquiry Act 2005 to compel witnesses to attend, take evidence under oath and requisition written evidence Lack of these powers is why the chairs of the Manchester inquiries are reported to have resigned last year.

“Victims, the public, and even the Labour Mayor Andy Burnham, want a full national public inquiry with the powers needed to compel evidence. So do I.”

There has been a series of local inquiries, including in Rotherham, Rochdale, Oldham, Bristol, Telford and Derby, which have exposed serious failings in how police, councils and other agencies dealt with the grooming and abuse of thousands of vulnerable young people.

Latest Stories

  • Trial stayed against 98-year-old nun accused of historic sex crimes at residential and day schools

    WARNING: This story contains details of abuse of children at residential schoolsThe trial of an Ottawa nun accused of sex crimes at northern Ontario residential and day schools in the 1960s and 1970s will not proceed after a stay of proceedings was granted due to evidence issues.Francoise Seguin, 98, is the third nun and eighth worker overall to face criminal charges in relation to abuse at St. Anne's Indian Residential School in Fort Albany, Ont.Seguin, of the Sisters of Charity of Ottawa, appe

  • Son and Girlfriend Found Dead in Home Had Been Living with His Parents' Slain Bodies for Months

    William Vosler and his wife Eileen Vosler were found dead inside a freezer along with notes stating when they'd died

  • Newlywed Wife Is Allegedly Stabbed to Death by Husband After Traveling Overseas to Meet up with Him: Authorities

    Marvil Facturan-Kocjančič, a native of the Philippines, was killed seven days after arriving in Slovenia

  • Ex-Woodstock, Ont., mayor found guilty of sexual assault, judge calls him an 'obvious liar'

    WARNING: This story contains details of sexual assault and may affect those who have experienced sexual violence or know someone affected by it.Former Woodstock, Ont., mayor Trevor Birtch has been found guilty of two more counts of sexual assault.In a scathing verdict released Wednesday, Superior Court Justice Spencer Nicholson said Birtch "lied frequently and extravagantly, and insulted the court's intelligence" during his testimony. "I do not believe the evidence of Mr. Birtch. I found him com

  • Giuliani defends Palm Beach home in battle over defamation payout

    Rudy Giuliani, the former New York City mayor who served as Donald Trump's personal lawyer, heads to trial on Thursday in his bid to block two Georgia election workers he falsely accused of helping steal the 2020 presidential election for Joe Biden from seizing his condominium in Palm Beach, Florida. The non-jury civil trial before U.S. District Judge Lewis Liman in Manhattan will cap off a difficult month for Giuliani, who has twice been held in contempt of court over his treatment of the workers, Ruby Freeman and her daughter Wandrea Moss. Giuliani, 80, already has turned over his Manhattan apartment, a 1980 Mercedes-Benz vehicle and other assets to Freeman and Moss to help pay off a $148 million judgment they won after a jury found that he defamed them.

  • Diddy 'freak off' videos prove his 'innocence,' defense claims

    Defense attorneys for Sean "Diddy" Combs claimed in a new court filing on Tuesday that videos depicting sexual activity between the rapper, his ex-girlfriend Cassie Ventura and male prostitutes "confirm Mr. Combs's innocence" because they show sexual activity among "consenting adults." There are nine videos of what prosecutors have alleged Combs called "freak offs" -- described by prosecutors as "elaborate and produced sex performances" -- that are currently available for defense attorneys to view. "Contrary to what the government has led this Court and the public to believe, the so-called 'Freak Offs' were private sexual activity between fully consenting adults in a long-term relationship," defense attorneys Marc Agnifilo and Teny Geragos said.

