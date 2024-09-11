Labour’s Environment Secretary from Croydon ‘doesn’t understand countryside’

The new Environment Secretary “cannot pretend to understand” the countryside because he represents Croydon, his Conservative counterpart said.

Steve Barclay, the shadow environment secretary, said the new Government has already started failing farmers and is unable to comprehend the challenges facing rural communities.

Steve Reed, who has headed the Department for Environment, Food & Rural Affairs (Defra) since Labour’s election victory in July, is the MP for Streatham and Croydon North. He was born in St Albans, Hertfordshire and was a councillor in south London for a decade before he first entered Parliament in 2012.

Writing for The Telegraph, Mr Barclay said: “The truth is Labour don’t understand rural communities, and they never will.

“This is the party that chose Steve Reed, the member for Croydon North and the former Lambeth Council leader, to make decisions about the future of our countryside.

“Labour’s last three leaders have come from the same square mile of north London… Of course there is nothing wrong with living and representing a city or major town, but you cannot pretend to understand the unique set of challenges that rural people face.”

Mr Barclay criticised the Government over reports that it could cut the farming budget by £100 million just as it found £11 billion to settle public sector pay disputes.

Ed Miliband, the Energy Secretary, gave the go-ahead for Britain’s biggest solar farm on green land at the end of Labour’s first week in power, about which Mr Barclay wrote: “Instead of taking a common-sense approach and looking into innovative ways we could utilise urban spaces, Ed Miliband has pushed ahead with his plans to pave over the countryside with solar panels.

“This will put some of our highest-quality agricultural land at risk… It is time for Labour to wake up to the fact that their plans have put the countryside on a collision course.”

Mr Reed has previously admitted Labour was “too detached” from rural voters over the past few decades and promised it will respect rural communities under Sir Keir Starmer.

The Environment Secretary has promised a veterinary agreement with the European Union, as well as access to cheaper, clean energy and fewer food imports.

He said earlier this year he was “working very, very hard” to engage with rural voters, suggesting recent party leaders including Jeremy Corbyn had failed to listen to them.

Labour has already turned its backs on farmers

It has only been two months, but the Labour government has already revealed a worrying lack of understanding when it comes to British farmers and rural communities.

It has shown a troubling detachment from the real issues faced by the hundreds of thousands of people who live and work in the countryside.

Britain’s food security is more important than ever. It’s a key part of our national security, making sure we have a regular supply of food in the face of global challenges.

British farmers are crucial to this effort, working hard to keep food on our tables while also caring for the environment.

‘Rural people at bottom of the pile’

But just weeks into government, Labour is already threatening to undermine all the critical work we did in Government.

Reports have already emerged that Labour is considering cutting the farming budget by £100 million at the same time the Government has found £11 billion to hand to its trade union paymasters.

This isn’t about fixing some bogus “black hole” Labour has conjured up to cover up its planned tax rises, this is about a clear political choice that puts rural people at the bottom of the pile.

Reducing support for farmers now could destabilise the industry and put our food security at risk. Not only do Labour not understand the impact this will have on rural places, but it seems like it does not care.

Labour’s lax approach to the countryside goes well beyond its agricultural policies. Instead of taking a common-sense approach and looking into innovative ways we could utilise urban spaces, Ed Miliband has pushed ahead with his plans to pave over the countryside with solar panels.

This will put some of our highest-quality agricultural land at risk, and once again it shows a clear disregard for the long-term health of our countryside.

Farmers work hard to keep our land productive and sustainable, but Labour would rather plaster our hardest-working land with plastic.

But this should really come as no surprise. The truth is Labour doesn’t understand rural communities, and it never will.

This is the Party that chose Steve Reed, the member for Croydon North and the former Lambeth Council leader, to make decisions about the future of our countryside.

Labour’s last three leaders have come from the same square mile of north London. The majority of its cabinet are from or have urban constituencies.

Of course there is nothing wrong with living and representing a city or major town, but you cannot pretend to understand the unique set of challenges that rural people face.

‘We will stand up for our farmers’

Meanwhile, the Conservative Party is and has always been, committed to truly supporting Britain’s rural communities. We understand that farmers need sensible policies, and sometimes a helping hand, to succeed.

Effective conservation and environmental care need to consider the realities of farming, balancing productivity with sustainability.

We will always stand up for our farmers and we will continue to bang the drum for our rural communities so that farmers get the support they need, rather than face new obstacles from government policies.

Sadly, it seems Labour isn’t willing to listen to what rural people need. So far its approach isn’t about working with farmers and respecting the challenges they face because it doesn’t fully understand or even appreciate the role that farmers play not just in our rural economy, but in our national economy too.

It is time for Labour to wake up to the fact that its plans have put the countryside on a collision course. While the Government has turned its backs on farmers, we are ready to stand up for rural Britain.