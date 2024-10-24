Labour ‘will drop plans for outdoor smoking ban’

The rules were set to include a ban on smoking in restaurants - PA

Plans to ban smoking outside pubs are reportedly being dropped after opposition from the hospitality industry.

Proposals leaked earlier this year suggested the Labour Government would ban smoking in some outdoor areas, such as at restaurants and hospitals, to improve public health.

Concerns were raised over the new rules, which could include bans in beer gardens and outside stadiums.

The Guardian reported that Downing Street is now blocking the ban on outdoor smoking, citing one official who called it an “unserious policy”.

No 10 was understood to be watering down the plans, according to The Sun.

A Government source said no decision has been made.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill is expected to be introduced to Parliament before Christmas.

Health Secretary Wes Streeting said earlier this week that Labour’s smoking bill will be “more ambitious” than the bill introduced by the previous Conservative government.

The Tobacco and Vapes Bill tabled in the last parliament sought to prevent anyone born after January 1 2009 from legally smoking by gradually raising the age at which tobacco can be bought.

Sir Keir Starmer had faced opposition from within his own party over the plans, which were leaked in August.

His proposals to extend the smoking ban to beer gardens were described at the time by one Labour MP as an “attack [on] working-class culture”.

The hospitality industry warned the Prime Minister that the proposed ban could force pubs to close.