Labour Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.
Many businesses and services will be closed on Labour Day, Sept. 2, which is a federal statutory holiday in Canada.
Some restaurants and bars will remain open on Monday, but it's a good idea to call and check on hours before you head out.
Here is a partial list of what Island services and businesses are doing.
All federal, municipal and provincial government offices are closed.
Canada Post post offices are closed, and there will be no mail delivery service.
Island Waste Management will not collect garbage, and disposal sites will be closed. Garbage normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Saturday, Sept. 7.
Royalty Crossing mall is closed.
Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Other Shoppers locations are also open.
County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but Lawtons Drugs in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m. Other Lawtons locations are also open.
Sobeys, Foodland and Co-Op stores are closed.
Atlantic Superstores are closed.
Mount Edward Grocery in Charlottetown is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.
Murphy's Pharmacies in Summerside, Morell, North Rustico, Tyne Valley, Wellington and East Royalty are closed. The location in Parkdale is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pharmacies in Cornwall and on Stratford's Kinlock Road, as well as the Queen Street and West Royalty locations in Charlottetown, are open from noon to 5 p.m. The Kensington Murphy's is open from 1 to 5 p.m.
Walmart is closed.
T3 Transit is not operating.
P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.
Cannabis P.E.I. stores are closed.
P.E.I. public libraries are closed.
Banks are closed.