Labour must drop ‘unviable’ net zero plans, warns GMB

Sir Keir Starmer's pledge to convert Britain to clean power by 2030 has been met with backlash - BEN BIRCHALL/PA ARCHIVE

Labour’s net zero plans are “unviable” and must be dropped from the manifesto, the GMB union has warned.

Sir Keir Starmer’s pledge to convert Britain to clean power by 2030 – five years earlier than the Conservatives – will lead to “power cuts and blackouts”, the union said.

GMB, which represents more than half a million workers including many in the oil and gas sector, passed a motion at its annual congress this week in Bournemouth urging the Labour party to change course.

It will be seen as a last-ditch attempt by GMB, a major Labour donor, to influence the party ahead of its manifesto launch on Thursday.

The motion pointed to its attempts last year to “persuade the Labour Party to drop its commitment to net zero electricity generation by 2030 on the grounds that it was simply not viable”, adding: “The Labour Party has not walked away from this unviable commitment.”

It went on to say: “This is a critical issue. The reputation of the Labour Party for competent government will be destroyed if there are avoidable power cuts and blackouts because the leadership didn’t heed the advice of the congress of a major affiliated energy union and a founder member of the Labour Party.”

The motion says that the GMB general secretary should now “implore” Sir Keir and his shadow cabinet to “revisit” the 2030 commitment and to “put before the electorate a viable plan for net zero electricity generation”.

“This has to recognise that there is no viable alternative backup energy source other than gas currently available. It is time to go back to the drawing board and listen to the advice of the scientists, engineers and energy specialists,” it adds.

'Simply ideological': Claire Coutinho, the energy secretary has also voiced her scepticism about the feasibility of Labour's plan - JEFF J MITCHELL/GETTY IMAGES EUROPE

Labour’s plans to decarbonise the electricity grid five years earlier than the Conservatives’ 2035 target forms part of its proposals to meet the overall 2050 net zero target.

The GMB criticism echoes the comments by Claire Coutinho, the energy secretary who said Labour’s plans were “simply ideological”.

“They’re pretending that they can decarbonise the grid by 2030, a target which no other major economy has,” she said.

“And if they were to achieve it, it would either be through enormous costs, or it would risk blackouts in this country.”

Sir Keir has responded to the criticism saying that claims his energy plans could lead to blackouts and riots are “utter nonsense”.

“We’re getting our daily dose of desperation from the Tories, they’re flailing around – this sort of scattergun approach,” he said. “Energy is a serious problem.

“Many people are paying far too much for their energy bills, businesses are paying far too much for their energy bills, because what we want is Great British Energy – as we say – a publicly owned company, that will not generate energy, that will rush towards renewables which will be cheaper.”

Sir Keir added that his plans were in “sharp contrast to the desperation” shown by the Conservatives.

The GMB executive passed a qualification alongside the main wording of the motion which said that the call for investment in substantial hydrogen reserves alongside natural gas storage is a “welcome addition” to Labour’s policy.

It adds that: “The scope of the 2030 target has been adapted already, including in response to GMB representations, and we should wait to see the final manifesto wording.”