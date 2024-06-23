Labour election candidate ‘will not be intimidated’ after office windows smashed

A Labour General Election candidate has said vandals do not “intimidate” her after the window and door of her office were smashed.

Stella Creasy, who is standing in Walthamstow, in north-east London, on July 4, posted images of the damage on social media.

She also said “malicious and false” leaflets were handed out.

The Metropolitan Police said the office on Orford Road was targeted between 3.10am and 3.30am on Sunday.

Ms Creasy wrote on social media: “Message to whoever attacked my office last night. You don’t intimidate me and you don’t belong in the political process.

“Same as those circulating malicious and false leaflets. Police already on this to find you – will press for the strongest penalties for such an anti-democratic attack and I know Walthamstow won’t be cowed or influenced by your violence either.”

Detective Superintendent Dion Brown said: “It is entirely unacceptable for the office of one of London’s prospective parliamentary candidates to be targeted in this way.”

A CCTV image was issued by the Metropolitan Police of a person they wish to speak to in connection with the attack (Met Police/PA)

Scotland Yard also posted a CCTV image of a hooded man on social media.

A Labour spokesperson said: “We completely condemn any intimidation tactics towards candidates of any party. It is vital to our democracy that parliamentary candidates are able to campaign freely.”