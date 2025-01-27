Labour gives update on sickness and disability benefit reforms as spending cuts expected soon

Albert Toth
·4 min read

Labour has given a major update on planned reforms to the benefits system as chancellor Rachel Reeves says she “will not hesitate to act” to cut back on welfare spending.

Her comments come ahead of propsals which are set to outline how the government will overhaul sickness and disability benefits in the UK.

The Department for Work and Pensions (DWP) has said more details on the plans are coming in Spring when a green paper on the plans is released – but the chancellor has revealed that more detail will come as soon as this week.

Sharing her plans in the Sun on Sunday, Ms Reeves said she will “expose how the Conservatives lost complete control of the benefits bill – with a project overspend of more than £8 billion and no action taken to address that.”

ADVERTISEMENT

“That includes looking closely at the rising cost of health and disability benefits,” she adds. “This is an urgent problem. It can’t be ignored. We can’t walk around it, as the Tories did. We’ve got to grip it, once and for all.”

Chancellor Rachel Reeves says spending on health-related benefits is an “urgent problem” (Dan Kitwood/PA) (PA Wire)
Chancellor Rachel Reeves says spending on health-related benefits is an “urgent problem” (Dan Kitwood/PA) (PA Wire)

The chancellor will be making a speech on Wednesday in Oxfordshire, sharing her plans to boost economic growth, with changes to pensions and news on the possible Heathrow airport expansion rumoured. Her latest comments may indicate that the much-anticipated detail on benefit changes will also make the agenda.

The planned changes are understood to focus largely on disability benefits with aims to bring down the number of people who are claiming them. There are now 3.7 million people of working age receiving health-related support – 1.2 million more than in February 2020.

Labour argues that these numbers are untenable, with £56.4 billion forecast to be spent on these benefits for working-age adults in 2024/25 according to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR). Prime minister Sir Keir Starmer has said his government will be “ruthless” in cutting this expenditure if needed to balance spending.

ADVERTISEMENT

Changes to the work capability assessment are understood to be central to these plans. This is the key way claimants are found fit or unfit for work, entitling them to benefits at different levels.

The Treasury has committed to match a target made by the previous Conservative government to save £1.3bn through the assesssment reforms. Under those plans, an estimated 450,000 fewer people would have qualifed for health-related benefits, although Labour has said it will re-consult on the detail of the changes.

Also rumoured are changes to the personal independence payment (PIP) and greater DWP powers to tackle benefit fraud.

Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall will spearhead changes to the UK’s welfare system (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)
Work and pensions secretary Liz Kendall will spearhead changes to the UK’s welfare system (Lucy North/PA) (PA Wire)

Disability charities and campaigners have pushed back against Labour’s stance on health-related benefits, with a recent report from Pro Bono Economics and anti-poverty charity Z2K finding that the economic value of disability benefits for those in need far outweighs the public cost.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ayla Ozmen, Director of Policy and Campaigns at Z2K, said: "Removing or reducing hundreds of pounds of vital financial support for disabled people would have a devastating effect. Already over 88 per cent of low-income households on disability benefits can’t afford the basics, including food, energy costs, prescriptions and transport to medical appointments. Further cuts will inevitably push people deeper into poverty and leave people in worse health.

"What we need is investment in our social security system, not further cuts to an already threadbare system."

The chancellor’s recent comments come after a new review was launched by the DWP to explore how ill and disabled people can be helped to find employment. Led by former John Lewis boss Sir Charlie Mayfield, its findings will be published a few months after Labour shares its plans for disability benefits in the Spring.

Work and Pensions Secretary, Rt Hon Liz Kendall MP, said: “Millions of people have been left without support to get into work and on at work, and completely held back from reaching their potential for far too long, and the record-high cost of long-term sickness benefits is evidence of that fact.

“That’s why I am pleased to have Sir Charlie leading this review, bringing a wealth of experience and helping us to get people into work, and most importantly keep them in work, so we can boost living standards and get our economy growing.”

Latest Stories

  • Trump Zeroes in on Country to Dump Migrants From All Over

    President Donald Trump seems to have finally found a country that won’t rebuff his plan to send it hordes of undocumented immigrants who don’t hail from that nation. The Trump administration is working on a plan with El Salvador that would allow the Latin American country to accept immigrants from the U.S. even if they are not El Salvadorian, according to CBS News. The plan would designate El Salvador as a “Safe Third Country” as part of the agreement, pushing the migrants to seek asylum there i

  • Paul Krugman Sounds Alarm On Donald Trump Policy That Will 'Spiral Out Of Control'

    It will have “major consequences" for the American economy, warned the famed economist.

  • Another Country Has ‘First Dibs’ On Greenland Before America: Ex-Envoy

    Denmark’s former representative to Greenland has claimed US President Donald Trump needs permission from a third country if he is to fulfill his pledge to take over the self-governing island. Tom Høyem, 83, who was Copenhagen’s top envoy to Greenland from 1982 to 1987, told The Sunday Times that he believes the United Kingdom has legal standing to make a claim for the arctic territory before the United States does. “If Trump tried to buy Greenland, he would have to ask London first,” he said, in

  • Trump Fires Government Watchdogs in ‘Illegal’ Midnight Massacre

    President Donald Trump fired at least 15 government watchdogs in a Friday night bloodbath, marking his latest act in brazen defiance of the country’s norms and laws, according to multiple reports. The move appears to violate federal law, which requires at least 30 days’ notice to Congress before terminating an inspector general, as the watchdogs are officially known. However, Politico’s top legal reporter, Kyle Cheney, suggested on X that the White House is likely to argue that the violated prov

  • Trump discusses Canada during flight on Air Force One

    Speaking to reporters on Air Force One, U.S. President Donald Trump made some of his most extensive comments about his recent suggestions that Canada could become part of the U.S.

