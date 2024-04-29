Labour MP David Lammy says goodbye to LBC show ahead of general election

Charlotte McLaughlin, PA Senior Entertainment Reporter
·3 min read

Labour MP David Lammy has said goodbye to his LBC radio show saying that “as the election gets closer, it’s time this good thing comes to an end”.

The shadow foreign secretary has hosted a programme on the radio station on Sundays since 2022 following him standing in for other presenters.

Writing on X, formerly Twitter, Mr Lammy announced he had quit saying: “It has been a total joy to present on @LBC.

“But, as the election gets closer, it’s time this good thing comes to an end. I’ll miss the show, my LBC colleagues and most of all the chance to listen to so many callers from up and down the country.”

The MP for Tottenham also shared a clip of him talking to LBC host Nick Ferrari, who said they “share nothing politically” but Mr Lammy is a “good person”.

“I’ve enjoyed it hugely,” Mr Lammy said. “And the thing is Nick, you’ll understand this, everyone thinks it’s about talking and a significant more than half the job’s about listening.

“And I’ve learned a lot about myself. I’ve worked out I quite like listening … to people up and down the country.”

He added that he is going to “miss” regular callers including a pensioner in her 90s, a veteran and woman from the West Indies.

“It’s been great working with you,” Ferrari said. “Thanks for everything.”

Following Mr Lammy announcing his exit, LBC revealed a new programme, Sunday With Lewis Goodall.

Former Newsnight presenter Goodall, who co-hosts Global podcast The News Agents with fellow ex-BBC broadcasters Emily Maitlis and Jon Sopel, will be on from 10am until 12 noon.

“2024 is a huge year in British politics and globally too,” Goodall said. “With an election looming here, in the US and more beyond, I couldn’t be more excited to launch a new flagship Sunday show on LBC.

“We want it to be the go to destination to get your political news at the weekend and set the agenda for the week to come, with top interviews and analysis, on the ground reporting and some fun along the way.

“With so many elections to come, how could it be otherwise? I can’t wait.”

