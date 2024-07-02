Labour in contact with Donald Trump’s campaign on ‘daily basis’

Labour could come into power for the first time in 14 years this Thursday - PA

Labour is talking to Donald Trump’s team on a “daily basis” in the run up to Thursday’s general election, as the party prepares for the possibility of new governments in both the US and UK, The Telegraph understands.

Staff working for David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, have been in near-constant talks with Trump’s team for weeks, since he met the former president’s campaign manager Chris LaCivita in Washington in May.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party is expected to win a landslide majority on Thursday, propelling Labour to power for the first time in 14 years.

Some Labour figures, including Mr Lammy, were critical of Trump during his first administration. In 2018, he called the former president a “woman-hating, neo-Nazi-sympathising sociopath”.

But despite concerns from some Labour MPs, the party has recently adopted a more pragmatic approach towards Trump, who is odds-on to win this year’s US election.

Speaking earlier this year with Senator James Risch, a Trump ally, Mr Lammy said the Republican nominee had been “often misunderstood” in Europe and praised him for his call for Nato members to spend more on defence.

Last weekend, as Labour finalised its preparation for the election Mr Lammy held calls with senator Lindsay Graham, a Trump acolyte, and Robert O’Brien, his former national security adviser. Labour officials have been in contact with staff on the Trump campaign on a “daily basis,” The Telegraph understands.

If Sir Keir and Trump are both elected, there are likely to be significant policy differences between London and Washington next year.

Labour has backed British aid for Ukraine since its war with Russia began in February 2022, and Sir Keir has signalled there will be no change to government policy if his party wins power on Thursday.

In contrast, Trump has said he believes US support for Kyiv has been too high, and called for the war to end “in one day” if he beats Joe Biden in November’s election.

He has declined to explain how peace would be achieved, but the strategy is assumed to involve a territorial negotiation with Russia that Labour opposes.

If he is appointed foreign secretary, Mr Lammy is planning three major “resets” in government policy: on Britain’s relationship with Europe; international climate policy; and engagement with the global south.

He will also launch three “gear shifts” on European security, global security and the relationship between growth and diplomacy, according to people familiar with the plans.

Some Labour figures are concerned that if the party is too critical of Trump, it would be impossible to work with him.

Sir Keir Starmer met with Trump's team when he was in the White House in 2020. Pictured with former secretary of state Mike Pompeo - HUM Images/Universal Images Group via Getty Images

After the former president’s guilty verdict in the “hush money” case in New York in May, Sir Keir said Labour would “work with whoever” is US president after the next inauguration in January.

But he has since suggested he would prefer Joe Biden to win the election, breaking the usual protocol that party leaders do not comment on other countries’ elections before they take place.

“[Mr Biden has] done a huge amount in office, and it’s very important that progressives win and it’s our sister party,” he told Bloomberg on Friday.

Trump campaign sources have told The Telegraph they would be willing to work with any British government that engages with their foreign policy approach, and that they are not concerned about previous ideological differences with Labour figures.

Sir Keir’s officials are now preparing for this year’s Nato conference in Washington next week, which begins five days after the general election on Thursday.

Although party staff working on foreign policy have been in touch with Mr Biden’s National Security Council several times a week, much of the negotiation over the summit between member states has already taken place and there will be little opportunity for Labour to change the UK’s stance if the party wins the election.

Nato members are expected to signal a “well-lit bridge” for Ukraine to join the alliance, but stop short of a formal timeline, after objections to a clearer pathway from the US and Germany.

The summit comes ahead of three other major foreign policy meetings during the first 100 days of the next government, including a European Political Community summit at Blenheim Palace, a meeting with the Association of Southeast Asian Nations and the next session of the UN General Assembly in New York.