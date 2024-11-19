How Labour denied it would launch tax raid on British farmers

Farmers protest against the new inheritance tax rules in Westminster - Paul Grover

Labour repeatedly ruled out an inheritance tax raid on farmers before the general election.

Steve Reed, then the shadow environment secretary, said it was “desperate nonsense” to claim he was planning to scrap tax breaks for agricultural workers weeks before the vote on July 4.

He also told a rural conference last year that he had “no intention” of changing inheritance tax rules for farmland if his party won the keys to No 10.

The remarks reveal how Labour backtracked on its promise to farmers in just four months by introducing the highly controversial “tractor tax” in the Chancellor’s first Budget.

The Government is facing a backlash from the rural community over the cut to agricultural property relief (APR), which means that previously exempt farms worth more than £1m will have to pay inheritance tax of 20 per cent from April 2026.

Mr Reed appeared to admit to the about-turn on Tuesday as farmers descended on Whitehall to protest the policy, telling Sky News that Labour’s position had changed in order to plug a £22bn “black hole” in the public finances.

Labour made a concerted effort to charm rural voters ahead of the election in an attempt to take traditionally safe Tory seats from the embattled Conservative Party.

Children ride toy tractors in Parliament Square during the rally which has condemned the ‘cruel’ tax breaks - Carl Court/Getty

It has led many to feel betrayed by the “cruel” decision to cut tax breaks for agricultural land, which campaigners fear will break up family farms and damage Britain’s food security.

Sir Keir Starmer personally appealed to British farmers with an impassioned speech to the National Farmers’ Union (NFU) in November 2023 – the first by a Labour leader in 15 years.

He said he understood the significance of losing a farm – acknowledging it “can’t come back” – and warned against “constantly moving the goalposts” for the agricultural sector.

Daniel Zeicher, then the shadow farming minister, also told the NFU in February that he would “resolutely back British farmers, reducing our reliance on insecure imports, supporting high quality, local produce for consumers and ending the shameful new reality of those empty supermarket shelves”.

Labour said it recognised that “food security is national security” in its manifesto, vowing to “champion British farming whilst protecting the environment”.

Steve Reed accused the previous Tory government of lying about Labour’s plans for taxes - Mark Kerrison

But Mr Reed went further, specifically denying he had any plans for an inheritance tax raid on farms in June.

Steve Barclay, then the environment secretary, had accused Labour of plotting to scrap APR, in a move that would “drive a coach and horses” through protections for rural communities.

In response, Mr Reed said: “This is yet more desperate nonsense from a Conservative Party that has lied throughout this campaign.”

He also told the Country Land and Business Association (CLA) conference in November last year that Labour “had no intention of changing APR”.

Mel Stride, the shadow chancellor, said the Government “broke its promise” by cutting the tax break for farms worth over £1m.

Speaking at a photocall of Tory MPs and farmers as the protest over the “tractor tax” kicked off in Westminster on Tuesday, he said the change would “have a devastating impact on the farming sector up and down the country”.

On Tuesday, Mr Reed was asked whether he could understand why farmers felt betrayed, given he ruled out the change to inheritance tax ahead of the election.

He suggested he had been forced to row back on his pledge to fix the economy, telling Sky News: “We inherited a £22bn black hole from the previous government and the previous chancellor of the exchequer covered the scale of that problem up so none of us knew how difficult the problem would be when we were coming into government.

“But this government’s commitment to farming and to farmers is absolute, that is why we have allocated £5 billion to farming in the Budget. That is the biggest amount of money in our country’s history for sustainable food production.

“But we have to plug that £22bn black hole in our public finances otherwise we can’t fix our public services like the broken National Health Service.

“So it is only right that we have had to ask the wealthiest land owners and the biggest farms to pay their fair share. But I would emphasise that only around 500 farms will be affected, the vast majority of farmers will pay no more under the new scheme than they do under the current one.”