Labour and Lib Dem leaders on final push for UK votes

STORY: :: Labour and Liberal Democrat leaders on the final push for votes on the last day of campaigning

:: July 3, 2024

:: Carmarthenshire, Wales

:: Keir Starmer, Labour Party leader

:: "We are fighting for every vote, and across the country there will be constituencies which will go down to the wire, and therefore we will continue to fight until 10:00 tomorrow night, making the case that change only happens if you vote for it."

:: Chippenham, England

:: Ed Davey, Liberal Democrat leader

:: "I'm really proud that in this election campaign, as well as having a bit of fun, we brought the issue of caring out of the shadows. And we've made the argument that if you look after family carers, if you look after professional carers, you can rescue our NHS as well."

Starmer was focused on Labour's fear that voters could see the result as a foregone conclusion and stay at home during polling on Thursday (July 4), or register protest votes with smaller parties.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey continued his more novel approach to campaigning on Wednesday, following his earlier water sport exploits and bungee jump with a tractor race across a field in southwest England, where he hopes to make gains against the Conservatives.