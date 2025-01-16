Labour ‘must cut ties’ with party behind Tulip Siddiq’s despot aunt’s regime

Investigations team
·4 min read
Former Bangladeshi Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina
Sheikh Hasina, the ousted former prime minister of Bangladesh, is the aunt of Tulip Siddiq - AFP

Labour must “cut ties” with the party behind Tulip Siddiq’s despot aunt’s regime, the Conservatives have said.

In a letter shared with the Telegraph, Conservative Party co-chairman Nigel Huddleston said there are “serious concerns” about the Labour Party’s links with the Bangladeshi former regime “that has been accused of corruption and repression”.

“It is clear there is a longstanding relationship between the Labour Party and the Awami League despite the political party facing accusations of embezzlement and for allowing its security forces to kill protestors,” he wrote to Labour Party chair Ellie Reeves.

Ms Siddiq resigned on Tuesday after Sir Keir Starmer’s ethics adviser found that she had “inadvertently misled” the public over a flat she received as a gift from a man with connections to the political party led by her aunt Sheikh Hasina, the ousted former prime minister of Bangladesh.

ADVERTISEMENT

But the Telegraph can reveal that Labour’s links with the Bangladeshi former regime extend to other senior members of the party.

Wes Streeting hosted a reception in parliament for the UK branch of the Awami League six years ago, at a time when the league’s Bangladeshi arm was being accused by human rights organisations of carrying out extrajudicial killings, arbitrary arrests and enforced disappearances.

Members of the organisation posted photos from the event on social media which show Labour MPs in attendance, including Jo Stevens, who is now Welsh Secretary, Steve Reed, now the environment secretary and Stephen Morgan – now an education minister.

A Labour source claimed that the UK Awami League is not an affiliate of the Bangladeshi party and that to conflate the views of individuals in the UK with the regime in Bangladesh is wrong.

The UK Awami League joint secretary is Anwaruzzaman Chowdhury, who was mayor of Sylhet in Bangladesh up until Sheikh Hasina was ousted last year. The organisation’s Facebook page posts in support of Sheikh Hasina and flyers and banners at the parliament reception prominently displayed her photo.

ADVERTISEMENT

Last week the Telegraph revealed that members of Sheikh Hasina’s party campaigned for Keir Starmer in the run up to the 2019 general election.

House of Commons records show that Mr Streeting, the MP for Ilford North who is now health secretary, held a reception at parliament’s terrace pavilion on behalf of the UK Awami League on 27th March 2019 to mark the independence of Bangladesh.

Mr Streeting represents the Ilford North constituency, which has a large Bangladeshi population. One month after being elected as a new MP in 2015 Streeting met Sheikh Hasina at another UK Awami League event at the luxury Sheraton Grand London Park Lane hotel, where she presented him with a bouquet of flowers.

Hasina was ousted last year after 15 years in power. During her tenure, opponents were attacked, arrested and secretly imprisoned as the regime carried out extrajudicial killings.

A Labour source said that five Conservative prime ministers have also met or hosted Sheikh Hasina.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mr Huddleston called on the prime minister to apologise for “continuing to build his relationship with the Awami League, despite repeated warnings from human rights organisations about murder and corruption in Bangladesh”.

He also questioned how much money has been given to Sir Keir, Ms Siddiq and the Labour Party by the Bangladeshi party.

Dr Ashraf Hoque, Associate Professor of Social Anthropology at University College London, said the Awami League shouldn’t be assumed to represent Bangladeshis in the UK.

He said: “The Labour Party is playing to an old playbook, assuming the Awami League best represents the UK Bangladeshi diaspora.

“This may have once been the case (especially throughout the 70s when Bangladesh was effectively a one-party state) but is no longer. Other Bangladeshi political parties also enjoy support and popularity in the diaspora (such as the BNP and Jamaat-e-Islami).

