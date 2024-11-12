Labour could abandon any overseas UK territory, warn Chagos Islanders

The Chagos Islands could be given to Mauritius - Pictures from History/Universal Images

Chagos Islanders have warned Labour could abandon any overseas UK territory with impunity.

Several hundred Chagossians gathered at the Round Chapel in Hackney, east London on Tuesday evening to protest the Government’s deal to hand over sovereignty of the islands to Mauritius, which was announced in October.

Critics claim the deal opens the door to other countries demanding Britain hand over territory.

Diana Mondino, Argentina’s foreign minister, promised “concrete action” would be taken to have the Falklands returned to Buenos Aires after Sir Keir Starmer announced the deal.

Misley Mandarin, from the British Indian Ocean Territory Citizens platform, told The Telegraph: “If the Labour Government did this without going to the Parliament, without self-determination, they could do that to any British territory. There is no trusting them.”

Mr Mandarin said Chagossians would continue “fighting loudly for their rights” in response to not being consulted over the decision.

‘Don’t suffocate our voice’

“I would say to David Lammy – he has proclaimed he is a fighter for minorities and black people – please listen to Chagossians,” he said, adding: “We have a voice, don’t suffocate our voice.”

Avraham Ono, 54, from Tottenham, who was born on the Chagos Islands, branded the move a “disaster”.

He said: “The island never belonged to Mauritius.

“I don’t know why they did it in the first place. They never answer the question.”

Lord Hannan of Kingsclere, who also took to the pulpit, said the Foreign Secretary had viewed the decision “purely in decolonise, BLM, woke terms”.

He said: “It’s almost a perfect illustration of when a government under the grip of identity politics doesn’t stand back and consider the implications.”

British Chagossians demonstrate in Westminster in October - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images

Describing the Government’s thought process, he said: “Here is a poor country with a non-white population making demands of Britain – pay them.”

Daniel Hannan is the former MEP for South East England which covered Crawley, where he said the majority of Chagossians in the UK have settled.

He added that the UK was “stuck in this awful predicament” where it is paying to give away territory, despite Mauritius having been paid twice already for renouncing it.

Wendy Morton, Conservative MP for Aldridge-Brownhills, addressed the audience and then told this newspaper of her surprise at the Government’s timing.

“It came very quick. It came during recess. The question is why?” she said, adding: “The Chagossian people – there has been no involvement of them in the decision, at least tonight they are able to come together and make their feelings heard.”

Zia Yusuf, chairman of Reform UK, hoped the “abominable, awful deal” would attract the attention of Donald Trump.

He said: “Our leader Nigel Farage has the ear of the incoming president of the United States. He is going to be campaigning for the right of the Chagossians to return to the islands under the British flag.

“To be ceding British sovereign territory where there is that base at Diego Garcia that is incredibly important strategically to the US, I think there is a good chance and I hope President Trump will intervene.”