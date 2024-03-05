National Insurance cut sparks talk of May election

King Charles welcomes Jeremy Hunt to Buckingham Palace today - Aaron Chown /PA

Jeremy Hunt is expected to unveil a 2p cut to National Insurance in Wednesday’s Budget in a move that has sparked speculation that an early election could be called.

The Chancellor will announce that he has chosen to cut National Insurance rather than income tax, saving workers £900 a year when combined with the cut announced last autumn.

He is expected to set out a number of revenue-raising measures to help pay for the cut, including scrapping or scaling back the non-dom scheme.

There will be a new levy on vapes, tax reliefs for the owners of short-term lets will be scrapped, and the windfall tax on oil and gas giants will be extended by a year.

Downing Street made the unusual decision to confirm the National Insurance cut, likely to be a centrepiece of the Budget, 24 hours ahead of the statement.

The move raised questions over whether the Government had a surprise up its sleeve, as Labour fuelled speculation that Rishi Sunak was preparing to call an election in May.

Lord Mandelson, the architect of New Labour who helped Sir Tony Blair sweep to power, said such a move could help the Tories avoid a huge defeat, while Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow paymaster general, made a public bet that an election would be held in May.

Mr Ashworth agreed the £10 bet with Kay Burley, the Sky News presenter, and said: “I think everything the Conservatives are doing in terms of both their advertising on social media and the political positioning suggests to me that May is their preferred choice.”

Speaking on his podcast, How To Win An Election, Lord Mandelson said: “The Conservatives… have an incentive to call an early election, partly because they think they might catch Labour on the hop.

“But secondly, it would put an end to the sort of endless Tory-Farageist soap opera week in, week out, which I think is having a depressing effect on their standing in the polls and in the view of the public.”

On the same podcast, Lord Finkelstein, his his co-host, said: “I’ve always thought that it was the right thing to do to hold an election in May, but it’s become much, much less likely as we’ve moved closer.”

It is understood that the Government will bring forward legislation next week to ensure that the National Insurance cut comes into effect in April.

With the Bill enabling migrants to be deported to Rwanda also expected to pass this month, it could pave the way for a general election to be held on May 2, when local elections are planned.

The decision not to cut income tax in the Budget would allow the Tories to present it as a manifesto pledge at the next election. One idea is a promise to reduce the basic level from 20p to 16p by the end of the decade, which Mr Sunak promised when he ran for the Conservative leadership.

Tory sources played down speculation of a general election, pointing to Mr Sunak’s previous comments signalling a vote in the second half of the year. They insisted the National Insurance cut was a non-inflationary move that rewarded workers.

On Tuesday night, Mr Hunt stressed that the Budget was designed to boost growth and put money back into the pockets of families. He said: “Because of the progress we’ve made, because we are delivering on the Prime Minister’s economic priorities, we can now help families with permanent cuts in taxation.

“We do this not just to give help where it is needed in challenging times, but because Conservatives know lower tax means higher growth. And higher growth means more opportunity and more prosperity.”

“But if we want that growth to lead to higher wages and higher living standards for every family in every corner of the country, it cannot come from unlimited migration. It can only come by building a high-wage, high-skill economy. Not just higher GDP, but higher GDP per head.”

However, his plans to extend the windfall tax sparked a row in Scotland, where Douglas Ross, the Scottish Tory leader, said it would hamper Tory election chances.

Sources said Mr Ross had appealed to the Prime Minister not to go ahead with the extension in a “heated” face-to-face conversation at a pre-Budget gathering of about 80 Tory MPs on Monday night. They said the pair had a “robust exchange of views”, with Mr Sunak arguing it was required to make room for pre-election tax cuts in the autumn.

Mr Ross is said to be determined to “call out” the move in a speech in the Commons on Wednesday afternoon, after Mr Hunt delivers the Budget.

About 90,000 Scottish jobs depend on oil and gas, mostly in the north-east of the country, and industry leaders have warned that extending the windfall tax would threaten investment.

Meanwhile, two former home secretaries have criticised the Chancellor for cutting National Insurance rather than income tax.

Suella Braverman told GB News: “My preference would be 2p off the basic rate of income tax… Rishi Sunak himself promised to take a penny off the basic rate, and I would go further with 2p because I think that would really send the message that people will be able to keep more of what they earn.”

Dame Priti Patel said Mr Hunt should unfreeze income tax thresholds because it “is one area where, as Conservatives, we should do more to show that we back working households”.

The Chancellor had been hoping to cut income tax, but he was told by the Government’s spending watchdog on Friday night that he did not have enough “fiscal headroom” to do so responsibly. The Office for Budget Responsibility also said it would be inflationary.