ADVERTISEMENT

“The Awami League’s popularity has actually decreased among the diaspora due to the previous regime’s authoritarianism and rampant corruption throughout its 15-year tenure.”

A Labour spokesperson said: “The UK and Bangladesh have longstanding ties on areas of mutual interest such as trade and security. It’s perfectly legitimate for politicians to meet others from across the globe, as MPs from all parties do, and five Conservative leaders have met Sheikh Hasina at home and abroad. This doesn’t amount to an endorsement of their policies.”

Latest Stories

  • Ford sends U.S. a clear message with patriotic hat

    It was difficult to miss Ontario Premier Doug Ford's message to would-be American expansionists on Wednesday: He wore it right on his hat.Speaking to reporters in Ottawa ahead of a premiers' meeting with Prime Minister Justin Trudeau to discuss Canada's response to the threat of U.S. tariffs, Ford wore a navy peaked cap emblazoned with the words "Canada is not for sale" in white block letters.The design clearly evoked the "Make America Great Again" slogan popular among supporters of president-el

  • Jill Biden expresses disappointment with Pelosi: ‘We were friends for 50 years’

    First lady Jill Biden expressed her disappointment with former House Speaker Nancy Pelosi in a new interview with The Washington Post, providing rare public comments about the fractured relationship between her husband, Joe Biden, and Pelosi following the president’s departure from the 2024 race.

  • Exclusive-Trump team asks three US senior career diplomats to resign, sources say

    Aides to President-elect Donald Trump have asked three senior career diplomats who oversee the U.S. State Department's workforce and internal coordination to step down from their roles, two U.S. officials familiar with the matter said, in a possible signal of deeper changes ahead for the diplomatic corps. The team overseeing the State Department's transition to the new administration, the Agency Review Team, has requested that Dereck Hogan, Marcia Bernicat and Alaina Teplitz leave their posts, the sources said. While political appointees typically submit their resignations when a new president takes office, most career foreign service officers continue from one administration to the next.

  • Trump Snubs Elon With Decision on White House Digs

    Elon Musk is reportedly set to receive office space in the White House complex for his incoming work as co-head of the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE), but he won’t be wall-to-wall with President-elect Donald Trump. Citing two sources that have been briefed on the plans, The New York Times reports that Musk will set up camp at the Eisenhower Executive Office, a separate building adjacent to the White House. It’s still not clear whether Musk’s DOGE partner, Vivek Ramaswamy, will also h

  • Paul Krugman Issues Dire Warning On How ‘A Lot’ Of Trump Voters Will Be ‘Brutally Scammed’

    The economist also slammed one of the president-elect’s policies as “terrible.”

  • One Of MAGA’s Biggest Idols Snubs Trump’s Inauguration

    President-elect Donald Trump’s inauguration will include a number of famous and famous-adjacent supporters, lending star power—or something like it—to the start of his second term in office. TMZ has released a list of the celebrity supporters scheduled to attend. But the list surprisingly did not include Joe Rogan, whose podcast Trump appeared on during his election campaign.

  • Fox News Sends Reporter to Find MAGA in Greenland and It Majorly Backfires

    A Fox News reporter dispatched to Greenland’s capital city found that “most” of the residents it spoke to were not so keen on Donald Trump. The network aired a live report Tuesday afternoon from Nuuk, where its London-based correspondent Alex Hogan made the revelation while standing outside in the frigid weather. Hogan tracked down one MAGA superfan—who has also made his rounds in interviews with Danish media—who showed off his Trump merch like a t-shirt and pins. That man, Jørgen Boassen, calle

  • Donald Trump's Inauguration Will Have A Prominent No-Show

    No explanation was given for the VIP's planned absence at Trump's second inauguration.

  • Donald Trump's Inaugural Parade Is Reportedly Getting A Trashy Twist

    A surprise star of the president-elect's 2024 campaign could make an appearance.

