Labour Day: What's open and closed on P.E.I.

Many businesses and services will be closed on Labour Day, Sept. 2, which is a federal statutory holiday in Canada.

Some restaurants and bars will remain open on Monday, but it's a good idea to call and check on hours before you head out.

Here is a partial list of what Island services and businesses are doing.

  • All federal, municipal and provincial government offices are closed.

  • Canada Post post offices are closed, and there will be no mail delivery service.

  • Island Waste Management will not collect garbage, and disposal sites will be closed. Garbage normally collected on Monday will be picked up on Saturday, Sept. 7.

  • Royalty Crossing mall is closed.

  • Confederation Court Mall is closed, but the Shoppers Drug Mart in the mall is open regular hours, 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. Other Shoppers locations are also open.

  • County Fair Mall in Summerside is closed, but Lawtons Drugs in the mall is open from noon to 5 p.m. Other Lawtons locations are also open.

  • Sobeys, Foodland and Co-Op stores are closed.

  • Atlantic Superstores are closed.

  • Mount Edward Grocery in Charlottetown is open 8 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Global Grocery Store in Charlottetown will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.

  • Murphy's Pharmacies in Summerside, Morell, North Rustico, Tyne Valley, Wellington and East Royalty are closed. The location in Parkdale is open 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. The pharmacies in Cornwall and on Stratford's Kinlock Road, as well as the Queen Street and West Royalty locations in Charlottetown, are open from noon to 5 p.m. The Kensington Murphy's is open from 1 to 5 p.m.

  • Walmart is closed.

  • T3 Transit is not operating.

  • P.E.I. Liquor Control Commission stores are closed.

  • Cannabis P.E.I. stores are closed.

  • P.E.I. public libraries are closed.

  • Banks are closed.

