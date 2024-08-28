Labour will commit ‘ideological vandalism’ by abandoning education reforms, says Tom Tugendhat

Tom Tugendhat is one of six Tory MPs standing to be the party's next leader - James Whatling / Parsons Media

Tom Tugendhat will accuse Labour of “ideological vandalism” by scrapping education reforms introduced by the Conservatives.

The Tory leadership contender will say the introduction of free school meals and changes to the curriculum are under threat from Bridget Phillipson, the new Education Secretary.

In a speech on Thursday, the shadow security minister will also accuse Labour of having “no plans, no ideas, and no vision to improve the country”.

Mr Tugendhat, one of six Tory MPs standing to be the party’s next leader, is also expected to say Labour is being “dishonest” about its fiscal choices.

He will use the speech to celebrate the Conservative Party’s education reforms, which have made England’s primary school readers the best in the Western world.

‘Wants to go backwards’

Mr Tugendhat will warn that Labour’s ideological approach threatens to reverse this progress and risks replicating the failures seen in public services across Wales.

“Instead of building on our reforms, Labour wants to go backwards,” Mr Tugendhat will say.

“They want to follow the approach they chose in Wales, where direction comes from the centre… The result is predictable - and predicted.

“Make no mistake. This is an act of ideological vandalism – and we will fight them every inch of the way.”

Mr Tugendhat will also accuse Sir Keir’s party of wanting to “please their union donors”, such as over the huge pay rises granted to junior doctors and train drivers to end their strikes.

“They have no plans, no ideas, and no vision to improve the country,” he will say. “They do have instincts, though, and they have ideology. They want to level down, not level up. They want to take away, not build anew.

“They want a bigger state, they want to please their union donors, and they want to borrow, tax and spend. Because that is what Labour always do.”

The Prime Minister and new shadow education secretary Bridget Phillipson - Stefan Rousseau

On Tuesday, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer warned that the Budget, due in October, would be “painful”, with the Government facing a “£22 billion black hole” in finances.

Accusing the party of dishonesty, Mr Tugendhat will say the “so-called fiscal black hole” consists of “normal in-year spending pressures” and decisions that have been made on public sector pay.

“Labour are pretending they have no option but to do what they are doing,” he will say.

“But this is untrue. They are doing what they are doing because they have made a choice to do it - and a choice to be dishonest about it.”

‘Too much about the state’

Mr Tugendhat is also expected to discuss the delivery of public services and say there is “not enough” talk about “freedom for professionals to innovate and respond to local need”.

He will say “we talk too much about systems, and not enough about people”, adding: “Too much about centralised policies, binding mandates and legal frameworks, and not enough about the freedom for professionals to innovate and respond to local needs.

“Too much about the state, and not enough about the little platoons - the families, communities, charities, mutuals and small groups of public servants, who know better than the man in Whitehall how best to tackle the challenges before them.”

Mr Tugendhat is one of the six candidates for the Conservative leadership alongside Dame Priti Patel, James Cleverly, Robert Jenrick, Mel Stride and Kemi Badenoch. A new leader is due to be announced at the start of November.