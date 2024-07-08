Walthamstow murder: Stella Creasy joins Met Police appeal after man stabbed to death

A murder investigation has been launched in Walthamstow after a man in his 30s was stabbed to death in northeast London.

Labour MP Stella Creasy has urged witnesses to come forward after the victim was knifed on Lea Bridge Road at around 3pm on Saturday.

A crime scene is in place and a knife has been recovered from the location between Bakers Arms and Vicarage Road.

The man died at the scene and the victim’s next of kin have been told.

Police have yet to make any arrests.

Ms Creasy tweeted: “[It has been] confirmed that sadly a young man has lost his life in an attack.

“I urge everyone on this thread to refrain from speculating as a way of respecting his family who are deeply grieving their loss.

“If you have any information on the reason for this heinous attack to come forward.”

Ms Creasy was reelected in Walthamstow in Thursday’s election and has been MP there since 2010.

A post-mortem examination will be held in due course. Formal identification has not yet taken place.

Detective Chief Inspector Linda Bradley said: “My team is working around the clock to establish exactly what happened and what led to a man tragically losing his life.

“While we have spoken with a number of witnesses, we need to hear from anyone who saw the suspect running away. Where did he go? If you were driving in the area and have a dash cam, please review the footage in case you captured something that can help us.

"In addition, we strongly believe that people in the area may have information which could assist the investigation and we implore you to make contact with us and tell us what you know.”

Acting superintendent Jack Callaghan said: “Our thoughts are with this man’s family and friends as they struggle to come to terms with their loss.

“We know that this violent attack will have caused a lot of concern in the local community, and we share that concern. You can expect to see officers in the area over the coming days and I would encourage you to speak with them.

“We are doing everything we can to support the investigation in order to find the person responsible.”

Anyone with information is asked to call police via 101 quoting reference CAD 4049/06Jul.

Alternatively, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.