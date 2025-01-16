Labour attempts to stem grooming gang backlash with new local inquiries

Labour has attempted to stem the grooming gangs backlash by announcing nationally-backed local inquiries.

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, announced government funds to back inquiries modelled on the judge-led one into grooming gangs in Telford.

In a Commons statement on Thursday afternoon, she also announced a national audit, led by Baroness Louise Casey, to establish the current scale of grooming. It will focus on the “cultural drivers” and ethnicity of the gangs.

Ms Cooper ordered further work by the police’s Child Sexual Exploitation Taskforce to improve the collection of ethnic data on perpetrators and victims after evidence that allegations of abuse were suppressed to avoid damaging relations with some cultural communities.

Official data last week showed Pakistanis were up to four times more likely to be responsible for child sex grooming offences reported to police than the general population.

Victims will also be able to ask a special child abuse panel to independently review rather than “go back to the institutions that decided not to proceed with their cases.”

It followed calls for a national inquiry from the Conservatives, Reform UK and some Labour MPs into the sexual abuse of girls and young women by gangs in several areas of the country.

Ms Cooper’s announcement came as it emerged that she was threatened with legal action by Maggie Oliver, the police whistleblower in the Rochdale child grooming scandal, unless she took “urgent steps to allay widespread public concern” over gangs sexually exploiting children.

Ms Oliver said she had put Ms Cooper “on notice” that she would seek a judicial review in the High Court unless the Home Secretary published a timetable for implementing all 20 recommendations by the Alexis Jay Independent Inquiry into Child Sex Abuse.

Ms Cooper announced last week that the Government would implement all 20 of the recommendations from the 2022 report, although she would not put a timescale on when this would happen. Prof Jay has previously distanced herself from calls for a new national inquiry but said it was “critical” that her recommendations were fully implemented.

Three Labour MPs publicly expressed support for a national inquiry into the grooming gangs – Dan Carden, the Liverpool Walton MP, Sarah Champion, the Rotherham MP, and Paul Waugh, the Rochdale MP. On social media, Ms Champion said that it “looks like the Government is accepting my five-point plan to prevent child abuse”.

Other senior Labour figures including Andy Burnham, the Greater Manchester Mayor, also said they would support a limited new inquiry.

Kemi Badenoch, the Conservative leader, said: “I welcome any work that [Baroness] Louise Casey is able to do in this area... but I don’t think that local inquiries are enough.

“Oldham has decided not to do the local inquiry and asked for a national inquiry because it knows that local inquiries are limited. They couldn’t summon people – only a national inquiry can do that.”

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, said: “The Government’s announcement of just five local rape gang onquiries is totally inadequate. Up to 50 towns are affected. What about the rest – don’t they matter?

“And it appears these local inquiries won’t have the legal powers under the Inquiry Act 2005 to compel witnesses to attend, take evidence under oath and requisition written evidence Lack of these powers is why the chairs of the Manchester inquiries are reported to have resigned last year.

“Victims, the public, and even the Labour Mayor Andy Burnham, want a full national public inquiry with the powers needed to compel evidence. So do I.”

There has been a series of local inquiries, including in Rotherham, Rochdale, Oldham, Bristol, Telford and Derby, which have exposed serious failings in how police, councils and other agencies dealt with the grooming and abuse of thousands of vulnerable young people.