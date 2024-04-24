Labour could keep Rwanda policy if successful, Starmer ally suggests

Baroness Jenny Chapman still maintained she thinks it is the 'wrong policy and it's hugely expensive' - JULIAN SIMMONDS

Labour could keep Rishi Sunak’s Rwanda policy if it is successful, a close ally of Sir Keir Starmer has suggested.

Baroness Jenny Chapman, a frontbencher who was Sir Keir’s political secretary, was asked whether Labour would axe the scheme if 10,000 migrants had been flown to Rwanda by the time of the election.

The peer, who was a member of the shadow cabinet, replied: “If it did, as a major major leap with a thought experiment, then we might be having a different conversation but there is absolutely no evidence this is going to work.”

Her comments, on GB News’s PMQs live show, leave open a door that Sir Keir has firmly tried to shut by declaring that he would scrap the Rwanda deportation scheme even if it succeeded in slashing small boat arrivals.

“Yes. I think it’s the wrong policy, it’s hugely expensive. It’s a tiny number of individuals who would go to Rwanda and the real problem is at source,” he said.

Rishi Sunak's Safety of Rwanda Act is due to get royal assent on Thursday - ANADOLU

The Tories are gearing up for the election with the slogan: “The Tories stop the boats, Labour stops the flights.”

Labour played down Baroness Chapman’s comments, emphasising that she did not think the policy would be a success. “We don’t believe it will work,” said a Labour source.

The Safety of Rwanda Act, aimed at blocking further setbacks to the Government’s controversial deportation scheme, is due to get royal assent on Thursday after passing through Parliament following months of wrangling between MPs and peers.

It comes as a report, published on Thursday, warned that the Government faces an accommodation bill of £17 million a day for some 90,000 migrants left “in limbo” by the Rwanda scheme.

The analysis by the Refugee Council forecast 93,931 people will be stuck in permanent limbo, having had their asylum claim declared permanently inadmissible, but not having been removed from the UK.

It said that even if the Government were able to remove 5,000 people to Rwanda by the end of 2024, there would be just over 90,000 people left in this situation.

This would leave the Home Office having to spend £17.1 million per day to provide accommodation, the vast majority likely to be in hotels. That would be more than double the £8 million a day at the peak of the asylum hotel crisis and equivalent to £6.2 billion a year.

Downing Street believes European countries will follow Britain's lead and adopt a Rwanda-style deportation scheme - ASON ALDEN/POOL/EPA-EFE/SHUTTERSTOCK

Enver Solomon, the council’s chief executive, said: “It will lead to another entirely avoidable system meltdown. Instead of operating an effective and fair asylum system, the Government has recklessly brought in this misguided legislation without any apparent thought to its staggering costs and long-term consequences.”

Amid reports that the Government has struggled to find an airline to deport migrants to Rwanda, Michael O’Leary, Ryanair’s chief executive, on Wednesday said he would “happily” offer Rwanda deportation flights from the UK if he had the available aircraft.

Mr Sunak said on Monday the Home Office had already booked specific slots for private commercial flights but Mr O’Leary said that he would “happily” quote for the business “if it was the winter schedule and we had spare aircraft sitting around”.

Downing Street said on Wednesday that it believed European countries will follow Britain’s lead and adopt Rwanda-style deportation schemes once the first flights get underway.

No 10 has been approached by several nations on the continent which are interested in replicating the plan to tackle illegal migration if it succeeds. Some like Denmark and Austria have already said they are considering striking similar deals with third countries and whilst others are privately interested.

Mr Sunak discussed the Europe-wide fight against illegal migration with the leaders of Germany and Poland during a two-day visit to the continent.

James Cleverly, the Home Security, met Matteo Piantedosi, his Italian counterpart, in Rome on Wednesday during a two-day visit including time in Lampedusa, where 110,000 illegal migrants landed last year after crossing the Mediterranean.

They agreed closer cooperation in the battle to stem illegal migration and discussed innovative approaches. Where the UK has its Rwanda scheme, Italy has an offshoring deal with Albania where asylum-seekers who arrive in Italy are removed to have their claims processed there.