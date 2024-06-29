Labour candidate says arms sales to Israel will stop after party takes power

A Labour candidate has broken ranks by claiming arms sales to Israel and Saudi Arabia will stop if the party takes power.

Fabian Hamilton, who was a shadow foreign minister under Sir Keir Starmer until last year, made the comments during a hustings at the Baab-Ul-Ilm mosque in Leeds this week.

It came as Sir Keir refused to commit to publishing legal advice relating to British arms sales to Israel – something Labour previously called on the Conservative government to do.

Mr Hamilton, who is seeking re-election in Leeds North East, was asked during a panel event on Thursday “should we be selling arms to Israel?” by a questioner who accused Benjamin Netanyahu’s country of genocide.

‘Stop arms sales’

He replied: “On the issue of arms sales, if we win the election next week we will stop arms sales to Israel immediately.

“We don’t supply a huge number of arms, but we will stop them because we’re complicit if we don’t. We will also stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which is our largest client…”

Mr Hamilton said Labour needed to be “consistent” in its foreign policy.

“If we’re stopping arms sales to Israel, which we will, we’ve been very clear about that, we will stop arms sales to Saudi Arabia, which we should have done some time ago,” he said.

“Obviously some people believe that Starmer’s a liar but it’s actually David Lammy who’s introduced this policy.

“Hopefully he will be foreign secretary if we win the election and he has been very clear about implementing this. I know [him] much better than I know Starmer, and I know Lammy will actually do what he says.”

Mr Hamilton served as the shadow minister for peace and disarmament under Mr Corbyn between 2016 and 2020. He was then given a shadow Foreign Office role under Sir Keir but left the frontbench in September.

An assault on Rafah

Last month, Mr Lammy urged the Government to suspend the sale of weapons to Israel that could be used in an assault on Rafah.

But when asked by Bloomberg whether a Labour government would publish advice relating to arms sales about whether Israel has broken international law, Sir Keir declined to do so.

It has prompted confusion about what Labour’s approach to weapons sales to Israel would be if the party wins power on Thursday.

In February, Sir Keir set out a fifth new position on Gaza as he backed calls for an “immediate” ceasefire in an attempt to stave off a further damaging backbench rebellion.

He resisted calls for a truce following the Hamas Oct 7 terror attacks, insisting Israel had a right to defend itself.

Sir Keir went on to back “humanitarian pauses” and a “sustainable” ceasefire before calling for an immediate cessation of hostilities on Feb 20.

‘Spouting lies’

Mr Hamilton told The Telegraph: “At the hustings at Baab-Ul-Ilm, I had the displeasure of being on a panel with the Workers’ Party candidate who spent his time spouting complete lies about Labour, Keir Starmer and our position on the conflict in the Middle East.

“I made clear that Keir Starmer had not lied and Labour has clearly called for a ceasefire. It’s right that we must follow that with an immediate suspension of arms sales to Israel, following its incursion into Rafah.

“Hundreds of thousands of Yemeni children have died in the conflict with the Saudi-led coalition. British arms have been used there so their sale must be suspended for the same reasons.”

Labour declined to comment.