Labour gains control of Nuneaton and Bedworth

Labour has gained control of Nuneaton and Bedworth Council from the Conservatives in the local elections.

They have 20 seats after gaining 15, as the Tories, who had been in charge since 2021, lost 11 to leave them with 16.

Tory deputy leader Clare Golby, who faced calls to stand down following remarks during a meeting of the children and young people scrutiny committee in January, lost her seat.

Turnout was 27.49% out of an electorate of 101,049.

The win puts Labour back in control for the first time since 2018, with the council having no over control for three years until the Tories took charge in 2021.

The Green Party has the other two seats.

Ms Golby polled 651 votes in Arbury ward in Nuneaton, with fellow Conservative Michael Green getting 602. They were beaten by Labour's Brady Hughes who received 695 and Christian Smith 656.

Labour had just five seats on the council after the last set of local elections in 2022.

The parliamentary constituency of Nuneaton has traditionally been a bellwether seat, meaning it has backed the winning party in general elections.

Earlier, Conservative MP for Nuneaton Marcus Jones said town centre regeneration and progress on levelling up was an issue that had "weighed heavily" in the town.

Meanwhile in Rugby, Labour have taken two seats from the Tories belonging to two cabinet members - Carolyn Watson-Merret, councillor for Admirals and Cawston, and Carolyn Robbins, cabinet member for finance and councillor for Coton and Boughton.

In Rugby, Labour had five seats and the Conservatives two, with seven more wards to declare.

With 13 out of 17 wards declared in Coventry, there had been three Labour gains, seven Labour holds and three Conservative holds.

