Labour MP says Starmer’s small boats plan won’t work

Jack Maidment
·2 min read
Drone view of an inflatable dinghy carrying migrants towards England
Labour says its Bill will help ‘identify, disrupt and smash’ people-smuggling gangs - Chris J Ratcliffe/Reuters/File Photo

Labour’s latest attempt to stop small boat migrant Channel crossings will not work, one of the party’s own MPs has said.

Graham Stringer, who has been a Labour MP since 1997, said he did not have confidence in Sir Keir Starmer’s plan.

The Government unveiled its Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill on Thursday. The Bill will see new counter-terror-style powers used to “identify, disrupt and smash” people-smuggling gangs.

The legislation will also allow officers to seize and search migrants’ mobile phones and create a new offence of selling or handling small boat parts for use in Channel crossings.

A view of confiscated small boats and outboard motors used to cross the Channel from France at a warehouse facility in Dover, Kent
Confiscated small boats and outboard motors used to cross the Channel from France at a warehouse facility in Dover - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, said the Bill will “turbocharge efforts to smash the gangs”.

ADVERTISEMENT

However, Mr Stringer said he did not believe the legislation would stop the crossings.

Asked if he had any confidence that the measures would change things, the MP told GB News: “Sadly I don’t. I wish they would, because my constituents are really angry about this.

“We don’t know who’s coming in. It’s nearly all young men. They’re paying a lot of money, they’re sometimes putting children in a boat and putting children’s lives at risk.

“But I don’t believe it will work. If counter-terrorism legislation worked to deal with gangs, we wouldn’t have gangs in Manchester, Liverpool and London.

“There are gangs all over the country, let alone trying to stop them in another country, in France.”

Graham Stringer speaks at a political rally
Graham Stringer, a Labour MP, said he did not believe the legislation would curb people-smuggling gangs gangs - Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty

Sir Keir has vowed to treat people smugglers like “terrorists” in a bid to curb Channel crossings.

However, ministers have not set any targets for reducing the number of arrivals via the smuggling route.

ADVERTISEMENT

So far this year more than 1,000 migrants have made the journey to the UK across the Channel.

A total of 36,816 people were recorded arriving last year, according to Home Office figures.

A group of people thought to be migrants are brought in to Dover
A group of people thought to be migrants arrive in Dover following a small boat incident on Jan 13 - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, also expressed doubts over the new legislation. The senior Tory told Sky News on Friday morning: “I think it is pretty weak to be honest.

“The idea that taking an illegal immigrant’s mobile phone off them when they arrive in the UK is going to deter the journeys is frankly spectacularly naive.

“So it is a weak Bill from a weak government.”

Latest Stories

  • ‘Does It Comfort Their Families?’: CNN Reporter Confronts Trump on Wild DEI Rant About D.C. Plane Crash

    CNN’s Kaitlan Collins confronted Donald Trump on his repeated suggestions that the deadly plane crash at Washington, D.C.‘s Reagan National Airport stemmed from governmental diversity, equity, and inclusion guidelines. Trump lashed out at Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden’s past administrations for the fatal collision Wednesday evening between the military helicopter and American Airlines flight. He also railed against former Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg, claiming he ran the Feder

  • Trump team details two phases of tariff threats on Canada

    The U.S. has revealed a two-stage tariff plan in which Canada and Mexico will face initial trade threats within days, then again face broader threats this spring.In summary, it's: maybe tariffs now, and maybe more tariffs later.The details emerged Wednesday at the U.S. Senate confirmation hearing for the person chosen to lead President Donald Trump's tariff policy, Howard Lutnick.It occurred as Canadian officials engaged in frantic last-ditch efforts to dissuade U.S. officials from imposing tari

  • Ex-Prosecutor Thinks Trump Is Accidentally Creating The Very Thing He Fears

    The president has “summoned the sleeping giant" with one move, said Joyce Vance.

  • Trump makes moves to expand his power, sparking chaos and a possible constitutional crisis

    Just a little over a week into his second term, President Donald Trump is taking steps to maximize his power, sparking chaos and what critics contend is a constitutional crisis as he challenges the separation of powers that have defined American government for more than 200 years.

  • Trump Fuels Crazy D.C. Plane Crash Theories With Insult to Army Pilots

    President Donald Trump had more questions than answers in his first social post following a mid-air collision between a passenger plane and a Black Hawk helicopter Wednesday night outside of Washington, D.C. The president had earlier confirmed via the White House that he been briefed on the situation, which saw a U.S. Army Black Hawk helicopter collide with American Eagle Flight 5342, sending both careening into the frigid waters of the Potomac River near Reagan Washington National Airport. Thou

  • Pierre Poilievre said he's 'not aware' of more than 2 genders. Now, gender-diverse Canadians fear the comments 'will create a really toxic environment'

    "These people are feeling threatened by this small percentage of the population who just want to live their truth," one Canadian says.

