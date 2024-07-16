Labour MP Has Been Forced To Swear In Again After Getting It Wrong The First Time

A Labour MP has been forced to swear in again after getting the words wrong first time round.

Clive Lewis, who is a republican, refused to pledge allegiance to King Charles’ “heirs and successors” when he went through the process last week.

But he was notified that he could be at risk of losing his seat if he failed to do it properly.

That meant he had to return to the House of Commons chamber today to do it all again, using the right words.

As other MPs looked on, he said: “I was elected to parliament to represent my constituents and our country to the best of my ability, to defend democracy and uphold human rights.

“And one day I hope all members of parliament will be entitled to swear an oath of allegiance based on those values.

“I do solemnly and sincerely and truly declare and affirm that I will be faithful and bear true allegiance to His Majesty King Charles, his heirs and successors, according to law.”

Posting a video of it on X, the Norwich South MP said: “After omitting to swear allegiance to King Charles’ ‘heirs and successors’ last week, I’ve had to take the oath again in order to sit in the House of Commons.

“The majority of the public are committed to democracy, and so I hope one day MPs can swear an oath based on those values.”

According to the Parliamentary Oaths Act, any MP who does not swear in properly can be fined £500 every time he sits in a debate or votes “and in addition his seat shall be vacated in the same manner as if he were dead”.

In a letter to Lewis, an official in parliament’s journal office told him: “There is accordingly a risk that someone could bring a legal action.

“It would ultimately be for the courts to decide, but it could result in you losing your seat. The safest course would be to remake the affirmation in the words prescribed by law.”