  • London police ID 18-year-old from Brampton as suspect in Victoria Hospital shooting

    An 18-year-old man from Brampton who was recently charged in a home invasion and a bank robbery in the GTA has been identified as a suspect in a shooting that happened outside southwestern Ontario's largest emergency department in December, London police say.London police have laid charges against Doneil Josiah Levy-Porter, but said Wednesday night the suspect is currently in police custody in another jurisdiction on unrelated charges.The brazen shooting happened outside London Health Science Ce

  • ‘The Real Housewives Of Salt Lake City’s Jen Shah Has New Prison Release Date Following A Reduced Sentence

    The Real Housewives of Salt Lake City alum Jen Shah has a new prison release date after another sentencing reduction. According to the database of the Federal Bureau of Prisons inmates, Shah is expected to be free before Thanksgiving 2026. The reality TV personality is currently serving time at Bryan Federal Prison Camp in Texas …

  • Man Who Killed Girlfriend and Stuffed Body in Suitcase Kept Sticky Notes About Her Past in His House: Police

    Jason Chen is on trial for the alleged 2022 murder of his girlfriend Jasmine Pace

  • Trial starts for West Virginia couple accused of subjecting their 5 children to forced labor

    CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — A witness broke down in tears as she described children carrying heavy objects on hilly terrain at the home of a West Virginia couple who were later arrested after two of their five adopted children were found locked in an outbuilding.

  • Organized crime money launderer loses bid to have charges dropped over delay

    A Calgary man who admitted to laundering money for organized crime will not see his charges stayed despite the case taking more than 30 months to make its way through the courts. Talal Fouani, 48, was charged in June 2022 and pleaded guilty nine months later, in March 2023. Fouani has yet to be sentenced. Defence lawyer Greg Dunn filed a Jordan application arguing his client's charges should be stayed due to unreasonable delay in the case.The Supreme Court says cases in provincial courts should

  • Man videotaped harassing elephant is relentlessly flogged online

    An unidentified man is seen in a video from India harassing an elephant while onlookers screamed and hollered in apparent disapproval. Parveen Kaswan of the Indian Forest Service posted the video on X where commenters were relentless in their harsh criticism, calling for…

  • Pa. Family, Including Teen Sons, Killed in Massacre: 'Four Tragedies All at Once'

    Police believe one of the sons, Clifford Hunt Jr., murdered his parents and brother.

  • Father Accused of Stabbing Daughter, 14, to Death During Kitchen 'Play Fight': Reports

    Simon Vickers, 50, claimed he was just "messing around" with his daughter Scarlett, a court reportedly heard on Tuesday, Jan. 14

  • Son of a man who was beaten and died in a New York prison sues guards, officials

    ROCHESTER, N.Y. (AP) — The son of an inmate who died after a prolonged beating by New York prison guards said in a federal lawsuit Wednesday that his father’s attackers “systematically and casually beat him to death” in a correctional system that tolerates violence.

  • Boissevain teacher sentenced to 6 months for sexual exploitation of former student

    WARNING: This article contains details of abuse.A former southwestern Manitoba teacher will spend time behind bars for the sexual exploitation of a teenage student, which a judge called "an abuse of a position of trust."Troy Innes pleaded guilty to sexual exploitation in 2022 in the historic sex crime, which happened over a year in 2010. He was sentenced Tuesday in a Killarney provincial circuit court to six months in jail and 18 months probation, following sentencing submissions last October.In

  • People Are Sharing The Everyday Things About "American Culture" That Europeans Could Simply Never Understand

    "In most of Europe, the minimum vacation time people take is 25 days..."

  • Quebec judge authorizes class action against billionaire Robert Miller

    A Quebec Superior Court judge has authorized a class action against billionaire Robert Miller, the company he founded, Future Electronics, and purported accomplices, for allegedly paying minors for sex.The lawsuit was brought forward by three women who, according to the decision, "claim to have been victims of a juvenile prostitution system organized for the sexual benefit" of Miller."These extremely serious acts allegedly took place over several years, when they were between the ages of 11 and

  • Fine in death of Regina man at N.B. wind farm a 'slap in the face,' sister says

    The sister of a Regina man killed at the construction site of a wind farm in southern New Brunswick is shocked by the "slap on the wrist" penalty imposed against one of the companies involved.Matthew Jeremy Brawn, 46, a pilot truck driver for Richards Transport Ltd. in Regina, was unloading a wind turbine tower at the Neweg Energy Project in Springdale on July 18 when he was "fatally crushed," according to a WorkSafeNB investigative report obtained by CBC News.He was run over trying to stop a ru

  • Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's secret donation after divisive outing in Los Angeles

    Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have been busy despite postponing the release of her Netflix series amid the LA fires...