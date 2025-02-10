Second MP in 'pensioner dying joke' WhatsApp group suspended by Labour

A second Labour MP who made “offensive” comments in a WhatsApp group has been suspended following a meeting with the party’s Chief Whip on Monday.

Burnley MP Oliver Ryan was asked to explain comments he made in a messaging group with sacked minister Andrew Gwynne.

Mr Ryan said what he wrote in the group was "completely unacceptable" and he regretted "not speaking out at the time".

Fellow MP Mr Gwynne was sacked as health minister on Saturday after the Mail on Sunday reported a string of offensive and abusive messages, which included one where he "joked" he hoped a pensioner constituent who had complained about bin collections died before the next election.

ADVERTISEMENT

He was replaced in the Department of Health by MP Ashley Dalton on Monday. Greater Manchester Police confirmed the force had received complaints about the reported messages.

Ashley Dalton has replaced Andrew Gwynne as health minister (Jessica Taylor/UK Parliament) (PA Media)

Home Office Minister Angela Eagle said earlier on Monday that Mr Gwynne's suspension showed that the Prime Minister would "uphold the highest standards".

She told Times Radio: "I think anyone can make mistakes and when they make mistakes they apologise.

“We've seen the apologies from both men. Andrew Gwynne has been sacked and had his membership of the party suspended administratively while there is an ongoing investigation to get to the context. I will await the outcome of that."

In his statement, Mr Ryan said: "I did not see every message, but I accept responsibility for not being more proactive in challenging what was said.

ADVERTISEMENT

"I also made some comments myself which I deeply regret and would not make today and for that, I wholeheartedly apologise."

He added that the WhatsApp group, called Trigger Me Timbers, was created by his "MP and former employer, Andrew Gwynne".

Mr Ryan said he will cooperate fully with Labour's investigation. Greater Manchester Police (GMP) said that a "non-crime hate incident" has been recorded after Mr Gwynne was sacked following remarks he made in the online chat.

A GMP spokesperson added: "We have received a small number of complaints relating to publicised messages allegedly from a WhatsApp group.

"A non-crime hate incident has been recorded and we are in contact with our Parliamentary liaison as part of our initial enquiries."