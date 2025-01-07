Labour minister suggests Israeli ambassador’s politics are not ‘to our taste’

A Labour minister has come under fire for suggesting the Israeli ambassador to the UK’s politics are not “to our taste”.

Hamish Falconer, the Foreign Office minister and son of Labour peer Lord Falconer, appeared to criticise Tzipi Hotovely, Israel’s chief diplomat in London, while taking questions on Gaza in the House of Commons.

Asked if he would expel Ms Hotovely over her rejection of a Palestinian state, he said it was “tempting to think that things would be easier” if Israel’s representatives were “more to our tastes politically”.

The comments were quickly branded “outrageous” by Greg Smith, a Tory MP and member of the Conservative Friends of Israel, who accused the Labour minister of undermining the “very core” of Britain’s relationship with its “key ally” in the Middle East.

Mr Falconer, a former diplomat, was promoted to the Foreign Office weeks after he was elected as the Labour MP for Lincoln in July, beating the Tories’ Karl McCartney.

Lord Falconer, his father, served as Sir Tony Blair’s secretary of state for constitutional affairs, and later justice secretary, from 2003 to 2007. The peer has previously spoken out on the conflict in Gaza, urging the last Tory government to prove it was not complicit in genocide by publishing the legal advice it had received on the war.

Mr Falconer dismissed calls from John McDonnell, the suspended Labour MP, to expel Ms Hotovely, stressing the importance of using “all channels” to communicate Britain’s concerns about the situation in Gaza.

Tzipi Hotovely is the ambassador of Israel to the United Kingdom - Paul Grover/The Telegraph

Mr McDonnell, who had the Labour whip suspended last year for backing an SNP motion to scrap the two-child benefit cap, told the Commons: “The only solution that we’ve had in the past is a total isolation of a country – economically and militarily – to prevent them performing war crimes in the way Israel has.

“I think this Government could take a leading role in that isolation of Israel to bring it some form of negotiated settlement, but can I just say one thing that grates with me in particular?

“It’s that we have an Israeli ambassador who’s an advocate of ‘Greater Israel’, refuses to recognise the Palestinian state, defies all the UN resolutions that have been passed about how we can secure that peace, and she still remains in this country. Why aren’t we expelling the Israeli ambassador?”

Mr Falconer responded: “It is tempting to think that, if only we had representatives more to our tastes politically, then things would be easier.

“There is a disagreement, clearly. There is a disagreement between the British and Israeli governments about the conduct of the war in Gaza and the humanitarian implications that flow from it.

“We will continue to make that disagreement clear through all channels, both through the Israel ambassador, directly to the Israeli government through the foreign minister, the minister for strategic affairs and the deputy foreign minister, and we will continue to talk to the Israeli government about these issues.”

Mr Smith, who also spoke during the Commons session to call for the return of Israeli hostages, told The Telegraph: “That is an outrageous comment that undermines the very core of our relationship with Israel and diplomacy.

“Israel is a key ally of the United Kingdom and the ambassador is a proactive, totally reasonable and open diplomat who deserves our total respect and friendship.”