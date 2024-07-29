Labour hints it could accept loan agreement for the Elgin Marbles to return to Greece

Labour has hinted that it could accept a loan agreement for the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Greece.

The Greek government maintains that Lord Elgin stole the ancient sculptures from Athens in the 19th century, while British Museum bosses claim he was given written legal permission to take them.

Greece has been campaigning for decades for their return, but UK law prevents treasures from being legally given away.

Labour says it will not repeal the law, but Chris Bryant, the culture minister, has praised an agreement which saw British museums loan several stolen items back to their country of origin.

In response to a written question in parliament, Mr Bryant said he welcomed the “success” of an agreement by the British Museum and the V&A in April for 32 gold and silver items to be loaned to Ghana for three years, with the option to extend for a further three years.

He added that loaning objects was a “matter for the trustees” of the museum but praised the “constructive partnership” between George Osborne, the British Museum’s chairman of trustees, and Greek ministers.

Mr Osborne, the former chancellor, announced in January that the Elgin Marbles could soon be returned to Greece as part of a “cultural exchange” in a deal that would effectively be a loan agreement.

Labour’s position on the Elgin Marbles is unchanged from the previous government, which had historically backed the position taken by the trustees of the British Museum.

Sunak criticised for hardline approach

Sir Keir Starmer, when he was leader of the opposition, criticised then prime minister Rishi Sunak for his hardline approach towards the Greek government over the artefacts.

Mr Sunak cancelled a meeting with Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, in November after he said the Elgin Marbles being in the UK was “like cutting the Mona Lisa in half”.

At the time, Sir Keir said Mr Sunak had “tried to humiliate” his Greek counterpart. That same month, he met Mr Mitsotakis along with Yvette Cooper, now the Home Secretary and David Lammy, now the Foreign Secretary. The Prime Minister said earlier this month that he is looking to reset the UK’s relationship with the European Union.

The British Museum has long contended that Lord Elgin, the British ambassador to the Ottoman Empire, which ruled Greece in the early 1800s, received written legal permission to remove statues from the Parthenon.

Greece has long contested this, suggesting that any legal documentation could be a forgery as the firman – a Sultan’s decree – exists only in Italian translation.

The Greek position is that Lord Elgin simply took the ancient sculptures which were sold to the British Museum after being shipped to the UK.