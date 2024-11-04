Labour MP’s ‘white supremacy’ retweet about Badenoch ‘appalling’ – Cooper

Helen Corbett and Christopher McKeon, PA Political Staff
·2 min read

The contents of a tweet a Labour MP appeared to have reposted about Kemi Badenoch are “clearly appalling”, the Home Secretary has said as Sir Keir Starmer faces pressure to remove the whip from the backbencher.

MP Dawn Butler appeared to share a tweet describing Ms Badenoch as a “member of white supremacy’s black collaborator class”.

Ms Butler swiftly deleted her retweet of a post from Nigerian-British author Nels Abbey, which responded to the prospect of Ms Badenoch becoming Tory leader by describing “Badenochism” as “white supremacy in blackface”.

Home Secretary Yvette Cooper said she had not seen the post, but when read excerpts from it, she told LBC: “I clearly strongly disagree with that.”

Ms Butler has been strongly criticised by Conservative figures, with several calling for her to lose the Labour whip.

Ben Obese-Jecty, who was elected as MP for Huntingdon in July, said Ms Butler was “not alone on the Government benches in holding this view of Kemi”.

He said: “This will be a test to see whether Keir Starmer removes the whip, or effectively condones Butler’s abhorrent approval of this smear.”

The Home Secretary was pressed on why no action had been taken against Ms Butler.

She said: “As I said, I haven’t seen the post and I think those sorts of issues around party issues, those are always ones for the whip.”

Asked whether the words in the post had a “racist sentiment”, Ms Cooper said: “The words that you have read out are clearly appalling and I would strongly disagree with them.

Kemi Badenoch
Kemi Badenoch is the new leader of the Opposition (Stefan Rousseau/PA)

“So, I haven’t seen the post. I don’t know the circumstances around it but I think we should congratulate Kemi Badenoch on her election.

“I will continue to disagree with her on all sorts of issues, but, nevertheless, I congratulate her on her election.”

Sir Keir has previously suspended the whip from Labour MPs in response to comments about senior black Conservative politicians.

In 2022, he suspended Rupa Huq from the party for describing then-chancellor Kwasi Kwarteng as “superficially” black. Ms Huq apologised and had the whip restored six months later.

Other Labour figures, including Sir Keir and Foreign Secretary David Lammy, hailed Ms Badenoch’s election as the first black leader of a major UK party as a historic moment.

In later posts, Mr Abbey said his original comments had been “clearly satirical” and “intended as a sketch”, but defended Ms Butler saying she “may not welcome the ascendancy of an extremely right-wing reactionary black person”.

He added: “Because of stuff like this, which is vehement political disagreement, it is both fair and to be expected that many black people may not view Badenoch as (leader of the opposition) to be a ‘proud moment for our nation’ in the same way as, say, Keir Starmer does (or is politically mandated to).”

Latest Stories

  • Jeffrey Epstein Unleashes Opinion On Former 'Friend' Donald Trump In Unearthed Audio

    Explosive recordings released by journalist Michael Wolff and The Daily Beast reveal Epstein's candid thoughts about his "charming" but "horrible" ex-friend.

  • Rattled Trump Rages After Shock Iowa Poll Favors Harris: ‘Trump Hater’

    Last minute polling out of Iowa appears to have rattled Donald Trump, who was initially projected to win the deep-red Hawkeye State. The GOP presidential nominee slammed unfavorable numbers for his campaign released Saturday and accused the pollster Ann Selzer, who is regarded as being highly accurate with last-minute polling in Iowa, of being a “Trump hater.” “No President has done more for FARMERS, and the Great State of Iowa, than Donald J. Trump. In fact, it’s not even close! All polls, exce

  • Pete Buttigieg Hits Fox News Host's 'Fascist' Trump Question With Blistering Fact Check

    The transportation secretary refused to "contradict" the assessment of Donald Trump's former chief of staff.

  • Donald Trump's Nephew Recalls Grandpa's Dementia Symptoms as He Warns of Former President's 'Decline' (Exclusive)

    "I see it in parallel with the way my grandfather's decline was," Fred Trump says of Donald's recent behavior. "If anyone wants to believe that dementia did not run in the Trump family, it's just not true"

  • Herschel Walker Makes Trump Jr. Gaffe During Surprise Rally Speech

    Herschel Walker, the retired NFL running back and failed GOP Senate candidate, stumbled over his words in his first political appearance of the 2024 election cycle, asking voters to cast their ballots for Donald Trump Jr. before quickly realizing his error and urging voters to vote for Trump Jr.’s father instead. “Let us not let Donald Trump down, because he’s not going to let us down,” Walker implored supporters in in Macon, Georgia–his home state–in a brief speech that lasted just under six mi

  • 'Weekend Update': Michael Che Spots X-Rated Reason Trump Wants To Be President Again

    Che and "Update" co-host Colin Jost mocked the GOP nominee over his wild act with a microphone stand at a campaign rally.