While a 2p cut in National Insurance contributions costs £10 billion a year, a 2p income tax cut would cost almost £14 billion.

The OBR told ministers they only had about £13 billion to spend because of a combination of higher government borrowing costs and lower than expected tax receipts – down from the £30 billion they told the Treasury was available in December.

However, the National Insurance cut will not stop taxes from rising to record levels by the end of the decade, a leading think tank said. The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the UK would still be on track to break a 1948 tax burden record even with the change due to be announced by Mr Hunt.

The National Insurance cut is likely to be paid for with tax rises and around £3billion of public spending cuts.

Mr Hunt will tell councils they have until July to submit new productivity plans, including proposals to use technology to improve services and reduce “unnecessary” spending on consultants as well as equality and diversity initiatives.

04:10 PM GMT

03:47 PM GMT

Rishi Sunak reveals favourite household chores

Rishi Sunak has revealed that making the bed and stacking the dishwasher are his favourite household chores.

The Prime Minister said that it “bugs” him so much when the bed is left unmade that he leaves his office to return to the flat in No 10 Downing Street in order to do it.

He also expressed frustration at his children’s lack of dog-walking and admitted to offering them snacks in a bid to encourage them to help around the house.

Mr Sunak sat down for an interview with Grazia magazine alongside his wife, Akshata Murty, to answer questions about household dynamics ahead of International Women’s Day on Friday.

You can read the full story here.

03:24 PM GMT

Voters will see through Budget tax cut ‘swindle’, claims Lib Dem leader

Sir Ed Davey claimed any tax cuts announced by Jeremy Hunt at the Budget tomorrow would represent a “swindle”.

The leader of the Liberal Democrats told the PA news agency: “We will look at the tax proposals the Conservatives bring in.

“But if they do cut taxes people will know it’s a deception, because they’ve raised income tax by freezing the tax allowances, a sort of a hidden tax rise on millions of people.”

He added: “They may try and put on a swindle, but I think people will see through it. This is a tax-raising Conservative Government.”

He made the comments during a visit to Mr Hunt’s seat in Surrey which the Lib Dems are hoping to win at the next general election.

03:15 PM GMT

Pictured: Starmer and Reeves prepare for tomorrow’s Budget

Sir Keir Starmer and Rachel Reeves prepare for tomorrow's Budget - Belinda Jiao/Getty Images Europe

03:05 PM GMT

Poll: Four in five voters believe UK public services in ‘bad state’

Four in five people in the UK believe the nation’s public services are in a “bad state” , according to a new YouGov poll published on the eve of the Budget.

Some 79 per cent of respondents said public services are in a “bad state”, comprising of 47 per cent who said a “fairly bad state” and 32 per cent who said a “very bad state”.

Just 14 per cent said services were in good shape - 13 per cent said a “fairly good state” and one per cent said “very good state”.

The poll was conducted between Mar 1-3.

79% of Britons say public services in the UK are in a bad state, including 32% who say they are in a "very bad" state

02:53 PM GMT

02:44 PM GMT

02:29 PM GMT

Pictured: Sir Ed Davey pulls a pint during visit to Jeremy Hunt’s seat in Surrey

Sir Ed Davey, the leader of the Liberal Democrats, is pictured today pulling a pint in The Star in Witley, Surrey, during his visit to the Godalming and Ash constituency of Jeremy Hunt - Stefan Rousseau /PA

02:19 PM GMT

No 10 won’t say if it has signed up airline to provide Rwanda flights

No 10 refused to say whether the Government had found an airline to conduct its Rwanda migrant deportation flights.

“I’m not going to comment on the operational details getting flights off the ground,” Rishi Sunak’s spokesman said.

Downing Street insisted it was confident that it would have the logistics in place for flights to run should the scheme get the green light to go ahead.

02:05 PM GMT

No 10 urges peers to work with MPs on Rwanda Bill

Downing Street suggested peers should work with the House of Commons and “protect innocent lives from perilous journeys” after the Lords yesterday inflicted the heaviest defeats Rishi Sunak has suffered yet over his Rwanda Bill.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “There is still an option for the Lords to work for the House of Commons, protect innocent lives from perilous journeys across the Channel, and we hope that they will take that opportunity in future votes.”

01:22 PM GMT

Starmer claims Tories have ‘failed the economy’

Sir Keir Starmer claimed Labour is the party of “economic security” as he attacked the Tories ahead of tomorrow’s Budget.