  • 5 Countries the US Imports Most From — and How That Could Change With Trump’s Tariff Plan

    As of the latest published news, President Donald Trump still plans to tax imports coming in from the largest providers of goods to the United States. There are many problems with this tariff plan,...

  • Bill Gates Rips Into Elon Musk for His Right-Wing Pivot: ‘Insane S***’

    Microsoft founder Bill Gates weighed in on his fellow billionaire Elon Musk’s international political ambitions—twice calling the Tesla and SpaceX owner’s support for far-right movements abroad “insane.” The billionaire spent the weekend giving interviews for his upcoming memoir Source Code: My Beginnings, which hits bookstores in February. During an interview with The Sunday Times, Gates was uncharacteristically candid with his opinions on Musk’s recent efforts to influence politics in the UK a

  • Adam Schiff Names One Reason Trump May Have Fired Several Inspectors General

    The Democratic senator said the president "broke the law."

  • Trump directs US government to override California water policies if necessary

    WASHINGTON -U.S. President Donald Trump on Sunday ordered the federal government to override the state of California's water-management practices to bolster firefighting efforts. The executive order comes two days after Trump visited the Los Angeles region, which has been devastated by a series of wildfires. Trump has falsely claimed that Democratic Governor Gavin Newsom and other officials refused to provide water from the northern part of the state to fight the fires.

  • Trump's billionaire buddies could be the answer to Canada's trade tariff woes, expert says

    While signing executive orders, U.S. President Donald Trump said Canada and Mexico could see a 25 per cent trade tariff as early as Feb. 1. As the date fast approaches, one expert believes Elon Musk, Mark Zuckerberg and Jeff Bezos could be the solution to the problem.

  • Stephen Colbert Spots Moment Trump Started ‘Pissing People Off On A Global Scale’

    The “Late Show” host also offered a rough translation of Trump’s offer to Canada.

  • US, Colombia reach deal on deportations; tariffs, sanctions put on hold

    WASHINGTON/BOGOTA (Reuters) -The U.S. and Colombia pulled back from the brink of a trade war on Sunday after the White House said the South American nation had agreed to accept military aircraft carrying deported migrants. U.S. President Donald Trump had threatened tariffs and sanctions on Colombia to punish it for earlier refusing to accept military flights carrying deportees as part of his sweeping immigration crackdown. But in a statement late on Sunday, the White House said Colombia had agreed to accept the migrants after all and Washington would not impose its threatened penalties.

  • Trump Picks Sides in Elon Musk Feud—And It’s Not With the ‘First Buddy’

    President Donald Trump has praised U.K. Prime Minister Keir Starmer, striking the complete opposite tone of his billionaire ally Elon Musk, who has called for the British leader’s ouster. Speaking to reporters on board Air Force One on Saturday, Trump said the prime minister was “doing a very good job” and that the two have a “very good relationship.” “I get along with him well,” he said of Starmer, who shared a two hour dinner with the president at Trump Tower in New York City in September. “I

  • Donald Trump Trolls ‘Fake News’ With Plans For Third—and Fourth—Term at Vegas Rally

    Like so many high rollers before him, President Donald Trump appeared to be pushing his luck in Las Vegas on Saturday night, in a speech he made at a rally. According to Mediaite, the newly elected Trump teased the crowd by alluding to serving more than two terms as president: “It will be the greatest honor of my life to serve. Not once, but twice—or three times or four times,” Trump said, before clarifying he has—at least for now—no real plans to extend his time in the Oval Office. “Headlines f

  • Did You Buy a Trump Commemorative Coin? Here’s How Much It Could Be Worth in 10 Years

    If you own a presidential coin commemorating President Donald Trump, the first thing you need to know is that it's not a true "coin" in the strict technical sense, as it doesn't represent actual...

  • ‘SNL’s Michael Che Has Proof Elon Musk Is Not a ‘Nazi’

    Michael Che tackled perhaps the biggest controversy of the week on Saturday Night Live’s “Weekend Update”: the salute heard around the world by Elon Musk at a post-inauguration MAGA rally. “Elon Musk was criticized for his speech at a rally after the inauguration in which he appears to give the Nazi salute,” Che said. With a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck displayed beside him, Che joked, “But come on, Elon Musk is not a Nazi. The Nazis made nice cars.”

  • MAGA’s Canadian Sweetheart Vows to ‘Retaliate’ Against Trump in Tariff War

    Canadian Conservative Party leader Pierre Poilievre has declared that he would “retaliate” against President Donald Trump’s economic threats against his country should he be elected prime minister in the fall of this year. Pollievre, who has found supporters among the MAGA faithful across the border, has previously rebuked Trump over comments about Canada becoming the USA’s 51st state. Now he has delivered a bold message to the president of the world’s largest economy after a string of hard tari

  • James Carville Says Better to Let Trump ‘Punch Himself Out’

    Former strategist James Carville has urged the Democratic Party to be patient and bide its time following President Donald Trump’s flurry of executive orders in his first week back at the White House. Speaking with MSNBC’s The Beat on Friday, Carville told anchor Katie Phang that the Republican president’s opponents ought to let him “punch himself out” before weighing how best to deal with the fallout of his “America First” agenda. As Phang put it to Carville, “On a fascism scale of one to 10, w

  • ‘People around me are almost universally concerned’: Bishop who begged Trump to have ‘mercy’ talks threats

    Bishop Mariann Budde previously condemned Trump’s 2020 decision to clear Black Lives Matter demonstrators in Lafayette Square and then pose there for a photo-op

  • Ex-White House Ethics Lawyer Accuses Donald Trump Of ‘Nakedly Illegal Action’

    Norm Eisen also detailed how the president is delivering on a chilling campaign pledge and then some.