Labour council near Greggs birthplace asks for more help tackling obesity

A Labour-run council close to the birthplace of Greggs bakery has asked for help tackling obesity after a ban on new takeaways failed to cut the number of overweight children.

In 2015, Gateshead council introduced a blanket ban on any new hot food takeaways opening in an attempt to cut childhood obesity to 10 per cent over a decade.

In 2015, 23 per cent of 10- and 11-year-olds in the town were obese, higher than the national average of 19 per cent.

The latest figures from the Department for Health and Social Care show it remains stubbornly at 22.5 per cent – a fall of only 0.5 percentage points.

Alice Wiseman, the director of public health for Gateshead and Newcastle, said the policy was never going to be a “silver bullet”.

‘Dark kitchens’

She suggested the ban failed because so-called “dark kitchens” – delivery-only food businesses selling through apps – were not covered by current restrictions.

She told the BBC: “Going back to the story of tobacco, every time there was a restriction put in that was protecting the public, the industry found a way round it and that’s all we’re seeing now.”

Dark kitchens boomed during the pandemic when restrictions on socialising and eating out led more people to order through food delivery apps.

“But it’s important that we don’t think there is nothing that we can do”, she added.

Professor Amelia Lake, an academic in public health nutrition at Teesside University, said: “The food environment is constantly changing and local government policy is ill equipped to keep pace.”

Kate Nicholls, the chief executive of trade body UKHospitality, said takeaways “ensure there are a range of healthy options for customers to choose from”.

“Creating policy that targets one sector of the economy is misguided and fails to recognise the wider economic benefits sectors like hospitality offer to communities, through local jobs for local people,” she said.

Restrictions won’t impede Greggs expansion

Researchers at Teesside and Lancaster universities discovered Gateshead had at least 116 dark kitchens in 2024, meaning there are 59 dark kitchens for 100,000 people, a far higher density than Newcastle (15 per 100,000) and Middlesbrough (nine per 100,000).

Last August, Newcastle adopted the same takeaway ban as Gateshead. In addition to not covering dark kitchens, the restrictions also will not impede the expansion of Greggs.

Despite selling sausage rolls and pastries to go, outlets of the chain – which was founded in Gosforth, north of the city centre, in 1939 – are technically classed as shops.

Under a new law which will come into force in October, junk food advertisements for children will only be allowed on TV past the 9pm watershed.

Plans for the law change were criticised when it was revealed in December that breakfast foods would join cereal, croissants and a range of yoghurts as being deemed too unhealthy for television.

The Department for Health and Social Care said: “This Government has given local authorities stronger powers to block applications for unhealthy takeaways near schools and stop fast food giants targeting pupils.

“As part of a major shift in the focus of healthcare from sickness to prevention, we’re also ending the advertising of junk foods across both TV and online.”