  • Trump administration revokes deportation protections for 600,000 Venezuelans

    WASHINGTON (AP) — Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Wednesday that the Trump administration has revoked a decision that would have protected roughly 600,000 people from Venezuela from deportation.

  • Jim Acosta Shares Trump's Spiteful Reaction To His CNN Exit With 1 Line Of Mockery

    The president responded to reports of Acosta's departure from CNN by calling the journalist a "sleazebag" and "major loser."

  • Senator Fights Back Tears Going After RFK Jr. on Autism

    Democratic Senator Maggie Hassan fought back tears as she confronted Robert F. Kennedy Jr. over his unwillingness to completely disavow past statements pushing the scientifically-refuted claim that vaccines cause autism—making a striking personal revelation in the process. The emotional moment came during the second day of Kennedy’s Senate confirmation hearings, which have been dominated by questions about the Donald Trump cabinet pick’s history of controversial health statements—especially arou

  • FAA Administrator Quit on Jan. 20 After Elon Musk Told Him to Resign

    The Federal Aviation Administration’s leader stepped down on Jan. 20, months after Elon Musk demanded that he quit. The move by Michael Whitaker means the FAA has no Senate-confirmed leader for one of the biggest crises in its history because he quit before Donald Trump took office. Whitaker ran the FAA for just a year but announced in December that he would step down on Jan. 20, as the new president was sworn in.

  • ‘ICE Barbie’ Kristi Noem Runs Into Pushback on Fox News

    Fox News host Laura Ingraham pressed Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem several times as to whether she would “go after” blue state governors and mayors who interfere with undocumented migrant raids by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, eventually telling her, “I’m asking a question because I expect an answer.” On Thursday’s The Ingraham Angle, Ingraham led off by showing clips of the Democratic mayors of Minneapolis, Chicago and Boston each saying that undocumented m

  • Ex-Trump White House Attorney Offers Unvarnished Take On Key Trump Pick

    Ty Cobb issued the bleakest of predictions.

  • A top legal expert says that Trump’s decision to fire the head of the NLRB is ‘completely unprecedented’: ‘Workers need to buckle up’

    Trump’s decision to fire Gwynne Wilcox effectively shuts down the NLRB’s ability to function.

  • Fox Host Delivers Reality Check About Trump’s Rough Start

    Fox News co-host Jessica Tarlov criticized the lack of competent leadership shown by the White House amid its confusing, legally murky actions, saying the rollout of Donald Trump’s agenda has been “complete chaos” and “is not being managed in any sort of orderly fashion at all.” On Wednesday’s broadcast of The Five, Tarlov reacted to the whiplash-inducing events over the last few days, which saw the administration earlier Wednesday ultimately reverse course by rescinding its order freezing feder

  • Senator Rips Into RFK Jr. — And Gets Him To Admit He Spread A Conspiracy Theory

    Pretty sure Sen. Michael Bennet (D-Colo.) won't be supporting Kennedy's nomination.

  • Border Czar Tom Homan Launches Borderline Racist Insult At MSNBC Host

    Homan ignored the poor optics of disparaging the host in his defense of Trump's immigration crackdown.

  • ‘Probably Did’: RFK Jr. Chokes When Pressed on His Wild Claim About What Causes Lyme Disease

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. conceded Wednesday he “probably did” once say that Lyme disease is a “military-engineered bioweapon.” Kennedy’s answer came in response to a fiery line of questioning by Sen. Michael Bennet at his confirmation hearing to become Donald Trump’s health secretary. The Colorado senator—like his Democratic colleagues—asserted that Kennedy’s views on vaccines and diseases were too radical to lead the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services.

  • Exclusive-USDA inspector general escorted out of her office after defying White House

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Security agents escorted the inspector general of the U.S. Department of Agriculture out of her office on Monday after she refused to comply with her firing by the Trump administration, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters. Phyllis Fong, a 22-year veteran of the department, had earlier told colleagues that she intended to stay after the White House terminated her Friday, saying that she didn’t believe the administration had followed proper protocols, the sources said. In an email to colleagues on Saturday, reviewed by Reuters, she said the independent Council of the Inspectors General on Integrity and Efficiency “has taken the position that these termination notices do not comply with the requirements set out in law and therefore are not effective at this time.”

  • Alina Habba’s Hot Take On Who Actually Decides The Law Sparks Uproar Online

    Critics slammed the Trump White House counselor's comments on Fox News.

  • Canal control off the table with Rubio, Panama president says

    PANAMA CITY (Reuters) -Panamanian President Jose Raul Mulino on Thursday ruled out discussing control over the Panama Canal in a meeting with U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio, who is set to visit the Central American country in his first official trip abroad this weekend. Mulino's comments during a weekly press conference come after U.S. President Donald Trump threatened to take control of the canal, claiming it is being operated by China. The Panamanian government strongly denies the accusation.