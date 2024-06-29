Labour would bankrupt every generation, warns Sunak

Rishi Sunak has urged undecided voters to back the Conservatives - David Rose for The Telegraph

Labour would bankrupt every generation, Rishi Sunak said as he warned voters that they have four days to “save the country”.

In an interview with The Telegraph ahead of his final week on the campaign trail, the Prime Minister claimed Sir Keir Starmer’s party would raise taxes for people in every “stage of life”.

Mr Sunak’s Conservatives are expected to lose Thursday’s general election by a landslide, with polls forecasting Labour to win a potentially historic “super-majority”.

The Prime Minister urged undecided voters to back the Conservatives, saying: “I’d say to everyone we’ve got four days to save the country from the danger of what a Labour government would mean. I say to people: Don’t surrender to it.

“Labour would bankrupt people in every generation. Whatever stage of your life, Labour will put up your taxes. Buying your first home, starting a family, sending your kids to a fee-paying school – Labour would raise your taxes.

“Investing your savings, receiving your state pension and leaving behind a legacy – Labour would raise your taxes.”

The Tories claim Labour would hit first-time buyers by raising stamp duty, working age people by taxing savings and private school fees, and pensioners by taxing the state pension.

Mr Sunak’s comments followed warnings that a Labour “super-majority” could keep the party in power until 2044.

He claimed Labour would cause “irreversible damage” in the first 100 days of government, referring to Sir Keir Starmer’s plans to overhaul planning laws, lower the voting age from 18 to 16 and scrap the Conservatives’ flagship Rwanda deportation scheme.

The party is also expected to introduce new workers’ laws that would strengthen employees’ rights and ease restrictions on unions.

Mr Sunak said the Labour leader would “cave into the unions like Labour always do” by giving in to public sector demands for large pay rises that would push up inflation.

“Everyone’s going to end up paying for it, and higher taxes,” he said. “Your home, your car, your pension, your savings – you name it, Labour will tax it. It’s in their DNA,” he said.

Mr Sunak said the party had a “track record” of ruining the economy, making reference to the infamous memo that Gordon Brown’s chief secretary to the Treasury left when Labour exited office in 2010, declaring: “I’m afraid there is no money.”

He said: “That’s what they always do.That is just the track record of Labour in power. Whenever Labour are in power, they damage the economy.”

Labour’s lead dropped by four points in the last week, according to a poll by Savanta for The Telegraph.

The closing of the gap between Labour and the Conservatives to 17 percentage points came after the final head-to-head debate between Mr Sunak and Sir Keir, in which the Labour leader was criticised for failing nine times to say how he would tackle migration.

In the following days, he was accused of speaking “absolute twaddle” amid the party’s confusion over its stance on transgender rights.

But with a vote share of 38 per cent – compared to the Tories’ 21 per cent and Reform UK’s 14 per cent – Labour is on course for a majority of more than 260 seats if the current figures are replicated on Thursday, Electoral Calculus, the seat modeller, predicted.

Such a scenario would leave Labour with 459 seats, the Conservatives 75 and the Liberal Democrats 70. Reform, led by Nigel Farage, would gain five seats, giving it a total of six, while in Scotland the SNP would be reduced to just 14 MPs.

Addressing Conservatives considering voting for Mr Farage’s party, Mr Sunak insisted that would be “just a vote for Keir Starmer in Number 10.”

“Now, I understand people’s frustrations with me with the party,” he added. “We certainly haven’t got everything right and haven’t made as much progress as I would have liked in some areas, and it’s been a difficult few years.

“But this is not a by-election. This is an election. This is a choice about the future, and it’s a choice that will have severe consequences for you and your family and our country if people get this wrong.”

Meanwhile, Labour received a boost to its campaign on Saturday night as Sir Elton John endorsed the party, saying in a video message that “there is only one choice”.

Sir Keir told supporters in London that the election result was not yet “in the bag”, warning: “If you want change, you have to vote for it. Imagine, if you dare, waking up on July 5 and the Tories are back in.”