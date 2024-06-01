Labour and Lib Dems select military veterans to run in Tory seats

The Liberal Democrats and Labour are “parking tanks” on the Conservatives’ lawn by fielding veterans in Tory seats.

Five veterans standing in Liberal Democrat target seats currently controlled by the Tories have been dubbed the “Blue Wall patriots” by the party, which has pledged to reverse cuts to troop numbers.

The candidates include Richard Foord, already an MP, who won the 2022 Tiverton and Honiton by-election, and was formerly a Major in the Army and is now the party’s defence spokesperson.

In Tunbridge Wells – where the Lib Dems took the council at the local elections – Mike Martin, a former Army officer who served multiple tours in Afghanistan, is standing for the party.

Helen Maquire, who served as a captain in the Royal Military Police, is standing in Epsom and Ewell, while Cameron Thomas, who had a 23-year career in the RAF, is running in Tewkesbury. Chris Coghlan, an army reservist, is also standing for the Lib Dems in Dorking and Horley.

Labour is also fielding veterans in around a dozen seats, including former marine colonel Alistair Carns in Birmingham Selly Oak and Mike Tapp in Dover.

Liberal Democrat leader Ed Davey said: “I’m delighted to welcome this team of ‘Blue Wall patriots’. These heroes will champion their communities and fly the flag for the Liberal Democrats against the Conservatives day in and day out during this election.

“This is the biggest emphasis we’ve put on our defence policy and military candidates in a generation.

“From mouldy military housing to troop cuts leaving us with the smallest army since the Napoleonic era, the Conservative party’s record on the military is appalling. We need a fair deal for our military and our candidates will champion them.”

It came a day after Defence Secretary Grant Shapps said Labour still cannot be trusted on defence, writing in the Telegraph that Keir Starmer would be “as useful in conflict as a chocolate teapot.”

Line of attack

The Conservatives are seeking to make their record on defence a key line of attack against the Labour party, after Rishi Sunak announced in April that defence spending would rise to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2030. Labour has said it aims for the same target, but has not set a date for hitting it.

The Liberal Democrats said they would reverse the Conservatives’ troop cuts of 10,000, which have led to the smallest standing army since the 19th century.

They have also pledged a full renewal of Trident, with continuous submarine patrols in response to the war in Ukraine, and improving the standard of military accommodation.

A Liberal Democrat source said: “We’ve parked our tanks firmly on the Conservatives’ lawn in this election and we’re taking aim at their shocking record on the armed services.

“It’s high time to give our Armed Forces the resources they need.

“The Conservatives like to claim they’re the party of defence, but we’ll be highlighting their years of failing our brave veterans and serving personnel in this campaign.”