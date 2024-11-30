Labour leaves door open to loophole that could send Elgin Marbles back to Greece

There has long been a debate over whether the Elgin Marbles should stay in the British Museum or returned to Greece - Getty Images/Daniel Leal

Labour could exploit a legislative loophole that would allow the Elgin Marbles to be returned to Greece.

The British Museum and other major institutions are barred by law from giving away the contents of their collections.

However, clauses in the Charities Act 2022 had the unintended effect of allowing museums to dispose of artefacts if there was a “moral obligation” for doing so.

Tory ministers failed to fully close this loophole before the general election, and the Labour Government could exploit these clauses to allow the handover of the Elgin Marbles to Greece.

The Telegraph understands that Labour politicians are currently examining the loophole and considering “all options”.

Sources have indicated that Sir Keir Starmer’s Government has not yet agreed a definite position on whether controversial artefacts should be retained or returned.

This is a marked departure from the previous Tory stance of persistent refusal to change.

If ministers choose to push the relevant loophole into law, the ball would be in the court of the British Museum board, led by George Osborne, its chairman, who would be free to make a “moral” argument repatriation if they saw fit.

Mr Osborne has led negotiations with Greek ministers over the Marbles since 2022, and has previously declared that there is a “deal to be done” that would end the row over the 2,500-year-old Athenian artworks.

View of the Eastern Portico of the Parthenon from which Lord Elgin, Greece argues, stole the set of ‘Marbles’ - Getty Images

News of the loophole may be welcome to Kyriakos Mitsotakis, the Greek prime minister, who is rumoured to be travelling to London in December.

Mr Mitsotakis – and Greek leaders for 150 years – has insisted that Lord Elgin, a British aristocrat, stole the set of “Marbles” from the Acropolis in the early 19th century. They were then bought by the government and given to the British Museum.

The items sought by Greece comprise statues, sections of frieze, and marble plaques which once decorated the Parthenon, a 50ft-tall temple to the goddess Athena.

The main stumbling block for the Greek government and those in favour of repatriating these artworks is the British Museum Act 1963, which ensures the museum’s collection items cannot simply be given away.

Greece has been offered a loan deal in recent years to solve the lengthy dispute, but any such deal would require legal recognition of the British Museum’s right of ownership. This is a red line for Greek negotiators, who maintain that the Marbles were stolen.

Tweaking or repealing the British Museum Act remained the only solution, but the Tory government refused to contemplate changing the law, and the stalemate continued.

However, The Telegraph reported in 2022 that the pending Charities Act contained clauses that would allow institutions to dispose of property if board members “could reasonably be regarded as being under a moral obligation to take the action”.

Returning allegedly stolen artefacts could be presented as a reasonable moral case for returns, pro-Greek campaigners argued.

Lord Parkinson of Whitley Bay, the then Tory arts minster, spotted the danger and blocked the clauses passing into law when the rest of the Act was given Royal Assent.

These clauses were effectively “held back” and needed to be separately brought into law by a “statutory instrument”, a piece of legislation intended to tweak acts without the need for new ones.

More than half of these are never scrutinised, and they can be speedily voted through by a single Parliamentary committee.

Lord Parkinson tried to ensure that a Tory statutory instrument to bring the troublesome clauses into law would neuter them, and specifically block the British Museum from using the “moral” case for handing over assets.

However, the Tory defeat in the election has meant that no statutory instrument was introduced, and so drafted exemptions for the British Museum never took effect – the clauses are not yet law, and the loophole is still waiting to be exploited.

Labour ministers would have to bring the clauses into law without exemptions for the British Museum, after which it could be free to legally hand over the Marbles.

The Elgin Marbles have been housed at the British Museum since 1817 - Getty Images/Chris Ware

All options are being considered by the Department of Culture Media and Sport (DCMS), it is understood, and the Government has not arrived at a position on the repatriation of artefacts like the Elgin Marbles and the Benin Bronzes.

Colleagues have claimed Sir Keir wants a “solution” to the Marbles row, and Lisa Nandy, the Culture Secretary, spoke earlier this year of working with Greece “to find a resolution to what has been a very long-running dispute”.

Earlier this year, DCMS stated that there were “no plans to change the law that would permit a permanent move of the Parthenon sculptures”.

This stock response was also used under the Tory government, and has typically referred to the British Museum Act, not the Charities Act 2022 now under consideration.

Mr Osborne has been seeking a solution to the Marbles through negotiations with representatives of the Greek government.

Sources in Greece have suggested that progress is slow, as any deal resembling anything other than permanent transfer of the Parthenon sculptures will be unacceptable.

The British Museum has recently sought to take the heat out of repatriation rows with long-term loan deals, and this year returned gold to the Asante king Osei Tutu II.

DCMS has been connected for comment.