Labour to give English local authorities power to run bus services

Greater Manchester took buses back into public control and brought in the franchised Bee Network of services last year. Photograph: Christopher Thomond/The Guardian

Local transport authorities across England will be able to run and control bus services under a Labour overhaul designed to “save vital routes”, parliament will hear on Monday.

The transport secretary, Louise Haigh, said the “bus revolution” would empower local communities as the government prepares formally to announce measures to make services more reliable.

Buses in England outside London were privatised and deregulated by law in the 1980s, before limited powers were given to metro mayors as part of devolution, allowing them to set routes and timetables. A statutory instrument will be laid before parliament on Monday to extend the same rights throughout England.

A consultation will also be launched to speed up and simplify the franchising process. It took the mayor of Greater Manchester, Andy Burnham, more than five years to introduce franchised bus services as part of the city’s Bee Network.

The Department for Transport (DfT) said measures would be brought via a buses bill, announced in the king’s speech, to reduce the cost of franchising. It will also reverse the Margaret Thatcher-era ban on councils setting up new municipal bus companies; it will now allow them to own, as well as run, services.

Haigh said: “Buses are the lifeblood of our communities, but for too many people it has become impossible to rely on local services, as routes have been slashed and timetables hollowed out.

“Today is the first stop on our journey to delivering better buses across the country. After decades of failed deregulation, local leaders will finally have the powers to provide services that deliver for passengers. Our bus revolution will save vital routes up and down the country and put passengers first.”

The total distance travelled each year by buses in England has fallen by nearly 300m miles since 2010, according to the DfT.

The Urban Transport Group, which represents seven major city transport authorities, said it “welcomed the pace at which government is moving” on its plans.

Labour mayors in combined authorities including Liverpool and West Yorkshire have already indicated they will follow Greater Manchester in franchising buses. The Bee Network’s passenger numbers have grown by 5% since franchised routes launched a year ago.

Haigh was due to take a bus ride in Peterborough to discuss the proposals with local politicians, including the mayor of Cambridgeshire and Peterborough, Nik Johnson, who described them as a “much-needed change”.

The Local Government Association said the proposed measures “recognise the fundamental role of local leadership in shaping future bus provision” and were “a step towards helping to restore public faith in local bus networks”.

The Campaign for Better Transport’s policy director, Silviya Barrett, said: “Whilst franchising may not be suitable for all areas, everyone should have access to a quality bus service without risk of it being cut, which is why we are also calling for a minimum service level guarantee and long-term, ringfenced funding for all local authorities.”

The DfT said the buses bill will also include steps to improve accessible travel and provide greater flexibility over bus funding, to end the “postcode lottery” and bring better services for communities, whether or not local leaders choose to pursue franchising.

The Conservatives said the government’s plans were “unfunded” and would not increase bus services. Helen Whately, the shadow transport secretary, said: “They need to explain whether local authorities will raise council tax or make cuts to vital services like social care to fund this.”