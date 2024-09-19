Labour councillor caught ‘covered in lipstick’ in illegal sex den promoted

Brent Carter was caught at a backstreet brothel in May 2015

A Labour councillor who was caught “covered in lipstick” in an illegal sex den has become the leader of his local authority.

Cllr Brent Carter, the new leader of Merthyr Tydfil Borough council in south Wales, was caught at a backstreet brothel in 2015 during a police raid.

He became the leader of the Labour-run authority on Wednesday after a group of independent councillors lost their majority following a by-election defeat.

Cllr Carter, 52, had only been inside the brothel for a few minutes in May 2015 when police officers raided the address in Merthyr Tydfil’s Regent Street.

Details of the incident emerged in September 2017 when Leon Hall, the pimp running the illegal sex den, was tried in court.

Merthyr Tydfil Magistrates Court heard that Cllr Carter – who was a Labour councillor at the time – was found “covered in lipstick” inside the property.

Police also discovered packets of condoms and lubricating gel on the floor.

Residents on the street had previously complained that the round-the-clock activity at the terraced house had been a nuisance for a year and was causing “distress”.

‘Highly embarrassing’

It is understood the brothel was staffed by Eastern European women who were allowed to keep two-thirds of their earnings.

Hall, the pimp, was given a 10-month suspended sentence for running the brothel.

Cllr Carter was reported to the Public Service Ombudsman for breaching the council’s code of conduct but was not arrested and kept hold of his seat, which he has held since 2008.

The ombudsman later ruled there was no evidence that Cllr Carter had brought his office or authority into disrepute – “as opposed to bringing himself personally into disrepute”.

Residents of the town said it was “highly embarrassing” that he was now leader of the council.

Local resident Simon Ryan, 57, a taxi driver, said: “How will people respect the town when its leader has acted in this way?

“He was caught red-handed in a brothel - people can’t have faith in a man like that. We will be the laughing stock of the Valleys.

“It’s highly embarrassing for him and for Merthyr Tydfil which has improved its reputation over recent years.”

In a statement issued by Merthyr Tydfil Borough Council, Cllr Carter said: “I appreciate the concern raised by some members of the community regarding my past.

“As the newly elected Leader of the Council, I understand the importance of upholding the values and reputation of our town as I have lived in Merthyr all my life; and I can honestly say that I wouldn’t want to live anywhere else.

“The support received by my family, friends and constituents, who have from 2008, trusted me with their vote, has been overwhelming.

“I want to assure everyone that I am fully committed to serving with integrity and dedication. It is important that residents know that I have learned from my past experiences and have worked hard to grow and evolve as a person.”