  • Monica Lewinsky reveals who she is voting for in the presidential election

    The former White House intern urged her followers to get out and vote as America goes to the polls

  • Trump Boasts ‘Every Rally Is Full’ as Camera Immediately Pans to Empty Seats, People Leaving

    The former president falsely claimed his rallies "do not have any seats that are empty"

  • Harrison Ford makes presidential endorsement days before 2024 election

    The Indiana Jones actor took the opportunity to speak out despite ‘never really wanting to talk’ about politics

  • Trump Forgets What State He’s in During Home-Stretch Rally Blitz

    The GOP presidential nominee was lethargic during his appearance in Kinston, North Carolina on Sunday

  • Trump campaign leaving some cities with hundreds of thousands in unpaid bills after rallies

    Shortly before former President Donald Trump's unlikely return to the Democratic stronghold of Albuquerque, New Mexico, on Thursday -- just five days ahead of Election Day, Albuquerque's Democratic Mayor Tim Keller sent a special welcome message for the former president. Thursday was Trump's first visit to Albuquerque in five years, after officials say he left an unpaid bill of $211,176 in public safety costs from his 2019 rally at the Santa Ana Star Center in Rio Rancho, which is a part of the Albuquerque metropolitan area.

  • Elon Musk’s Mom Suggests She May Break Voting Laws

    Elon Musk’s mom Musk stunned Fox News host Neil Cavuto when she appeared to suggest that she would visit polling stations in New York to recast several votes in the coming election. The Canadian-born dietitian used her appearance on the conservative news channel to hit out at voting systems in New York, where you don’t need to provide ID to vote—but you do need to be registered. Cavuto quoted her “Dark MAGA” X post from last month criticizing voter counting across different states.

  • 'I'm Done!': Conservative Columnist Quits Washington Post After Livestream Meltdown

    Hugh Hewitt removed his earpiece and stormed off a Post live show amid a discussion about Donald Trump's rhetoric.

  • Frantic Aides Narrowly Stopped Trump Calling His Rival Appalling Slur

    Donald Trump has long had a penchant for nicknaming his political adversaries, coining the phrases Sleepy Joe, Crooked Hillary, and Ron DeSanctimonious. But one Trump moniker for President Joe Biden allegedly went beyond the former president’s typical antagonism. The Republican presidential nominee, who has repeatedly referred to Biden as Sleepy Joe, Slow Joe, and Crooked Joe, wanted to add “Retarded Joe Biden” to his nickname arsenal, a new report by The Atlantic claims. “The guy’s a retard. He

  • ‘Come on, Senator’: Dana Bash Loses Cool Over Tim Scott’s Election Claims

    Dana Bash ran out of patience while pressing Republican Sen. Tim Scott about Donald Trump and his pals' recent hints that this election may already be subject to voter fraud. The CNN host demanded to know whether Trump would honor the results of the election in the event of defeat, but the South Carolina senator neatly sidestepped the repeated questioning. “One of Donald Trump‘s allies, Steve Bannon, who was released from prison this week, told the New York Times that Trump should simply declare

  • Opinion: Sorry haters, Texas isn't turning blue in this election – or anytime soon

    Texas isn't just a red state, it's a beacon of conservative values. It's that way because that's how those of us who call Texas home want it to be.

  • Neo-Nazi Influencer Nick Fuentes Now Says ‘Trumpism Is a Cult’

    Neo-Nazi personality Nick Fuentes has ridiculed Donald Trump for dressing up as a garbage man, despite once being one of his most outspoken supporters and former dinner guests. In a rant on his channel, the white nationalist streamer said MAGA was indeed a cult—echoing observations others have already made about the blind obedience of Trump’s supporters. “At the Trump rallies, they’re yelling trash for Trump, trash for Trump. And I saw other people. I saw white guys. I saw Hispanic guys, Hispani

  • RFK Jr.: Trump White House to Reverse Decades-Long Drinking Water Policy on Day 1

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr., a Donald Trump ally and enthusiast of debunked health claims, said Trump would push to remove fluoride from drinking water on his first day in office. The failed presidential candidate, who is expected to play a key role in a future Trump administration’s health policy, made the pledge Saturday on X about fluoride, which strengthens teeth and prevents cavities — and was first added to drinking water in the U.S. in 1945. “On January 20, the Trump White House will advise all

  • Kamala Harris Jokes About The 1 Thing Trump Can't Do In Surprise 'SNL' Cameo

    Harris appeared alongside Maya Rudolph, who plays the vice president on "Saturday Night Live," in the show's last episode before Election Day.

  • Trump Losing Sleep Over Polling Numbers Days Before Election

    Donald Trump is reportedly losing sleep, battling anxiety, and obsessing over his polling numbers as the GOP nominee hopes to hang his hat on any sign that he will return to the White House. A campaign official told Axios that Trump is asking more questions and pushing his staff to work even harder to ensure that he will come out ahead of Vice President Kamala Harris on Election Day. “Trump’s anxiety is evident in his late-night and early morning calls to aides in which he peppers them with ques