The Labour leader accused the Conservatives of having “failed the economy” and claimed families will be “better off” with him in charge.

He tweeted:

The Conservatives have failed the economy and failed working people.



Families were better off with the last Labour government, and they'll be better off with the next one.



Labour is the party of economic security, we'll grow our economy to put more money in your pocket. — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) March 5, 2024

12:56 PM GMT

IFS: Tax burden still on track to hit record level even after 2p NI cut

Cutting National Insurance by 2p at the Budget would not stop taxes from rising to record levels by the end of the decade, a leading think tank has said.

The Institute for Fiscal Studies said the UK would still be on track to break a 1948 tax burden record even with the change which is due to be announced by Jeremy Hunt tomorrow.

It tweeted: “Based on forecasts from last autumn, that tax cut would not – by itself – be enough to prevent taxes as a share of GDP from rising to record levels in 2028-29.”

The Chancellor will reportedly announce a 2p cut to National Insurance contributions in tomorrow's Budget.



Based on forecasts from last autumn, that tax cut would not – by itself – be enough to prevent taxes as a share of GDP from rising to record levels in 2028-29.

12:39 PM GMT

NI cut ‘no less inflationary’ than cutting income tax

Torsten Bell, the chief executive of the Resolution Foundation, said the expected Budget cut to National Insurance would be “cheaper than an income tax cut (because pensioners/landlords miss out)”.

He also tweeted that cutting NI would be “no less inflationary” than cutting income tax “except in so far as its smaller” in terms of overall value.

12:25 PM GMT

No 10 insists new deal with France will help curb small boat crossings

Downing Street insisted a new customs partnership led by Britain and France will make a difference to small boat crossings after figures showed yesterday was the busiest day of the year so far in the Channel (see the post below at 12.12).

Asked whether the agreement would change anything, the Prime Minister’s official spokesman said: “Yes. The UK and France have agreed a new customs partnership to disrupt the supply chain of small boats materials. That obviously builds on the work that we already do to prevent small boat launches from northern France.”

No 10 insisted the UK’s joint work with France is “already delivering”, with more than 26,000 crossing attempts prevented in 2023 at an interception rate of 47 per cent.

Asked whether Rishi Sunak was sorry for being unable to deliver on his pledge to stop the boats, his spokesman said: “The PM is focused on making further progress to to reducing small boat crossings.”

12:12 PM GMT

Busiest day of the year for small boat Channel crossings

More than 400 small boat migrants arrived in the UK yesterday - the highest number crossing the Channel in a day so far this year.

Home Office figures show 401 people made the journey in seven boats, suggesting an average of around 41 people per boat.

It comes after 327 migrants crossed the Channel on Sunday in eight boats, meaning 728 people were recorded arriving within 48 hours.

The latest crossings take the provisional total number of UK arrivals so far this year to 2,983.

12:00 PM GMT

No comment from No 10 over Budget cut to NI

Downing Street would not comment on Jeremy Hunt’s Budget plans after it emerged the Chancellor is going to cut National Insurance by 2p.

The Prime Minister’s official spokesman said No 10 “won’t’ be speculating” and he would not be drawn on “any of the Budget speculation”.

11:45 AM GMT

Labour frontbencher bets £10 election will be in May

Jonathan Ashworth has made a £10 bet that the next general election will happen in May.

The shadow paymaster general told Sky News: “This election, I think, is coming in May. I think it is definitely coming in May. The Conservatives are planning for May…”

Kay Burley, the presenter, said: “I bet you ten of your English pounds it doesn’t…”

The pair then shook hands and Mr Ashworth said: “I bet you it is coming in May. Right, let’s do that. I do a lot of running for a children of alcoholics charity, called Nacoa, let’s give the money there.

“But it is coming in May and my challenge today to Rishi Sunak is: Name that date. Because businesses investing in our economy need certainty.”

11:31 AM GMT

King Charles holds audience with Jeremy Hunt ahead of Budget

The King has held an in-person pre-Budget audience with Jeremy Hunt at Buckingham Palace.

The King, who is being treated for cancer, continued with his duties as head of state on Tuesday morning.

Before a Budget is presented, the Chancellor of the Exchequer meets with the monarch, usually the day before the Government’s plans for the economy are delivered in a statement to the House of Commons.

11:29 AM GMT

Pictured: Rishi Sunak and Akshata Murty speak to Grazia magazine in No 10 flat

Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murty are interview for Grazia magazine in their flat in 10 Downing Street - Simon Walker /No 10 Downing Street

11:23 AM GMT

Analysis: Opting for NI cut over income tax cut politically risky for Hunt

Jeremy Hunt announced a 2p cut to National Insurance at the Autumn Statement last November and it did little to change the Tories’ fortunes in the opinion polls.

