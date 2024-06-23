Labour’s green plans still don’t add up

Telegraph View
·2 min read
Ed Miliband
Ed Miliband

As the chief architect of the 2008 Climate Change Act, Ed Miliband is more responsible than anyone for the dash to decarbonise the British economy. So his weekend interview with the Telegraph promising to scrap the current government’s target to ban new gas boilers by 2035 is as surprising as it is welcome.

Mr Miliband said “no one will be forced to rip out their boiler” and install new heat pumps. Instead, a Labour government would focus less on dates and more on incentivising people to change by offering cash grants towards alternatives.

No one should be fooled by this. With just over a week to go to the election Mr Miliband may be giving the impression that Labour would adopt a pragmatic net zero position. Yet for someone not fixated on dates and targets there are an awful lot of them in his party’s green plans. Foremost among them is a pledge to decarbonise the British economy within six years, an ambition so far removed from feasibility as to be laughable were the consequences of pursuing it not so great. In addition, Labour will return the phase-out date for internal combustion engine cars to 2030 from 2035.

The party’s entire strategy for government is predicated on the resurgence of UK economic growth, yet its green policies will act as a drag on investment, productivity and jobs. It is also selling the electorate a false prospectus. In order to meet these targets there will need to be the biggest expansion of the necessary infrastructure probably since the coming of the railways. Thousands of onshore windfarms would be needed along with hundreds of miles of new pylons to transport the energy around the country. All in six years?

Javier Cavada, the European boss of Mitsubishi Power, has warned that Labour’s green scheme roll-out would be prohibitively expensive and questioned whether completely eliminating emissions from gas-fired power plants, which generated one third of Britain’s electricity last year, was a sensible immediate priority. Labour’s windfall taxes on oil and gas will shut down domestic extraction but the country will still have to import the same fuels, thereby adding to the carbon emissions globally they seek to eliminate at home.

This debate is based on a range of unrealistic pledges which Mr Miliband and his party are prepared to perpetuate without coming clean about the impact they will have on all our lives. It is time for some honesty.

  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next
  • Up next

Latest Stories

  • Village on Ukraine's doorstep set to become NATO's biggest European airbase as Putin vows to go 'to the end' in the war

    The base is located only around 12 miles from the Black Sea coast and 180 miles from the war-torn city of Odesa in southern Ukraine.

  • Trump VP Contender Doug Burgum Hurts Chances With Effusive CNN Praise

    Donald Trump may have made attacking CNN as synonymous with his brand as “You’re fired,” but one candidate striving to be his No. 2 seems to have a soft spot for the network.North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum congratulated CNN for securing the first presidential debate during a State of the Union appearance on Sunday, telling guest moderator Kaitlan Collins that Thursday’s debate could be an opportunity for the network to ask “some tough questions.” “I think this is a real opportunity for CNN, [the]

  • Rep. Jackson Baselessly Accuses Biden of Using Stimulants, Vows to Demand Drug Test Before Debate

    The congressman, who served as Trump's White House physician, without evidence said the president is using "performance-enhancing drugs"

  • Trump takes swing at ‘overrated’ Bill Maher: ‘His show is dead’

    Former President Donald Trump slammed Bill Maher and his late night show Saturday, calling him ” highly overrated” and saying his show is dead. “Bill Maher, the highly overrated ‘Star’ of the ratings challenged show with the Fake, Loud and Obnoxious laughter pouring out of your set every few seconds, even when nothing was said…

  • Trump’s PAC, Which Pays His Legal Bills, Is Nearly Out of Cash

    The political account that former President Donald Trump has been using to pay his sizable legal bills has dwindled to less than $4 million in the bank, after accounting for its debt, according to new federal election filings. So far in 2024, Trump is averaging nearly $5 million per month in spending through his political action committee, which is called Save America, with an overwhelming share going to legal bills. That means that as of the end of May, Trump had barely enough cash left to cove

  • Trump’s New Promises: ‘Immunity’ for Cops, an Iron Dome, Cheaper Bacon

    Police will have “immunity” to be rough with suspects, migrants may or may not be herded into a “fighting league” akin to the UFC, and bacon will be cheaper if Donald Trump wins the 2024 presidential election—according to him.The former president work-shopped some new lines during two campaign events on Saturday. “I’m giving immunity to police all over the country,” he said, a pledge that he repeated to supporters in both Washington, D.C. and Philadelphia. He lamented that police officers are “t

  • Trump Wants To Eliminate Income Taxes: Here’s What That Would Mean for the Economy and Your Wallet

    Former president Donald Trump recently suggested that he is considering instituting a policy of tariffs that would lead to the elimination of the federal income tax. Check Out: Trump-Era Tax Cuts Are...