  • Premiers urge unity in face of U.S. tariff threats, Alberta demands energy exemption

    OTTAWA — The country's premiers emerged from a key meeting about Canada-U.S. relations in Ottawa on Wednesday with a message of unity and a pledge to stand together, with one exception: Alberta's Danielle Smith, who said she cannot support the federal government's plan if energy export tariffs could be a part of it.

  • RFK Jr. Admits He Didn’t Come Clean on Anti-Vax Fortune

    Robert F. Kennedy Jr. failed to disclose hundreds of thousands of dollars he made from his anti-vax crusade, Donald Trump’s transition team has admitted to the Daily Beast. Trump’s pick for health secretary previously said his career as the founder, chairman, and general counsel of the nonprofit Children’s Health Defense was “unpaid” and “the opposite of a profit motive.” In personal financial disclosure forms required for all presidential candidates, Kennedy initially reported that he had earne

  • Pete Hegseth Seems Really Confused About Where Southeast Asia Is

    Sen. Tammy Duckworth asked Trump's defense secretary pick to name at least one country in ASEAN. He couldn't.

  • Trump Has Middle-Of-The-Night Meltdown In Wild Rant Aimed At ‘Moron’ TV Host

    The president-elect said he had an “obligation” to attack one specific late night host.

  • Trump Is Walking Back His Biggest Campaign Promises Before Taking Office

    From lowering the costs of groceries to ending the war in Ukraine "in 24 hours," the president-elect is backpedaling on the things he said he would do.

  • Lying Trump Took His Own Supporters for Fools: Jack Smith

    Special Counsel Jack Smith found that Donald Trump’s team took his own MAGA faithful for easily manipulated fools when he and several co-conspirators carried out an “unprecedented criminal effort” to overturn the 2020 election. Smith detailed his conclusion in a report released Tuesday, which explains his decision to indict Trump on four counts for plotting to obstruct the certification of the presidential race he lost to Joe Biden. Smith wrote that Trump’s team “deceived” a group of MAGA hardli

  • Mexican president might avoid Trump's 'day one' tariffs

    In late November, U.S. President-elect Donald Trump sent shockwaves through global trade by threatening 25% tariffs on Mexico and Canada, effectively ripping up a regional trade agreement, if the two countries didn't do more to curb migration and the flow of drugs. It was a big test for Mexico's new President Claudia Sheinbaum, the country's first female leader who had taken office just eight weeks earlier. Analysts thought the scientist-turned-politician might be too rigid and reserved to navigate the volatile U.S. leader with the relative aplomb of her predecessor Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador.

  • Puerto Rico asks Trump for help after Venezuela’s Maduro threatens invasion

    Puerto Rico’s new Republican governor is drawing attention to Venezuelan strongman Nicolás Maduro’s military threats against the U.S. island in the wake of President-elect Trump’s calls for U.S. territorial expansion. In a letter to Trump dated Monday, Gov. Jenniffer González-Colón said Maduro’s plea for Latin American troops to invade Puerto Rico “is an open threat to…

  • Bannon Claims Victory in MAGA Civil War as He Knocks Musk’s Relevance

    Outspoken Elon Musk hater, Steve Bannon, was happy to degrade the tech mogul’s status in President-elect Donald Trump’s inner circle Tuesday claiming that he doesn’t have as much power as presumed. While speaking to Politico’s Dasha Burns at the outlet’s “Politico Playbook: The First 100 Days” event, Trump’s former chief strategist claimed that while Musk may have had some influence over Cabinet picks, he doesn’t “have the ability to actually make decisions and inform those decisions and drive t

  • Putin Is Using A Major 'Draconian' Measure To Suppress Russian Freedoms, UK Says

    It's triggered by the Russian president's "sensitivity" towards any potential backlash to the Ukraine war.

  • Melania Trump's 'Big Question' Says A Lot About Her Marriage, Jimmy Fallon Quips

    "The Tonight Show" host also joked that Elon Musk would be delighted to get some "alone" time with Donald Trump.