Labour’s new climate envoy previously backed Extinction Rebellion

Rachel Kyte, who has been appointed as the UK’s special representative for climate, does not hold an ‘official role’ with Extinction Rebellion, but has been pictured wearing the protest group’s badge - NURPHOTO

Labour’s new climate envoy has previously expressed support for Extinction Rebellion, The Telegraph can reveal.

Rachel Kyte donned a badge bearing the environmental protest group’s logo in 2018 and warned people to “act now or get out of the way” as it prepared to launch a week of global action the following year.

She also praised Farhana Yamin, an activist who glued herself to the forecourt of the Shell’s headquarters in London as part of an Extinction Rebellion (XR) protest in 2019.

Ms Kyte, who has been appointed as the UK’s special representative for climate, does not hold an “official role” with Extinction Rebellion.

However, a spokesman for the organisation said that if she supported its demands for the Government to “tell the truth about the severity of the climate and ecological emergency”, then they are “hopefully pulling in the same direction”.

Claire Coutinho, the shadow energy secretary, pointed out on X, formerly Twitter, that Ms Kyte appeared to be wearing an Extinction Rebellion badge in a photograph from the Cop24 conference in Poland in 2018.

Is this Labour's new Climate Envoy (with links to their new major hedge fund donor) wearing an Extinction Rebellion badge…? https://t.co/9tpnao6mAc pic.twitter.com/hIZhccZO3m — Claire Coutinho (@ClaireCoutinho) September 26, 2024

The Telegraph has since uncovered tweets from Ms Kyte that reveal she has previously expressed support for the group online.

In one post, she shared an article from The Guardian about the organisation’s plans for a week of “international civil disobedience” in April 2019.

She added: “Listen carefully to what young people, artists, mothers are demanding – act now or get out of the way. Rebels I’ve met are dignified, peaceful, determined.”

The following year, she shared an interview with Ms Yamin, in which the climate lawyer said “civil disobedience needs to become part of the norm”.

The caption read: “Love for @‌farhanaclimate”. Ms Yamin replied: “Thanks so much Rachel. We’ve got to try everything to restore balance. In everything.”

Extinction Rebellion is one of the UK’s most prominent environmental campaign groups, promoting “civil disobedience” to compel the Government to take action on the climate crisis.

High-profile protests

It has been behind numerous high-profile protests, including a blockade of national newspapers’ printing plants condemned by Sir Keir Starmer in 2020.

Activists spread across the world have also targeted transport networks, sporting tournaments, theatres, museums, banks, government buildings, and even Labour Party headquarters.

The demonstrations have been highly controversial, with critics accusing those who block roads of getting in the way of the emergency services.

Earlier it emerged that Ms Kyte has links to a hedge fund that has donated millions of pounds to Labour.

She sits on the advisory board of the Quadrature Climate Foundation (QCF), which was set up by Quadrature Capital, whose parent company is based in the Cayman Islands.

Quadrature Capital has donated £4 million to Labour, its biggest ever donation.

‘Labour facing accusations’

On Thursday, Joy Morrissey, the shadow energy minister, wrote to the head of the Department for Energy Security and Net Zero to demand answers over the appointment.

A Conservative source said: “Yet again Labour is facing accusations of running their Government on a cash for jobs basis.

“They should urgently come clean about the nature of this appointment or finally confirm that cash really is king in Starmer’s new administration.”

Ms Kyte previously served as special representative for the UN and a vice-president of the World Bank.

Her role, to be announced next week by David Lammy and Ed Miliband, will be to lead the UK’s return to the front ranks of global climate diplomacy.

A spokesman for Extinction Rebellion said: “Rachel Kyte does not have an official role with Extinction Rebellion, but if she supports our demands for the Government to tell the truth about the severity of the climate and ecological emergency, act now with the urgency that is needed, and ensure any actions are fair and inclusive by making decisions together with everyday people, then we are hopefully pulling in the same direction.”

Ms Kyte and the Government have been approached for comment.