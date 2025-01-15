Starmer’s dismal ratings mean Labour will lose Scottish elections, says Sir John Curtice

A poll suggests Scottish voters’ disappointment with the UK Labour Government under Sir Keir Starmer will harm the party in Holyrood elections - Anadolu

Sir Keir Starmer’s performance as Prime Minister has severely diminished Labour’s chances of winning next year’s Scottish elections, Sir John Curtice has said.

Sir John, the UK’s most eminent psephologist, said the results of a new poll indicated that the SNP would return 53 MSPs in the May 2026 Holyrood election, compared with 24 for Scottish Labour.

The latter total is only two more than Labour won in the 2021 election, which was its worst ever Holyrood result, with Sir John stating this reflected “voters’ disappointment” with the UK Government’s performance.

He said one in three of those who voted Labour in last year’s general election disapproved of Sir Keir’s record in office, making him “less popular with his own party’s supporters than Kemi Badenoch, Sir Ed Davey or Nigel Farage are with theirs.”

The poll also showed that Reform UK is on the cusp of a breakthrough in Scotland, winning 15 seats. This is the same number predicted for the Scottish Tories, whose tally would more than halve from the 31 they won in the last Holyrood election.

Scottish Labour supporters celebrating last year’s election result after which the party had high hopes of winning power in Scotland in 2026 - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images

Although the SNP is on course to emerge with the largest number of seats for the fifth consecutive Scottish Parliament election, Sir John warned that John Swinney, the First Minister, “could well find it difficult to form a stable administration”.

He said the poll, commissioned by the Holyrood Sources podcast and True North Advisers, showed the SNP remained “well short of the level of popularity” that the party enjoyed under Nicola Sturgeon at the 2021 election.

Even if it again joined forces with the independence-supporting Scottish Greens, who are predicted to win 10 seats, the Nationalists would fall short of the 65 MSPs required for a Holyrood majority.

Labour, led by Anas Sarwar, had high hopes of winning power in Scotland following last July’s general election, in which the SNP was crushed, but its support has since dropped off markedly.

The poll showed only 15 per cent of voters aged 65 and over planned to support Labour in Holyrood’s constituency vote compared to 32 per cent for the SNP.

This follows a fierce backlash against Chancellor Rachel Reeves’s decision to abolish pensioners’ universal winter fuel payment south of the Border. SNP ministers have promised to provide all OAPs with at least £100 in Scotland.

Sir John, of Strathclyde University, said: “Anas Sarwar’s limited popularity as Labour’s Scottish leader is proving insufficient to counteract the adverse impact on his party’s standing of voters’ disappointment with the performance of the UK Labour government at Westminster.

“As a result, his once seemingly bright prospects of becoming Scotland’s next First Minister have diminished markedly since July.

“Nevertheless, the SNP are currently still heading for significant losses in next year’s Holyrood election, and could well find it difficult to form a stable administration.”

Anas Sarwar is less unpopular than Sir Keir Starmer but fewer than two in five who voted Labour in last year’s general election approve of his performance - Jeff J Mitchell/Getty Images Europe

The poll of 1,024 people, conducted between Jan 7 and 13, found 35 per cent backing for the SNP in Holyrood’s constituency vote after excluding decided voters and those who refused to respond.

Labour was trailing on 22 per cent, followed by the Tories on 14 per cent, Reform on 13 per cent, the Liberal Democrats eight per cent, the Greens six per cent and Alba one per cent.

For the regional list vote, which allocates additional seats using a form of proportional representation, the SNP polled 31 per cent, Labour 21 per cent, the Tories 14 per cent and Reform 13 per cent.

The Lib Dems polled 10 per cent and Scottish Greens nine per cent, with the former predicted to win 12 seats overall.

Both the Scottish and UK Government’s net ratings were negative on handling core issues such as the NHS. This means that more people disapproved than approved of their performance.

Sir John said many voters who backed the SNP in 2021 “have their doubts” about the party’s record in office, particularly on the NHS, but “they are even more doubtful about Labour’s record at Westminster.”

Although Mr Sarwar is less unpopular than Sir Keir, fewer than two in five who voted Labour in last year’s general election approve of his performance.

This contrasts with two-thirds of those who voted SNP last July who approve of Mr Swinney, with Sir John stating that this positive rating “seems to have helped him steady the SNP’s hitherto badly troubled ship.”

Ian Murray, Labour’s Scottish Secretary, told journalists at Holyrood: “No government wants to make unpopular and difficult decisions but we were forced into that, both with the inheritance that we knew about and the inheritance we didn’t know about.

“We were honest with the public back in July that it would be tough but maybe the public don’t like honesty after all.”

A Scottish Tory spokesman said: “Under Russell Findlay’s leadership, we are working to rebuild trust with disillusioned voters who just want their politicians to show some common sense for a change.

“We will continue to stand up to the damaging Left-wing Holyrood consensus of the SNP and Labour, which has failed Scots for the last 25 years.”

A spokesman for Reform UK said: “The latest polls reflect what we are finding on the ground - that Reform has all the momentum in Scotland, as well as in the UK. Reform now has more members in Scotland than the Conservatives. The public feel let down by the legacy parties.”

Sir John Curtice said many voters who backed the SNP in 2021 ‘have their doubts’ about the party’s record in office - Geoff Pugh for The Telegraph

Stephen Flynn, the SNP’s Westminster leader, said: “If the Labour Party wants someone to blame for their fall in the polls – they need to find the nearest mirror.

“If Labour’s reaction to their own unpopularity is to blame the public – then their polling numbers still have a long way to fall before they reach rock bottom. It’s clearer by the day that Ian Murray and this Labour Government have become out of touch in record time.”

But Dr Eilidh Whiteford, a former SNP MP and senior adviser for True North, said her party should “avoid complacency” as the backing of only a third of the electorate is “hardly a ringing endorsement.”

She added: “Meanwhile, the saga of Operation Branchform [the police investigation into the SNP’s finances] drags on and may yet threaten to derail the SNP’s 2026 plans, with unpredictable consequences.”