Labour backs ICC efforts to arrest Benjamin Netanyahu on suspicion of war crimes

David Lammy is urging the Government to recognise the ICC's ruling if it executes an arrest warrant for the Israeli prime minister - Alina Smutko/Reuters

Labour has called for Benjamin Netanyahu to be arrested if the International Criminal Court (ICC) issues a warrant for his arrest.

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, said that the UK and all parties to the Rome Statute, which underpins the ICC, “have a legal obligation” to comply with its warrants.

He spoke out after the UK Government has said that it does not recognise the jurisdiction of the ICC in the conflict, and refused to confirm whether it would comply with a warrant should one be issued.

Suella Braverman, the former home secretary said: “The ICC’s decision to issue arrest warrants against Israeli leaders is a disgrace.

“To equate legitimate Israeli defensive measures with the barbaric terrorism of Hamas fundamentally undermines the impartiality and legitimacy of the ICC.”

Karim Khan, the chief prosecutor of the ICC, announced yesterday that he had applied for arrest warrants for the Israeli prime minister and the leaders of Hamas on suspicion of war crimes and crimes against humanity.

He has also applied for the detention of Yoav Gallant, the Israeli defence minister, for alleged crimes that include the deliberate starvation of Palestinians as a weapon of war.

Mr Lammy told the Commons yesterday: “Arrest warrants are not a conviction or determination of guilt, but they do reflect the evidence and judgment of the prosecutor about the grounds for individual criminal responsibility.

“Labour’s position is that the decision by the International Criminal Court chief prosecutor to apply for arrest warrants is an independent matter for the court and the prosecutor.

“And Labour believes that the UK and all parties to the Rome Statute have a legal obligation to comply with orders and warrants issued by the court. Democracies who believe in the rule of law must submit themselves to it.”

Mr Lammy called on the Government to make the same commitments, asking: “Does the Conservative Party, the party of Churchill, who was one of the founders of our international legal framework, does the Conservative Party believe in international rule of law or not?”

The Labour Party has come under fire from voters over its stance on Israel, particularly among British Muslims which was reflected in last month’s local elections.

The Prime Minister’s spokesman said: “We’ve previously been clear the ICC does not have jurisdiction in this case and most importantly, this action does nothing to help reach a pause in the fighting, get hostages out or get humanitarian aid in and make progress towards that sustainable ceasefire that we want to see.

“The UK, as with other countries, does not yet recognise Palestine as a state and Israel itself is not a party to the Rome Statute, so we’ve previously made clear our position that the ICC does not have jurisdiction in this case.”

Sir Michael Ellis, a Tory MP and a former attorney general, called the move “a grotesque overreach by the ICC”, adding that it was “acting outwith its powers and setting itself up, sadly, as a political court”.

Meanwhile, some backbench Labour MPs renewed their calls for the UK to suspend arms sales to Israel.

Yesterday Hamas leaders including Yahya Sinwar, the head of the organisation, were also accused of crimes including “extermination”, “rape and other acts of sexual violence” and “taking hostages as a war crime”.

Political allies of Benjamin Netanyahu described the call for his arrest as 'blatant moral bankruptcy' and an act of 'Jew hatred'. - Ronen Zvulun/Reuters

Israel has called the ICC move “scandalous”, while Hamas condemned the charges against their leaders, saying they “equate the victim with the executioner”.

The ICC decision comes after a months-long investigation into the Oct 7 attacks by Hamas and Israel’s response in Gaza.

Mr Netanyahu’s allies in the Israeli cabinet responded immediately, describing the call for his arrest as “blatant moral bankruptcy” and an act of “Jew hatred”.

Referring to Mr Netanyahu and Mr Gallant, Mr Khan said that he believed “crimes against humanity were committed as part of a widespread and systematic attack against the Palestinian civilian population pursuant to state policy”.

The two men are accused of using starvation of civilians as a weapon of war, causing “great suffering”, “intentionally directing attacks against a civilian population”, “extermination and/or murder” and “other inhumane acts”.

On Hamas’s actions, he said that the group had committed “a widespread and systematic attack against the civilian population of Israel”, including through “rape and other acts of sexual violence” and taking hostages.

The application for an arrest warrant was issued after advice from a panel of ICC specialists, which included Amal Clooney, a human rights lawyer, and five British experts.

Ms Clooney, the wife of film star George Clooney, said she hoped that “justice will prevail in a region that has already suffered too much”.

A decision on whether to issue an arrest warrant will now be taken by ICC judges. Decisions historically take some months and rarely result in an arrest.

Israel is not a member of the ICC and has called for allies to leave the court’s jurisdiction over the decision.

South Africa refused to arrest Sudan’s president Omar al-Bashir during a visit to the country in 2015. The government blocked an attempt to detain the president, arguing he had immunity from the ICC as a head of state.

Jordan also failed to arrest Mr al-Bashir when he visited in 2017.

The ICC panel of judges will review the prosecution’s case for an arrest warrant, and retain the right to block them.

Charges of genocide levelled at Sudan were initially blocked over lack of evidence, but later issued in a new arrest warrant.

Bezalel Smotrich, Israel’s finance minister, described the call for arrests as a “show of hypocrisy and Jew-hatred” that recalled Nazi propaganda.

“Arrest warrants against them are arrest warrants against us all,” he said.

Benny Gantz, an Israeli war cabinet minister, said the move was a “crime of historic proportion”.

“Drawing parallels between the leaders of a democratic country determined to defend itself from despicable terror to leaders of a blood-thirsty terror organisation is a deep distortion of justice and blatant moral bankruptcy,” he said.