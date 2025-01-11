Labour MPs urge Rachel Reeves to demand Jimmy Lai’s release

Eleni Courea Political correspondent
·4 min read
<span>Rachel Reeves intends to raise Lai’s case, a government official has said.</span><span>Photograph: Isabel Infantes/Reuters</span>
Labour MPs have urged Rachel Reeves to demand Jimmy Lai’s release when she becomes the first UK chancellor to make an official visit to China in nearly a decade.

Nine Labour MPs have joined a cross-party call for Reeves to raise the detention of political prisoners in Hong Kong and ask for Lai’s “immediate and unconditional release”, during her visit to China this weekend.

Lai, a British citizen who founded the pro-democracy newspaper Apple Daily, is accused of conspiracy to commit foreign collusion in Hong Kong’s most high-profile national security trial. He has been in jail since December 2020 and turned 77 in solitary confinement last month. Keir Starmer raised concerns about Lai’s health when he met Xi Jinping in November.

The letter, which was coordinated by the Inter-Parliamentary Alliance on China (Ipac), said Lai’s trial was “emblematic of the destruction of Hong Kong’s freedoms and the impunity with which Beijing believes it can now behave”.

Related: ‘I was so naive’: 10 years after Umbrella protests, Hongkongers remember China’s crackdown

Signatories included the newly elected Labour MPs Alex Barros-Curtis, who is Labour’s former executive director of legal affairs, Blair McDougall, Phil Brickell, Connor Rand and James Naish. Several of these MPs have joined Ipac, which campaigns for a tougher stance towards Beijing.

A government official said Reeves intended to raise Lai’s case. The Treasury said the chancellor, during her two-day visit, would express concerns about Hong Kong – whose police have issued warrants for pro-democracy activists living in the UK – and China’s support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

On Saturday, Reeves will meet senior government figures in Beijing, including the vice-premier, He Lifeng, and will hold meetings with businesses in Shanghai on Sunday. She will be accompanied by the Bank of England governor, Andrew Bailey; the FCA chief, Nikhil Rathi, and executives from major banks. The delegation will hold an economic and financial dialogue with China for the first time since 2019.

The Conservatives and Liberal Democrats have demanded that the chancellor call off her trip after the value of the pound plummeted to its lowest level in a year. But ministers argue that improved relations with the world’s second-largest economy will help boost growth, and that under the Conservatives the UK lagged behind the US and EU when it came to high-level engagement with Beijing.

Reeves said before her meetings that “by finding common ground on trade and investment while being candid about our differences and upholding national security as the first duty of this government, we can build a long-term economic relationship with China that works in the national interest”.

Though this weekend’s trip is focused on financial services, one area where ministers see potential is green tech. The government has held early-stage talks with at least two Chinese electric car manufacturers about investment in the UK, the Guardian has been told. Unlike the US and EU, the UK has not put tariffs on Chinese electric cars.

A senior business source said Labour had acknowledged the UK economy was “critically dependent on international trade and investment flows” and needed to be “talking sensibly in a grownup, well-informed way to the Chinese as major players in that global economy”. They said: “Reeves is going to be an important building block in rebuilding the normal relationship that other western powers have with China.” they said.

But Charles Parton, a former diplomat who spent more than two decades in China and Hong Kong, said ministers were overestimating the economic ramifications of the UK’s political relationship with Beijing. He said: “2022 and 2023 were record years for exports to China, and those are the years where Labour says the Conservatives messed up the China policy by being too hostile.”

Critics also believe the government is compromising on human rights and security concerns for the sake of improving relations. Labour has already backtracked on its pledge to declare China’s treatment of Uyghur Muslims in the north-western province of Xinjiang as genocide, and now says it is a matter for international courts.

The issue is likely to gain fresh attention as the Chinese fast-fashion retailer Shein prepares to list on the London Stock Exchange this year – a move Labour said it would welcome. In a tense hearing with the business select committee this week, Shein’s general counsel in Europe could not say whether any of its manufacturers were based in Xinjiang or used Xinjiang cotton.

The government is carrying out a cross-Whitehall audit of its China policy, whose publication has been pushed back to the spring. Ministers face two crunch decisions that will have important ramifications for China relations this year. The first is whether to approve the construction of a huge Chinese embassy building in Tower Hamlets. The second is whether to designate China a security threat on a par with Russia and North Korea in the forthcoming foreign influence registration scheme (Firs).

MI5 and Home Office officials are said to believe it is vital that China is designated an enhanced risk in the Firs, but businesses have said this would have a chilling effect on trade and economic exchanges.