The Chancellor will be hoping that doubling the cut at the Budget tomorrow will move the needle.

It remains to be seen if Mr Hunt has any other rabbits in the hat. But if he doesn’t, the decision to plump for an NI cut as his Budget centre piece rather than an income tax cut will be heavily scrutinised.

An income tax cut would be easier for voters to understand and would make for a much simpler headline.

If the latest NI cut fails to provide a boost to the Tories in the polls then some Conservative figures may well question whether Mr Hunt has put his eggs in the right basket.

11:10 AM GMT

Cut to NI to be rolled out from April

Jeremy Hunt’s plan to further cut National Insurance by 2p at the Budget tomorrow is expected to take effect from this April at the start of the new tax year.

11:01 AM GMT

Hunt to cut National Insurance by 2p

Jeremy Hunt will cut National Insurance by 2p in tomorrow’s Budget - after deciding a cut to income tax would be too expensive.

Government sources confirmed the move, which will be worth £450 for the average worker.

The Chancellor had been hoping to cut income tax, but this was deemed potentially inflationary.

Combined with the 2p cut in National Insurance announced in November last year and which took effect in January, the latest move will save the average worker a combined £900.

10:40 AM GMT

Lord Hague questions why Tories would call early election

Lord Hague said he could not recall an example of a ruling party being far behind in the opinion polls and then voluntarily calling an early election.

The former Cabinet minister told Times Radio: “The Government chooses the date and the Government is more than 20 points behind in the opinion polls.

“I can’t think of a case where a government that far behind has voluntarily called an earlier election than they need to.”

10:22 AM GMT

Lord Hague tells Sunak to ‘keep his options open’ on election date

Lord Hague said Rishi Sunak should “keep his options open” on the timing of the next general election.

But the former leader of the Conservative Party said he believed a later election is more likely than an earlier one.

He told Times Radio: “A prime minister at this stage should keep his options open as to when to call an election. It is interesting the Labour Party seem to be so much on tenterhooks for a May election.

“But it is obviously more likely that the election will be later in the year. What would the Conservatives need to do to make it a more competitive election than in current opinion polls?

“They need to show that the whole party is pulling together, they’d have to get voters worried about what Keir Starmer would do in government and they’d want to show that people are getting better off again after all the difficult economic times.”

Mr Sunak has said an election will take place this year but is yet to set a date. The five year parliamentary term is nearing its close, with the end of January next year the absolute latest a vote can take place.

10:02 AM GMT

Labour: May general election is Tories’ ‘preferred choice’

Labour believes a May general election is the Tories’ “preferred choice” and has challenged Rishi Sunak to set a date.

Jonathan Ashworth, the shadow paymaster general, told Times Radio: “I think everything the Conservatives are doing in terms of both their advertising on social media and their political positioning suggests to me that May is their preferred choice and I think we are heading for a general election in May.”

He added: “It is Rishi Sunak that makes these decisions and I think it is going to be May and I think Rishi Sunak now needs to name the date.”

09:42 AM GMT

General election will not be held in May, says minister

Greg Hands said there will not be a general election in May.

There has been speculation in Westminster that Rishi Sunak could use the Budget or the potential launch of the Government’s Rwanda policy as a springboard to holding a contest in May.

But Mr Hands, a trade minister, ruled it out this morning. Told that the opinion polls are “awful” for the Tories at the moment and they appear to have “no chance”, Mr Hands told Times Radio: “Well, I disagree with that. And obviously the poll that matters will be the general election.”

He added: “Well, of course I’d like us to be doing much better than that. But the poll that matters, well, there’s two polls that matter. There’s the one on the 2nd of May, particularly here in London, to get rid of Mayor Sadiq Khan. And then there’s the poll, the general election.”

Asked if there was “any sniff” of a general election being held in May, Mr Hands replied: “No.”

09:22 AM GMT

Budget must ‘tell a story’ to voters, says ex-minister

Paul Scully, a Tory former minister, said the Budget needed to “tell a story” to voters and be driven by “aspiration”.

Mr Scully said yesterday when he announced he is stepping down at the next election that he believed the Conservative Party had “lost its way” and he hoped the Budget would restore a “clear focus”.

He told Sky News: “It [the Budget] has got to be a signal. You have got to tell a story. It has got to have some aspiration behind it. We can’t always be in crisis management.

“We have had really difficult tears, every government around the world has had difficulties around Covid, around the war in Ukraine etc.”

