Labour must ‘reset’ relationship with EU, says Tony Blair

Labour must “reset” relations with the EU by negotiating closer political and trading ties if it wins the next election, Sir Tony Blair has said.

The former prime minister told Sir Keir Starmer that it “would be wise” to make rebuilding economic bridges with the continent a priority.

In an interview with the Sunday Times he said the UK had drifted too far from participation in “the big political union on our own continent”.

His intervention comes as the current Labour leader faces searching questions over how he would make the most of Brexit if he wins power.

Sir Keir has repeatedly ruled out rejoining the EU or its single market, but he has said he wants to improve the “thin” trade deal struck by Boris Johnson.

Europhiles in his party’s ranks are pushing for him to be more ambitious and want him to effectively pave the way for Britain to rejoin the bloc.

But he is wary of falling into Tory traps and last week rejected an EU offer of a youth mobility deal because it would mean a return to free movement.

Asked about how Sir Keir should address the thorny question of the UK’s relationship with Europe, Sir Tony said: “It would be wise to reset it.

“There are too many things that affect us that are going on in Europe. In any event, we’ve got a trade negotiation coming up in 2025.

“At the moment we’re outside the big political union on our own continent and we’ve got a disrupted trading relationship with our biggest trading partner, so you’ve got to fix this stuff.”

Labour has so far committed to seeking a veterinary deal with the EU that would reduce the amount of red tape faced by British food exports.

But it is highly likely that Brussels will demand that the UK agrees to mirror European laws on food standards to get one, making negotiations complex.

Sir Keir has also said that he wants to secure mutual recognition of professional qualifications so Britons can work more easily on the continent.

The EU commission is, however, said to be against the idea, arguing that such rights are inextricably tied to the principle of free movement.

Labour has already been forced to quietly drop its hopes of a major renegotiation of the trade deal in 2025 because of opposition in the EU.

It is instead focusing on boosting defence and security ties in the immediate aftermath of an election win, which is seen as more realistic.

David Lammy, the shadow foreign secretary, said last week that he would consider attending the EU’s foreign affairs meetings to improve ties.