  • Trump Blames CIA for His Empty Promises on JFK Files

    Former President Donald Trump claimed on the All In podcast this week that the CIA prevented him from releasing files connected with the assassination of U.S. President John F. Kennedy in 1963. When pressed on the issue, Trump told the podcast hosts, “I actually did do it. I released a lot.” He claimed that the CIA delayed his requests, telling him they needed “more time.” In 2017, Trump made waves by publicly promising to release “ALL JFK files other than the names and addresses of any mentione

  • Eyes pinned to Toronto byelection as safe Liberal seat teeters under Trudeau

    Leslie Church seemed to know exactly what was coming as she sat down for an interview in a Toronto park Friday, three days before the byelection that could complete her journey from longtime political staffer to Liberal member of Parliament.

  • Israeli Forces Drive Through West Bank With Injured Palestinian Strapped to Jeep

    The Israeli military is investigating some its own soldiers after footage showed that an injured Palestinian man had been strapped to the front of a military jeep as it moved through the West Bank on Saturday. The man, Mujahed Azmi, was later treated by a medic. In a statement, the Israeli military said the “conduct of the forces in the video of the incident does not conform to [its] values” and that it will investigate and address the matter.According to Reuters, Azmi’s family said Israeli forc

  • The newest New Democrat won leadership easily. Nenshi's next moves? Likely harder

    An awkward topic came up during the final NDP leadership candidates' debate this month in Edmonton, especially for a former three-term Calgary mayor.The Edmonton Oilers.Naheed Nenshi admitted that growing up in Calgary in the 1980s, he had a "grudging respect" for the Wayne Gretzky-era championship dynasty."But here's the true story," he added. "I'm a huge Oilers fan. Always have been."He then unfurled from behind his lectern a Connor McDavid jersey. "Oh. The price tag is still on."It's been a s

  • Boebert is running for Congress in this GOP primary. Hear what voters from the district think

    Ahead of the GOP primary election in the state, Colorado voters share their feelings on supporting Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-CO). CNN’s Lucy Kafanov has the report.

  • Former Obama national security adviser hits Trump on foreign policy: ‘He’s a chaos agent’

    Former White House national security adviser Ben Rhodes went after former President Trump for his foreign policies, calling him a “chaos agent” who cannot solve problems with other nations. “Donald Trump — let’s be blunt — he’s not respected. He’s not taken seriously around the world. He’s a chaos agent,” Rhodes said in an interview…

  • Ted Cruz says Biden is breaking the law by taking credit for infrastructure projects

    In a letter obtained by Politico, Cruz said the Biden administration has "highly politicized" the infrastructure law, violating the Hatch Act.

  • A Romanian village is set to become Nato's biggest airbase in Europe

    The airbase, named after a 19th Century Romanian politician, is set to be Nato's biggest in Europe.

  • The importance of the new Presidential debate mic cutoff

    “Being able to turn off the mic is a really powerful tool,” says John Donvan, Debate Moderator-In-Chief for the group Open To Debate. “Interruptions tend to be not in good faith….given the choice between losing atmospheric buzz and keeping the substance on track…I vote for keeping the substance on track.”

  • Organizer cancels Montreal Canada Day parade, citing red tape, politics

    MONTREAL — The organizer of Montreal's Canada Day parade has cancelled this year's event and says red tape and politics are to blame. Nicholas Cowen issued a news release saying that as of last year he has faced escalating difficulty in securing permits and funding, as well as getting approval from government authorities. "Despite honouring all conditions set forth, Cowen has been met with rules that change at the last moment and requests that make putting on the parade virtually impossible," re

  • Lauren Boebert’s replacement will deliver voters’ verdict on the grassroots MAGA brand

    Will Lauren Boebert’s old district choose the serious attorney or the trigger-happy election denier to replace her in next week’s GOP primary? Sheila Flynn previews the field

  • How an elite Ukrainian unit is using viral videos to attract hundreds of fresh-faced volunteers a month

    Over 900 volunteers a month are looking to join the 3rd Separate Assault Brigade, an April report by the Center for European Policy Analysis said.

  • Xi, Putin Score Wins as More Asia Leaders Aim to Join BRICS

    (Bloomberg) -- As Russian President Vladimir Putin and Chinese Premier Li Qiang wrapped up separate meetings in Southeast Asia this week, the two partners in the BRICS economic bloc encountered a region keen to join a group seen as a hedge against Western-led institutions.Most Read from BloombergNvidia Sales Grow So Fast That Wall Street Can’t Keep UpRussia Is Storing Up a Crime Wave When Its War on Ukraine EndsCDK Hackers Want Millions in Ransom to End Car Dealership OutageDubai Real Estate’s R