09:00 AM GMT

Ex-minister urges Hunt to make lifting tax thresholds his Budget priority

A former minister urged Jeremy Hunt to use the Budget to lift tax thresholds.

Paul Scully, a Tory MP, said freezing the thresholds had resulted in teachers and nurses being dragged into paying the higher rate of income tax. He said that “the higher rate tax was never designed for them”.

He told Sky News: “I think it is right for the Chancellor… that actually we should be signalling that we want to cut taxes where we can and reminding people that we are in general a low tax party, things are difficult as it is.

“I would look at things like tax thresholds. Again it is telling a story because otherwise you can sit there, you can’t bribe people clearly just ahead of an election saying ‘here is a big tax cut, here you go’, and that is why I think things like inheritance tax is a bit of a red herring because although it is a pernicious tax, I would get rid of it, but not now.

“Things like tax thresholds because actually you’ve got nurses, you’ve got teachers, public servants that are being dragged into higher rate that should never have been there. The higher rate tax was never designed for them…”

Income tax thresholds are currently due to remain frozen until 2028.

08:45 AM GMT

‘I knew it would never be a deterrent’

Richard Tice claimed Rishi Sunak and the Government do not have “the guts” to take the action needed to stop small boat Channel crossings.

The Reform UK leader told GB News: “I knew it would never be a deterrent. Our plan is the only plan that will work.

“You leave the ECHR and you pick the boats up, people out of the boats, and you safely take them back to Dunkirk and Calais which we are legally entitled to do under two international maritime treaties and nobody has proven me wrong because I am right but none of these gutless, feeble people in the House of Commons, whether it is Starmer, Sunak, Cleverly, any of them, have got the guts to do it. That is the only way this will stop…”

08:32 AM GMT

Rwanda plan ‘never going to make any difference whatsoever’, claims Tice

Richard Tice claimed the Government’s Rwanda plan is “never going to make any difference whatsoever” to small boat Channel crossings.

Responding to the defeats suffered by the Government in the House of Lords on the Rwanda Bill last night, the leader of Reform UK told GB News: “It actually suits the Prime Minister. So he can now blame the Lords for stopping the Rwanda Bill.

“We all know that it was never going to make any difference whatsoever and the proof is in the pudding. These arrivals this week, last week, all this year… clearly shows it is not a deterrent.”

He added: “It is not a deterrent. It is ridiculous.”

08:19 AM GMT

Cleverly hails ‘closer cooperation’ with Europe on stopping the boats

Smashing the evil people smuggling gangs requires global collaboration.



Yesterday in Brussels, I chaired a meeting of my European counterparts in the Calais group.



We agreed to closer co-operation in tackling illegal migration & breaking the gangs so we can stop the boats.

08:07 AM GMT

Minister: No on thought Rwanda Bill would have ‘easy passage’ through Lords

Greg Hands said nobody thought the Government’s flagship Rwanda Bill would have an “easy passage” through the House of Lords.

The trade minister made the comment in response to the Government suffering five defeats on the draft legislation last night as peers made major changes to the Bill.

Asked how worried he was about the Bill after the losses, Mr Hands told Sky News: “I think we will have to see when the Bill comes back to the House of Commons to the elected House.

“I don’t think anybody thought it was going to have an easy passage through the House of Lords.

“But I think it is an important thing to do. What we are trying to do here is to set up something that offers a deterrent for people coming illegally to the UK.”

08:03 AM GMT

Public deserve a tax break at tomorrow’s Budget, suggests minister

Taxpayers deserve a “bit of a tax break this year”, a minister suggested this morning as Jeremy Hunt prepares to deliver his Budget tomorrow.

Greg Hands, a trade minister, said a “responsible” Budget would include both money for public services and measures to help people feel better off.

Asked what a “responsible” Budget would look like, Mr Hands told Sky News: “I think a responsible Budget would be making sure the country, the economy continues to recover from the pandemic, from Putin’s illegal invasion of Ukraine, the spike in inflation that we have had to deal with.

“And I think that means continuing to put a record amount of funding into public services while still giving the British people I think a bit of a tax break this year as well.

“That is what I think a responsible Budget would look like, balanced between the need to reduce taxation while still keeping record amount of funding into public services.”

Mr Hunt, the Chancellor, has signalled that he wants to move towards a “lower tax economy” in a hint at a pre-election giveaway to voters in the form of a national insurance or income tax cut.

But he has been clear that he will not pay for tax cuts with borrowing, meaning a combination of spending cuts and tax rises elsewhere would likely be required to find the money.