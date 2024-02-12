Labour withdraws support for Rochdale by-election candidate

Azhar Ali faced a backlash after his comments were secretly recorded by the Daily Mail - Christopher Furlong/Getty Images

Labour has withdrawn its support for Rochdale by-election candidate Azhar Ali after he was embroiled in a storm over anti-Semitism.

Mr Ali is also understood to have been suspended from the party after new remarks came to light following previous controversial remarks he had made.

Sir Keir Starmer’s party had faced criticism for continuing to rally behind Azhar Ali after the aspiring MP accused Israel of paving the way for the slaughter of their own people on Oct 7, in order to get the “green light” to attack Gaza.

But on Monday night, a Labour Party spokesman said in a statement: “Following new information about further comments made by Azhar Ali coming to light today, the Labour party has withdrawn its support for Azhar Ali as our candidate in the Rochdale by-election.

“Keir Starmer has changed Labour so that it is unrecognisable from the party of 2019.

“We understand that these are highly unusual circumstances but it is vital that any candidate put forward by Labour fully represents its aims and values.

“Given that nominations have now closed, Azhar Ali cannot be replaced as the candidate.”

This is a breaking story. More follows.