A Labour landslide would leave the UK unrecognisable

Robert Jenrick
·3 min read
Starmer

Until now, Sir Keir Starmer has carefully hidden the Labour Party’s radical, hard-Left agenda from the public. But on the brink of the largest majority in nearly a century, his mask has slipped.

Arrogant Labour aides are openly boasting of their plans to tax working Britain to the hilt. According to a source familiar with Labour’s tax plan, they will take “a kitchen sink” approach to increasing tax revenue. The first target? Aides to shadow chancellor, Rachel Reeves, have suggested she would slap inheritance tax on farming land and small businesses, destroying family firms that have stood for centuries for the temerity of losing a loved-one.

Just last week, we discovered Labour’s plans to ban gender “conversion therapy”. This will inevitably see well-meaning parents snared in the criminal justice system for providing loving guidance to their own children questioning their identity.

Then, having clearly learnt nothing from the Tavistock scandal in which children were pressured into mutilating their bodies, Labour lets slip that it would remove safeguards on gender transitioning and rip up common-sense gender guidance for schools. I can think of nothing more cowardly than sacrificing the welfare of vulnerable women and children on the altar of extreme gender ideology.

For all Sir Keir’s talk about “arresting the criminal smuggling gangs”, on Wednesday Angela Rayner effectively conceded that this won’t stop the boats. So instead she will send migrants to every corner of the country and build tens of thousands of new homes – including in our most rural areas – to house them all.

If you actually want to stop the boats, you must have a deterrent to break the business model of the criminal gangs. The Government’s version of the Rwanda policy wasn’t strong enough – but that can be corrected, and there is a core group of Conservative MPs who backed amendments to do just that. When Labour scraps the Rwanda policy, they will leave our country defenceless against this national security emergency.

We know where Labour’s support for open borders ends. The appalling levels of sectarian intimidation that candidates have been subjected to during this election is the logical consequence of unprecedented mass migration. But don’t expect Labour to repent. Instead of calling out this dangerous politics, Labour candidates have folded to the mob with campaigns focused on a foreign conflict in the Middle East rather than the needs of citizens in their own communities. Kow-towing to these sectarian groups will only embolden them in the years ahead and divide our country.

What of Labour’s plans to protect our own Union? Starmer is hellbent on completing the project of constitutional vandalism that Tony Blair started. The devolution project that has fuelled separatism will be emboldened, with new rights for devolved governments to strike international agreements. Whitehall will balloon with new quangos that put power in the hands of unelected elites. And Labour will mandate that any public body – from local councils all the way through to the Ministry of Defence – must cast aside meritocracy in the blind pursuit of equity over talent.

From our countryside and cities to our politics and economy, the nation we know will be swept away. In its place, a high-migration, low-growth, bureaucrat-led state will emerge.

Plenty of my colleagues and I know that more should have been done to meet people’s expectations in government. Many of us took a stand for the values shared by the majority of people in this country, and paid a political price. But I don’t want to see our country have to pay a bigger price.

I care far more about fighting for a better future than rehashing the disputes of the past. And when it comes to the future, a vote for any party other than the Conservatives will usher in a Labour landslide that assaults the values we all share and, tragically, renders our country unrecognisable.

