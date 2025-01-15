Labour MPs told to 'put their money where their mouth is' and back EU youth mobility scheme

Labour MPs have been told to "put their money where their mouth is" and back a bill for an EU Youth Mobility Scheme.

The Lib Dems accused ministers of "mischaracterising" the idea as full freedom of movement as they put forward a proposal for 18-30-year-olds to live and work in Europe.

The party has used the 10-minute rule process, which allows a backbench MP to make the case for a new law in a speech lasting no longer than 10 minutes, with a debate now scheduled for 25 July.

Although a vote would not be binding it could put pressure on Sir Keir Starmer, who has vowed to reset EU relations but has not defined how.

The Lib Dems argue that with Donald Trump's inauguration just days away, it is important to accelerate rebuilding ties with Europe as it is a "a more reliable international partner" than the incoming US government.

James MacCleary, the party's European spokesperson, also said a youth mobility scheme is a "no brainer" if under fire Chancellor Rachel Reeves wants to achieve her mission of economic growth.

He said: "The new government talked a good game when it came to fixing our broken relationship with the EU, but so far they've failed to show any sign of delivering and repairing the damage of the botched Conservative Brexit deal.

"The Labour government talks about trying to grow the economy: this Bill is a chance for Labour MPs to put their money where their mouth is. Labour must walk the walk and back this Bill."

Speaking later in the Commons, Mr MacCleary accused ministers of having "stuck so closely to the Conservative Party's script - or the Reform UK script" that they were "mischaracterising" the idea as a return to full freedom of movement.

"Few thought that young people would be able to go for two years to live and work all the way over in Japan, but not be able to hop across the Channel and do the same in France," he added.

"I'm not sure anyone voted for that kind of increased bureaucracy back in 2016."

Labour's election-winning manifesto promised to reset ties with Europe after years of a strained relationship under the Tories, but it is not clear what this will look like in practice.

Sir Keir has been adamant there will be no return to the single market, customs union or freedom of movement and he has previously ruled out a youth mobility deal.

Ministers have declined to "give a running commentary" on their negotiations with the 27-member bloc, but the Brussels-based European Commission has proposed talks with London to facilitate youth mobility.

Miguel Berger, Germany's ambassador to the UK, said last week such an arrangement would be an "important element" of resetting EU relations.

He told The Guardian: "It should be quite simple. But there are visible attempts to portray this as migration, or to portray it as freedom of movement."

The Lib Dems point to the fact a youth mobility scheme is already in place between the UK and Australia, Canada, New Zealand, South Korea and other countries.

The schemes enable a capped number of young people to live and work in these places for a limited time period.

The Youth Mobility Scheme (EU Countries) Bill aims to pressure the government to extend the scheme to the EU.

A number of Labour MPs have expressed support for such a deal, including senior MP Stella Creasey.

The Lib Dem's last bill introduced in the 10 Minute Rule format, tabled by cabinet office spokesperson Sarah Olney on proportional representation, was voted through by cross-party support.

Neither vote is binding.

Naomi Smith, CEO of Best for Britain which campaigns for closer EU-UK ties, said their polling "consistently" shows the majority of Brits would back a reciprocal mobility scheme.

She said: "A Youth Mobility Scheme is win-win, not just for young Brits but for businesses across the UK struggling with labour shortages.

"With our polling consistently showing that around 60% of voters back the idea and warning lights flashing on Britain's economic dashboard, the government should be grabbing this opportunity with both hands."