Labour hijacks Tories’ TikTok in latest Sunak gaffe

Rishi Sunak’s digital election campaign has faced new embarrassment after a TikTok video attempting to mock Sir Keir Starmer’s policies backfired.

In a 19-second clip posted on the social media channel on Sunday evening, the Prime Minister, standing in front of a flip chart, offers to give “an explainer on Labour’s policy for our country’s future”. He then unveils a blank sheet of white paper, shrugs his shoulders and walks off.

But Labour was quick to edit the video to superimpose its six election pledges on the flip chart under the heading “Keir Starmer’s first steps for change”.

The bullet points include the Labour leader’s promises to cut NHS waiting lists, recruit 6,500 more teachers and deliver economic stability.

A caption “Thanks for the plug, Rishi” and a thumbs-up emoji was posted alongside the video on the Labour Party’s official social media accounts.

The video received around 12,000 more likes and nearly twice as many reposts on X, formerly Twitter, than Mr Sunak’s original.

It marks the latest example of what has been described by commentators as “the first TikTok election”. As of Monday, Labour had posted 61 videos to the Conservatives’ 17, comprising a mixture of meme battles, voter reactions and frontbenchers trying to explain policies in 30 seconds.

The gaffe comes after Mr Sunak announced the snap July 4 election in the pouring rain without an umbrella 10 days ago, with the announcement disrupted by protesters playing Things Can Only Get Better, the New Labour anthem.

The next day, he was met with silence on a visit to Wales after asking workers at a brewery whether they were looking forward to “the football”, despite the Welsh team failing to qualify for the European Championships.

He was also mocked for visiting Belfast’s Titanic Quarter, leading to jibes about him sinking as the Tories continue to trail Labour heavily in the polls.

Mr Sunak and his team have faced scathing criticism from within the Tory party over his error-prone electioneering.

A former Cabinet minister told The Telegraph last week: “We can’t afford any more gaffes like the ones he’s had, standing in the rain and getting in a muddle with the football. He’s just got to sharpen up – his team has got to sharpen up. We can’t afford any more slip-ups – that’s just handing it to Starmer.”