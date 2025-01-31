Labour MP says Starmer’s small boats plan won’t work

Labour says its Bill will help ‘identify, disrupt and smash’ people-smuggling gangs - Chris J Ratcliffe/Reuters/File Photo

Labour’s latest attempt to stop small boat migrant Channel crossings will not work, one of the party’s own MPs has said.

Graham Stringer, who has been a Labour MP since 1997, said he did not have confidence in Sir Keir Starmer’s plan.

The Government unveiled its Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill on Thursday. The Bill will see new counter-terror-style powers used to “identify, disrupt and smash” people-smuggling gangs.

The legislation will also allow officers to seize and search migrants’ mobile phones and create a new offence of selling or handling small boat parts for use in Channel crossings.

Confiscated small boats and outboard motors used to cross the Channel from France at a warehouse facility in Dover - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Yvette Cooper, the Home Secretary, said the Bill will “turbocharge efforts to smash the gangs”.

However, Mr Stringer said he did not believe the legislation would stop the crossings.

Asked if he had any confidence that the measures would change things, the MP told GB News: “Sadly I don’t. I wish they would, because my constituents are really angry about this.

“We don’t know who’s coming in. It’s nearly all young men. They’re paying a lot of money, they’re sometimes putting children in a boat and putting children’s lives at risk.

“But I don’t believe it will work. If counter-terrorism legislation worked to deal with gangs, we wouldn’t have gangs in Manchester, Liverpool and London.

“There are gangs all over the country, let alone trying to stop them in another country, in France.”

Graham Stringer, a Labour MP, said he did not believe the legislation would curb people-smuggling gangs gangs - Daniel Leal/AFP/Getty

Sir Keir has vowed to treat people smugglers like “terrorists” in a bid to curb Channel crossings.

However, ministers have not set any targets for reducing the number of arrivals via the smuggling route.

So far this year more than 1,000 migrants have made the journey to the UK across the Channel.

A total of 36,816 people were recorded arriving last year, according to Home Office figures.

A group of people thought to be migrants arrive in Dover following a small boat incident on Jan 13 - Gareth Fuller/PA Wire

Chris Philp, the shadow home secretary, also expressed doubts over the new legislation. The senior Tory told Sky News on Friday morning: “I think it is pretty weak to be honest.

“The idea that taking an illegal immigrant’s mobile phone off them when they arrive in the UK is going to deter the journeys is frankly spectacularly naive.

“So it is a weak Bill from a weak government.”